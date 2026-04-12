FYI: Fashion People in Paris Are Wearing This "Dated" Shoe Trend With Barrel-Leg Jeans

Barrel-leg jeans and this heeled-shoe trend may be just what's missing from your spring wardrobe.

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Halle Berry wears oversize sunglasses and a rust-colored jacket.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Another week, another deep dive into the outfit formulas and trends that chic dressers in Paris are wearing. While we love to keep tabs on the Parisian style set, this time our attention turned to Halle Berry, who was spotted in the city showcasing an unexpected, elevated denim look featuring two trends you wouldn't typically associate with the city's aesthetic: heeled clogs and barrel-leg jeans. Her ensemble consisted of a rust-colored belted long coat, a white blouse, the aforementioned barrel-leg jeans, black heeled clogs with gold embellishments, and oversize sunglasses.

Berry's look was a refreshing, sophisticated departure from the typical Parisian aesthetic. Parisian style, whether worn by locals or visitors, generally favors a clean, curated look centered on a capsule wardrobe of utilitarian outerwear, classic knits, simple flats, and timeless denim. However, Berry's choice of heeled clogs and barrel-leg jeans is rewriting the style rules for spring. The pairing worked so well because the jeans' sculptural silhouette felt intentional and forward, and the clogs added a subtle, vintage-inspired touch. Plus, these pieces added a welcome dose of personality and a modern edge to the city's classic look.

If you're inspired to incorporate barrel-leg jeans and heeled clogs into your own rotation, keep scrolling for the best styles to shop.

Halle Berry wears a rust-colored jacket, white top, barrel-leg jeans, and heeled clogs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Heeled Clogs and Barrel-Leg Jeans: