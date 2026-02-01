I Wear Sunglasses 365 Days a Year—This One Trend Makes My Basic Outfits Feel Intentional

It doesn't take a psychic to know what's going to be trending next season. That's what runways and trend forecasters are for. First seen across the spring/summer 2026 fashion month shows of Balenciaga, Gucci, Prada, and Saint Laurent, one trend that's only going to get bigger this year is black oversize sunglasses.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love wearing sunglasses 365 days a year. Sometimes, I even wear them indoors. I just can't deal with fluorescent lighting. Admittedly, I was afraid of them for a while because I thought they made me look like a bug, and I'm not entirely wrong. They kind of do. While I know I look better in smaller frames (as pictured above), I've been liking the whole bug-eyed thing lately.
There's something especially fun about statement sunglasses since they can be the outfit on their own, which is how I feel when I'm wearing all basics and throw on my Giada pair from Chimi. Keep scrolling to shop the trend for yourself.
