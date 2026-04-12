Another week, another deep dive into the outfit formulas and trends that chic dressers in Paris are wearing. While we love to keep tabs on the Parisian style set, this time our attention turned to Halle Berry, who was spotted in the city showcasing an unexpected, elevated denim look featuring two trends you wouldn't typically associate with the city's aesthetic: heeled clogs and barrel-leg jeans. Her ensemble consisted of a rust-colored belted long coat, a white blouse, the aforementioned barrel-leg jeans, black heeled clogs with gold embellishments, and oversize sunglasses.
Berry's look was a refreshing, sophisticated departure from the typical Parisian aesthetic. Parisian style, whether worn by locals or visitors, generally favors a clean, curated look centered on a capsule wardrobe of utilitarian outerwear, classic knits, simple flats, and timeless denim. However, Berry's choice of heeled clogs and barrel-leg jeans is rewriting the style rules for spring. The pairing worked so well because the jeans' sculptural silhouette felt intentional and forward, and the clogs added a subtle, vintage-inspired touch. Plus, these pieces added a welcome dose of personality and a modern edge to the city's classic look.
If you're inspired to incorporate barrel-leg jeans and heeled clogs into your own rotation, keep scrolling for the best styles to shop.
Shop Heeled Clogs and Barrel-Leg Jeans:
Levi's
Cinch Barrel Women's Jeans
You can never go wrong with Levi's.
ZARA
Studded Leather Clogs
Style with jeans or a maxi skirt.
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean
Size down for the perfect fit.
Free People
Blakeney Mini Clogs
I can't choose which color I like the best.
Reformation
Tyler Mid Rise Barrel Jeans
The cropped style will allow you to show off your chic sandals this summer.
Chloe
Jeannette Calf Leather Buckle Clogs
On my wish list.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Relaxed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
These also come in black, brown, light blue, and indigo.
Sèzane
Taylor Clogs
These can easily transition from winter to spring.
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Barrel Jeans
Fashion insiders are very into light-wash jeans right now.
STEVEMADDEN
Omen Brown Suede
How cute are the fringes and western-inspired buckle?