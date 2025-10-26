Not a Boot, Not a Ballerina—This In-Between Alt Is Cooler Than Both

It’s not quite boot season, but ballet flats aren't feeling right for right now, either. I’ve been caught in that tricky in-between lately as I stare down my wardrobe each morning. More often than not, I end up slipping into loafers or boat shoes, but patiently, I’ve been waiting for something fresher to bridge the gap.
Tuning into my needs, Katie Holmes stepped out this week in the very shoe trend I didn’t realise I’d been searching for, wearing a pair of black leather flats that, at first glance, could have passed for classic ballerinas. But on closer inspection, in fact featured a higher vamp designer that offered more coverage and structure, while maintaining the smooth finish and minimalist lines that give ballerinas their timeless charm.
Paired with cropped trousers and a striped, collared knit, her shoes were a harmonious pairing, neither overwhelming nor clashing with her look.
A chameleonic flat, these streamlined shoes can slot into any outfit where ballet flats or loafers might have stood before. With jeans, pencil skirts, or voluminous dresses, it promises that same ease of wear as your tried-and-true flats, with an elevated, contemporary edge.
A new shape that feels entirely right for now, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing much more of this trend in the coming months. To get ahead of the curve (and before the best pairs sell out), scroll on for my edit of the chicest high-vamp flats to buy now.
Shop High-Vamp Flats
H&M
Ballet Pumps
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down
The Row
Stella Leather Ballet Flats
The Row's Stella ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Soeur
Burgundy Bala Ballet Flats
Style these with tall white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Flat Ballet Pumps
These also come in a rich shade of dark brown.
Arket
Suede Ballerina
I have these flats myself, and they're some of my most-worn shoes.
Massimo Dutti
Shiny Soft Leather Ballet Flats
The glossy finish will lend your outfit an extra-polished edge.
Calvin Klein
Leather High-Cut Ballerinas
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Marks & Spencer
Slip on Flat Chisel Toe Ballet Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
