Turns Out, Chic New Yorkers Are Wearing These 5 Colour Trends Over Everything Else Right Now

We’re officially on the brink of winter and honestly? I’m more than ready. With my summer holidays behind me, I’m leaning into the shift in seasons—and the wardrobe update that comes with it. Think cosy knits, sleek boots, lived-in denim and throw-on jackets. Winter dressing has a certain automatic elegance to it and I’d argue it’s the most stylish season to dress for of them all.
As the temperatures dip, I’ve started to feel that familiar pull to refresh my wardrobe. Whether it’s one forever piece I know I’ll wear on repeat or a few new-season additions to rotate in next to my classics, there’s something satisfying about investing early so you can maximise cost-per-wear throughout the season.
One of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to breathe new life into your wardrobe? Colour. And right now, I'm turning my attention to the style set in New York, whose effortlessly cool aesthetic never fails to inspire me. When it comes to colour trends, they’re always a step ahead, and this season is no exception.
We’ve rounded up five key colour trends we spotted repeatedly on the NYC crowd—each one wearable, fresh, and surprisingly easy to slot into your wardrobe. If, like me, you lean towards a more neutral palette, try easing in with an accessory or a simple base layer like a vest or tee. It’s the perfect low-commitment way to start experimenting with bolder tones—before you know it, you’ll be reaching for that pop of colour without a second thought.
5 Winter 2025 Colour Trends Stylish New Yorkers Are Already Wearing:
1. Slate Grey
Style Notes: Slate grey is such a timeless, classic colour. Its versatility and wearability mean it will easily slot into any style, whether it’s minimalist or a more eccentric, out-there wardrobe. It’s sleek and understated and while lighter than black, can still be paired with just as many colours for a fresh new take.
Shop the Trend:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This is such a statement coat that you'll reach for year after year.
The Row
Loter Dress in Cashmere
A cashmere dress is my go-to in the colder months, it's so effortlessly chic. Just add a knee-high boot.
& Other Stories
Tapered Wool Shirt
The sculpted silhouette of this shirt is so chic.
2. Cherry Red
Style Notes: Cherry red can be quite an intimidating colour, but once you’ve cracked it, you won’t regret it! I began introducing it into my wardrobe with accessories before braving an item of clothing and that allowed me to figure out ways to style it.
Shop the Trend:
DÔEN
Freya Cashmere Cardigan
A cardigan is a great way to introduce colour to your wardrobe.
ARKET
Wool Scarf
I eased myself into wearing red via accessories, a scarf is a failsafe option.
Toteme
Mini T-Lock Naplack Clutch Red
Toteme's bags are my favourite.
3. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Chocolate brown has been a huge colour trend this year already and shows no signs of slowing down. Usually reserved for the autumn and winter months, we’ve unexpectedly seen it all year round this year, emphasising its versatility. An all-brown look is so sophisticated and one of my all time favourites.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Such a classic style so worth the investment, you'll wear it for years to come.
ZARA
Lace Satin Midi Skirt
Lace trims are so on trend right now.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon East West Deep Brown
This Manu Atelier bag is at the top of my wishlist right now.
4. Navy Blue
Style Notes: After seeing this head-to-toe navy look on Amy, I am rushing to add navy to my wardrobe. It looks so effortlessly chic and I love how she’s styled it with black accessories, proving that navy and black can go together. While navy is nothing new, this satin look gives a fresh take on it. When it comes to the colder months, one of my favourite colour combos is navy blue paired with light grey.
Shop the Trend:
Le Monde Beryl
Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Ballet flats can easily be worn all-year round.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
I need a pair of navy satin trousers after seeing them on Amy.
Sézane
Emile Cardigan
Sézane is one of my go-to brands for knitwear.
5. Khaki
Style Notes: Khaki seems to be having its revival this year. It’s a colour that often comes out in autumn yet is usually reserved for the more utilitarian style. However, this season, we’re seeing fresh new silhouettes and styles in khaki that make it feel new and different to the khaki we all know.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Relaxed Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
These trousers went straight into my basket, I cannot believe they are from the high-street.
Miu Miu
Wool Cardigan
This was seen on the Miu Miu runway.
& Other Stories
Tote Bag
If you're not sure if khaki is for you, start with a bag.