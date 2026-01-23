No, Not Black Boots: J.Lo Just Crowned a Chicer Shoe Trend to Wear With Wide-Leg Jeans in 2026

Does it get any more classic than blue jeans paired with black boots? Quick answer: no. Individually and together, these pieces are reliable staples that will ground any outfit, even when experimenting with current trends. Therefore, when I suggest this next part, I am not implying that the combination of black boots and blue jeans is "dated"—it certainly is not. However, if you're looking to refresh denim outfits in 2026, consider pairing them with brown boots rather than black ones. For fashion inspiration, look no further than style icon Jennifer Lopez.
This week, while heading to a meeting in L.A., J.Lo was spotted in a business-chic ensemble: a tan tweed blazer, a white shirt, blue wide-leg jeans, and brown leather boots. She accessorized the look with a blue Hermès Kelly bag, oversize sunglasses, and a brown Gucci belt that tied in nicely with the shoes.
Brown boots are a timeless staple, like black ones, and they look especially good with denim. Their popularity in 2026 is largely due to their versatility—a key trait for shoppers who want items that coordinate easily with their existing wardrobe. This flexibility is also evident in how well brown boots complement lighter shades. Unlike black, which can sometimes look stark, brown boots add a touch of elegance and warmth to a winter look, as shown by J.Lo's, without overwhelming it.
If you're inspired to switch up your denim outfits this winter, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the best pairs of wide-leg jeans and brown boots to pair with them.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
A classic silhouette and wash.
h&m
Wide High Jeans
According to our e-commerce team, Who What Wear readers love this H&M pair.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.