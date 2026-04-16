Sorry, Sneakers—Low-Rise Jeans Look the Most 2026 With This Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend

Low-rise jeans are so back, but don't be intimidated—they're anything like their early 2000s counterparts. In fact, they're more polished, with relaxed silhouettes, uniform denim washes, and higher rises than before. More importantly, when it comes to styling, it's less about exposing the midriff and more about subtle elegance. Stylish dressers who wear them might show a hint of skin, but their looks are balanced with sophisticated pieces like an elegant sweater, a crisp T-shirt, or a cinch-waist jacket. When it comes to footwear, the style set is skipping sneakers and platform sandals in favor of sophisticated styles like leather loafers—case in point: Gigi Hadid's recent outfit.
While heading to a meeting in New York City, Hadid was spotted in a low-rise jeans outfit. She styled a medium-blue-wash pair with a red fitted sweater and ruched loafers. To complete the look, she chose oversize sunglasses (specifically the Aela style from Jimmy Fairly, a favorite of Who What Wear editors), a brown suede shoulder bag, and a brown croc-embossed belt.
Hadid could have paired the jeans with any shoes, but choosing leather loafers felt intentional. For starters, they fit the occasion—a work meeting—by grounding the low-rise silhouette and elevating the casualness of the denim. Loafers are also one of the top flat-shoe trends for spring 2026, lending a modern, fresh appeal to the "dated" denim silhouette.
If you're inspired to add low-rise jeans to your rotation and wear them in a very spring 2026 way, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best denim styles and loafers on the market right now.
Get Gigi Hadid's Look:
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Cashmere Cardigan
This cardigan feels more polished than other styles because of its fitted silhouette.