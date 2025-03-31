Elegant Dressers Across Europe Know This Spring-Ready Shoe Trend Makes Every Outfit Look Instantly Classy

Every spring, I find myself in the same predicament—trying to swap out my winter shoes for something lighter without losing the elegance that boots and loafers bring to my outfits. There’s just something about a polished leather boot or a sleek loafer that instantly pulls a look together. But as soon as the temperatures rise, my shoe options start to feel a little... too relaxed. Don’t get me wrong—I love a good sandal or mule, but sometimes they don't feel quite as “put-together” as I might like.

This season, however, I've managed to track down a spring-ready shoe trend that feels as elevated as they come. Not a strappy sandal, nor a casual clog, this spring/summer I'm investing in the two-tone slingback trend.

Influencer wears two tone slingback shoes.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Comprising a dual-tone finish, this trend feels naturally poised; the shoe trend doesn't overindulge in colour, instead it calls up varying complementary shades with restraint and consideration to create a design that feels inherently elegant.

Alexa Chung wears two-tone slingbacks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike statement heels in bold colors, two-tone slingbacks embrace contrast in a way that feels intentional and sophisticated. The classic combination of black and beige remains a perennial favorite, thanks in part to Chanel’s iconic iteration, but contemporary variations play with everything from soft pastels to deep jewel tones.

Influencer wears two tone slingback shoes.

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the structure of the slingback itself adds to its allure. The delicate strap wrapping around the heel offers both security and an airy, lightweight feel—ideal for warmer days. Meanwhile, the closed-toe finish provides a polished edge, making these shoes an effortless match for tailored trousers, breezy skirts and jeans.

Influencer wears two tone slingback shoes.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Comfortable, elegant and lighweight enough to wear all season, read on to discover and shop the best two-tone slingbacks of the season.

SHOP TWO-TONE SLINGBACK SHOES:

Paula Babies - Ecru / Black - Sheep Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Paula Babies

These also come in six other shades.

Leather-Trimmed Raffia Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
Leather-Trimmed Raffia Slingback Pumps

Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.

Valet Du Roi Leather Slingback Flats
Valentino Garavani
Valet Du Roi Leather Slingback Flats

Style with denim or wear with a light cotton skirt.

Ailsa Block Heel Slingbacks-Latte Suede
Boden
Ailsa Block Heel Slingbacks

The small block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

toryburch,

Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Slingback

The slingback finish adds light support as well as pretty point of interest.

Slingbacks
Chanel
Slingback Flats

Chanel's slingback flats are a fashion person's favourites.

White Contrast Trim Faux Leather Slingback Pumps
New Look
White Contrast Trim Faux Leather Slingback Pumps

These look much more expensive than they actually are.

55 Two-Tone Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Roger Vivier
55 Two-Tone Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Nyta 45 Sling
Clarks
Nyta 45 Sling

These come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

Belinda Flat Shoe Tan Leather
Steve Madden
Belinda Flat Shoe Tan Leather

Style these with jeans for an easy, chic spring look.

