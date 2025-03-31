Every spring, I find myself in the same predicament—trying to swap out my winter shoes for something lighter without losing the elegance that boots and loafers bring to my outfits. There’s just something about a polished leather boot or a sleek loafer that instantly pulls a look together. But as soon as the temperatures rise, my shoe options start to feel a little... too relaxed. Don’t get me wrong—I love a good sandal or mule, but sometimes they don't feel quite as “put-together” as I might like.

This season, however, I've managed to track down a spring-ready shoe trend that feels as elevated as they come. Not a strappy sandal, nor a casual clog, this spring/summer I'm investing in the two-tone slingback trend.

Comprising a dual-tone finish, this trend feels naturally poised; the shoe trend doesn't overindulge in colour, instead it calls up varying complementary shades with restraint and consideration to create a design that feels inherently elegant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike statement heels in bold colors, two-tone slingbacks embrace contrast in a way that feels intentional and sophisticated. The classic combination of black and beige remains a perennial favorite, thanks in part to Chanel’s iconic iteration, but contemporary variations play with everything from soft pastels to deep jewel tones.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, the structure of the slingback itself adds to its allure. The delicate strap wrapping around the heel offers both security and an airy, lightweight feel—ideal for warmer days. Meanwhile, the closed-toe finish provides a polished edge, making these shoes an effortless match for tailored trousers, breezy skirts and jeans.

Comfortable, elegant and lighweight enough to wear all season, read on to discover and shop the best two-tone slingbacks of the season.

SHOP TWO-TONE SLINGBACK SHOES:

Sézane Paula Babies £160 SHOP NOW These also come in six other shades.

Miu Miu Leather-Trimmed Raffia Slingback Pumps £800 SHOP NOW Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.

Valentino Garavani Valet Du Roi Leather Slingback Flats £830 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a light cotton skirt.

Boden Ailsa Block Heel Slingbacks £120 SHOP NOW The small block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

Tory Burch Cap-Toe Slingback £309 SHOP NOW The slingback finish adds light support as well as pretty point of interest.

Chanel Slingback Flats £880 SHOP NOW Chanel's slingback flats are a fashion person's favourites.

New Look White Contrast Trim Faux Leather Slingback Pumps £25 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they actually are.

Roger Vivier 55 Two-Tone Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps £835 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Clarks Nyta 45 Sling £80 SHOP NOW These come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.