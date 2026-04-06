In the fashion world, pairing sneakers with jeans isn't the most common combination because, unless done very well, the outfit can look lazy. If you're going to do it, chic dressers know that baggy jeans are the best place to start since they complement the relaxed vibe of sneakers. When it comes to footwear, it really depends on the year and current sneaker trends. In 2026, the favored style is a low-profile, retro-inspired silhouette with a white base and a splash of color. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence's recent look.
While grabbing coffee in NYC this morning, J.Law was seen in a spring-ready denim outfit. She wore low-rise and baggy jeans, a yellow graphic tee, and a red cardigan. For accessories, she selected a blue baseball cap and oversize sunglasses, and for shoes, she wore white-and-red Adidas Tokyo sneakers.
White sneakers are a timeless and safe choice to style with jeans, but in 2026, those with good style know that white-and-red sneakers make a denim outfit stand out. They bring personality, energy, and a unique perspective to the jeans. The white base provides a classic touch, anchoring the look, and the pop of red adds a visual highlight, breaking up the neutrality and making the outfit look deliberately styled. Additionally, there's a subtle retro, sporty vibe to white-and-red sneakers that pairs well with jeans. The look aligns with Scandi style, where Danish fashion people add a controlled splash of color to their jeans or track pants through their footwear. Plus, there's no better time than spring to embrace the crispness of white and the optimism of a bold hue after months of wearing dark palettes and heavy fabrics.
Keep scrolling to shop J.Law's casual denim ensemble, including her white-and-red Adidas sneakers and other similar styles.
Get Jennifer Lawrence's Look
Junk Food Clothing
The Beatles Strawberry Fields Forever Original Tee
An easy way to add color into your wardrobe.
Almina Concept
Knit Cardigan
Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Elsa Hosk and J.Law is wearing a colorful sweater right now.
levi's
Low Loose Jeans
An It-girl essential.
Adidas
Tokyo Sneakers
The exact sneakers J.Law owns.
Shop White-and-Red Sneakers
adidas
Tokyo Sneakers
How cute is the ballet-inspired lacing?
Gola
Cascade Sneakers
The mix of suede, leather, and canvas is *chef's kiss.*