As any New Yorker knows, the kind of style you spot in the street is highly dependent on which neighborhood you find yourself in. Lower Manhattan is unquestionably home to the trendsetting crowd, and whenever I find myself taking a stroll through the blocks just south of Houston Street, I'm instantly reminded of which trends, brands, and items are most popular among Gen Z and millennials at the moment. Right now, there's a single handbag style I'm spotting on the arms of the best dressed in the borough: slouchy and oversize bags that look (and in some cases, are) straight out of the early 2000s.

On Bella Hadid: Balenciaga Le City Medium Bag ($2900)

While the designer bags of 2025 are a particularly strong bunch—what with the arrival of the Bottega Veneta Ciao Ciao, Balenciaga Rodeo, and Khaite Cate—they're all still being crushed by the carryall that's made a roaring resurgence from the early aughts. The era has loomed large recently as fashion's most influential decade and nowhere have we seen that more obviously than when it comes to the handbags that celebs and the fashion set alike are reaching for, but especially the Balenciaga Le City Bag.

On Kaia Gerber: Balenciaga Le City Medium Bag ($2900); Dôen cardigan; Leset pants; Repetto flats

First released in 2001 as the Motorcycle Bag, the City Bag was Hollywood's hottest outfit companion throughout the 2000s with everyone from Mischa Barton to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Nicole Richie sporting theirs nonstop. Balenciaga recently debuted its updated take on the iconic City Bag, dubbing it Le City, and celebs like Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Tate McRae have all been spotted carrying theirs over the last several weeks. The bags are taking off across Instagram and TikTok as the fashion set revisits this nostalgic favorite.

On Tate McRae: Balenciaga Le City Large Bag ($3250)

McRae, whose third album, So Close to What, was just released, stepped out in New York this week in a casual winter combo of trousers, chunky sneakers, and a wool coat, adding a Balenciaga Le City Bag in smoke to complete the muted look.

On Rachel Sennott: Chloé Paddington Bag

Photographed at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Sennott perfectly matched her tan jacket and skirt to her vintage Paddington, which was sourced by Last Platinum Vintage .

New Yorkers tend to wear theirs with other It pieces like Puma sneakers, statement coats, and track pants and are always accessorizing the bags with personalized touches in the form of bag charms and stickers.

Although celebs in L.A. and fashion people in New York are who we spot carrying the bags the most, the European trendsetting bunch are also very fond of the City Bag.

When a fashion person picks up the early aughts carryall, they're more than likely wearing it with other calling cards of the decade, like skinny jeans.

Shop the Balenciaga Le City Bag

Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag $2900 SHOP NOW This rich camel shade is ultra luxurious.

Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag $2900 SHOP NOW Of course, the black version has always been, and will always be, the one.

Balenciaga Le City Medium Bag $2774 SHOP NOW With its slouchy shape and crossbody strap, I don't know why we ever moved away from such a practical It bag.

Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag $2900 SHOP NOW NYC girls are especially into this edgier charcoal version of the bag.

Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag Metallized $2900 SHOP NOW Not for the wallflowers among us.

Balenciaga Le City Medium Bag $2900 SHOP NOW This ivory shade feels so right for spring and summer.

Balenciaga Agneau Giant 12 Gold Hardware City Bag $1985 $895 SHOP NOW The secondhand market is filled with all the harder-to-find colorways.

Balenciaga Agneau Giant 12 Gold Hardware City Bag $1985 $950 SHOP NOW Red-hot.

Balenciaga City Classic Medium Bag $1495 SHOP NOW Twenty-four years later, and it's as cool as ever.

Balenciaga City Classic Medium Bag $1305 SHOP NOW The combination of this ivory hue and the gold hardware is so good.

More 2000s Designer Bags That Are Very Now

Chloé 2000s Paddington Handbag $1278 SHOP NOW Calling it now: the Chloé Paddington Bag is the next vintage style to make a huge comeback.

Christian Dior Leather Vintage Saddle Bag $1283 SHOP NOW Score!

Fendi Nappa Nuvolata Spy Bag $2250 $625 SHOP NOW Every It girl of the 2000s had one of these on her arm.

Chloé Paraty Top Handle Bag $875 SHOP NOW The right amount of slouch.

Givenchy Nightingale Satchel Leather $800 SHOP NOW If a sleeker oversize bag is more your speed.

Yves Saint Laurent Leather Shoulder Bag $521 SHOP NOW It's the turnlock closure for me.

Prada Denim Hobo $595 SHOP NOW The RealReal just informed me that almost 400 people have this bag saved. Just saying.

Givenchy Leather Shoulder Bag $325 SHOP NOW This bag brings back so many memories.