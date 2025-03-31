Elegant Dressers Across Europe Know This Spring-Ready Shoe Trend Makes Every Outfit Look Instantly Classy
Every spring, I find myself in the same predicament—trying to swap out my winter shoes for something lighter without losing the elegance that boots and loafers bring to my outfits. There’s just something about a polished leather boot or a sleek loafer that instantly pulls a look together. But as soon as the temperatures rise, my shoe options start to feel a little... too relaxed. Don’t get me wrong—I love a good sandal or mule, but sometimes they don't feel quite as “put-together” as I might like.
This season, however, I've managed to track down a spring-ready shoe trend that feels as elevated as they come. Not a strappy sandal, nor a casual clog, this spring/summer I'm investing in the two-tone slingback trend.
Comprising a dual-tone finish, this trend feels naturally poised; the shoe trend doesn't overindulge in colour, instead it calls up varying complementary shades with restraint and consideration to create a design that feels inherently elegant.
Unlike statement heels in bold colors, two-tone slingbacks embrace contrast in a way that feels intentional and sophisticated. The classic combination of black and beige remains a perennial favorite, thanks in part to Chanel’s iconic iteration, but contemporary variations play with everything from soft pastels to deep jewel tones.
Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the structure of the slingback itself adds to its allure. The delicate strap wrapping around the heel offers both security and an airy, lightweight feel—ideal for warmer days. Meanwhile, the closed-toe finish provides a polished edge, making these shoes an effortless match for tailored trousers, breezy skirts and jeans.
Comfortable, elegant and lighweight enough to wear all season, read on to discover and shop the best two-tone slingbacks of the season.
SHOP TWO-TONE SLINGBACK SHOES:
Style with denim or wear with a light cotton skirt.
The small block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
The slingback finish adds light support as well as pretty point of interest.
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
