Bored of Your Basic Jeans Outfits? 5 Looks That Feel Fresh for 2026

These new spring jeans outfits will refresh your denim collection and involve chic colour combinations, statement jackets and lighter washes fit for the season.

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Five ways to wear jeans for spring
(Image credit: @monikh, @annabelrosendahl, @thecarolinelin, @claire_most, @laylaabbey)
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Spring cleaning applies to your wardrobe, too. This is especially relevant if, post-winter, you've been feeling less than inspired by the clothes you currently have on hand. This isn't to say you need a complete overhaul, but rather a fresh way to look at the staples you do have, like your jeans. Even the most timeless pieces in your capsule can feel tired, hence why we've gathered up a concise list of five new spring jeans outfits that completely reframe how you can wear your most coveted denim pairs. These aren't solely focused on your reliable blues either. The list includes white denim and brown jeans, as well as colour combinations that might not immediately be top of mind.

Lucy in jeans and mesh top

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Getting the energy right for spring is so important. I often find that the outfits I wear constantly for winter or autumn no longer resonate with me in the early moments of spring. Playing with different colours and styles of jeans is sometimes all that's needed to reinvigorate your seasonal rotation. Or it may be that in order for springtime outfits to fully alchemise, you need a few new pieces to really develop a spring uniform. There is ample inspiration up ahead for exactly this. Scroll and you'll find double denim looks fit for spring, excitingly fresh colour pairings, and fun ways of wearing jeans with knitwear, jackets and tees.

New Spring Jeans Outfits That'll Refresh Your Wardrobe:

1. Printed Jacket + Jeans

Caroline in cow print jacket and light wash jeans

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: Change out the thick woolen knits for a statement jacket, and you suddenly have a jeans outfit that's ready for spring. Both cow print (like Caroline's chic jacket) and deer spots are in and quickly elevate any pair of jeans. Lighter washes of denim are also coming back into the spotlight as a trend this season.

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2. Yellow Knit + White Jeans

Claire in white denim outfit with yellow knit

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: It's hard to think of a more elegant and springtime colour combo than butter yellow and white. Claire has done an excellent job of bringing knitwear into spring with her look. You'll remain cosy regardless of the forecast but still look bright. This monochromatic look with a splash of colour feels refreshing compared to the darker tonal outfits of winter.

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3. Layered Tops + Mid-Wash Blue Jeans

Annabel in jeans, jacket and shirt

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Autumn often gets the title for the season of layers, but I'd argue this is just as prevalent a designation for spring. A mix of layers doesn't have to feel burdensome—it can look chic and intentional. As Annabel has done with her outfit, opt for a button-down and add a sweater and jacket to create a dimensional look that's, yes, functional, but also cohesive.

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4. Light-Wash Double Denim

Monikh in light wash double denim outfit

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Indigo jeans have taken over, and for good reason. They're a classic and look infinitely sophisticated. However, no one is losing sight of how great a pair of light-wash jeans can be, especially paired with a top in the same tone. This is very much the case this spring as lighter hues emerge as a serious trend. A lighter double-denim pairing feels so much more resonant with spring, just take Monikh's outfit as proof.

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