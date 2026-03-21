Pause the Trainers—Chic Londoners Wear This Spring Shoe Trend With This Jean Colour When In Paris
It's rare to catch a French woman in trainers, let alone seeing her wear them with denim. That's why when Alexa Chung recently headed to Paris Fashion Week, she relied on this cool flat shoe trend to elevate her blue jeans instead...
When it comes to travelling, I always find myself subconsciously influenced by the style of the local set of whatever destination I’m visiting. Yet, when it comes to visiting Paris, I constantly feel like the stakes of what I pack to wear whilst I’m away are inevitably higher when compared to other fashion capitals.
Blame that on the fact that the French have a reputation for being quite particular, or that the personal wardrobes of those who reside in the City of Lights are heralded as the acme of chic, but without fail, I notice myself adhering to specific modes that are in keeping with the sartorial milieu. And it appears I’m not alone in this, with Alexa Chung recently proving she, too, sticks to this one very fundamental styling rule whenever she’s in town.
Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of her off-duty outfits from Paris Fashion Week, the model and ultimate fashion muse revealed that she follows suit in ditching trainers for a more graceful flat shoe when wearing jeans.
It’s a rare sighting to see a Parisienne in sportier silhouettes, let alone wearing this athletic footwear staple with sleek denim. So, when I saw Alexa don a pair of brown loafers to compliment her light blue jeans, I let out a sigh of relief in knowing that I wasn’t the only one who slightly adjusted their dress sense for this setting.
The look itself consisted of wardrobe basics you’d find in any well-edited wardrobe, including a longline trench coat, sumptuous cardigan and crisp white t-shirt. However, given this is Alexa we’re talking about, there was always going to be one subtle point of difference that made this ensemble extra covetable. For this occasion, this came down to the colours she rendered these staples in.
Whilst her shoes look like any pair of trending gathered loafers, they were actually a rich-looking chocolate brown colour, which gave her outfit an innate sense of nostalgia and ease, courtesy of this lived-in shade. The same goes for the wash of jeans she chose. Though Parisians have been wearing darker shades recently, the 42-year-old opted for a lighter colour, which evoked a sense of brightness and effortlessness.
With spring officially here, I’d even contend that this exact silhouette will be spotted all over, from the top of Montmartre all the way down to Le Marais. And as with anything in fashion, where the French go—or in this case, a Londoner in Paris—the rest of us follow. So, it will be only a matter of time before this precise formula begins cropping up across Britain. Get a head start on the trend, and shop the best light blue jeans and brown loafers below.
Shop Blue Jeans + Brown Loafers:
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
So sleek, without feeling to tight on.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
When it comes to chic loafers, Saint Laurent constantly raises the bar.
ZARA
Straight High-Waist Long Length Jeans
You'll find this exact outfit all over the streets of Paris.
MANGO
Suede Penny Loafers
A look I'm lusting over, head to toe.
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These are a best-seller, and for such a good reason.
M&S
Suede Flat Loafer Pumps
M&S's suede flats have become a cult purchase.
FRAME
The Arrow High-Rise Flared Jeans
Such an Alexa look.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
These will bring such a richness to your look, without feeling to heavy.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.