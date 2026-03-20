Spring cleaning applies to your wardrobe, too. This is especially relevant if, post-winter, you've been feeling less than inspired by the clothes you currently have on hand. This isn't to say you need a complete overhaul, but rather a fresh way to look at the staples you do have, like your jeans. Even the most timeless pieces in your capsule can feel tired, hence why we've gathered up a concise list of five new spring jeans outfits that completely reframe how you can wear your most coveted denim pairs. These aren't solely focused on your reliable blues either. The list includes white denim and brown jeans, as well as colour combinations that might not immediately be top of mind.
Getting the energy right for spring is so important. I often find that the outfits I wear constantly for winter or autumn no longer resonate with me in the early moments of spring. Playing with different colours and styles of jeans is sometimes all that's needed to reinvigorate your seasonal rotation. Or it may be that in order for springtime outfits to fully alchemise, you need a few new pieces to really develop a spring uniform. There is ample inspiration up ahead for exactly this. Scroll and you'll find double denim looks fit for spring, excitingly fresh colour pairings, and fun ways of wearing jeans with knitwear, jackets and tees.
New Spring Jeans Outfits That'll Refresh Your Wardrobe:
1. Printed Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: Change out the thick woolen knits for a statement jacket, and you suddenly have a jeans outfit that's ready for spring. Both cow print (like Caroline's chic jacket) and deer spots are in and quickly elevate any pair of jeans. Lighter washes of denim are also coming back into the spotlight as a trend this season.
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Free People
We the Free Dally Cow Print Pony Hair Jacket
You'll wear this soft leather jacket in spring and autumn both.
AGOLDE
Arc Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde always stays ahead of the curve and delivers jeans that balance being on-trend and timeless.
MANGO
Leather Wedge Shoe
Wedges are back too, by the way. But very cool, modernised wedges.
2. Yellow Knit + White Jeans
Style Notes: It's hard to think of a more elegant and springtime colour combo than butter yellow and white. Claire has done an excellent job of bringing knitwear into spring with her look. You'll remain cosy regardless of the forecast but still look bright. This monochromatic look with a splash of colour feels refreshing compared to the darker tonal outfits of winter.
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Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
Soft cashmere knits are necessary year-round, and this buttermilk hue is a staple for spring.
COS
Scoop-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
A basic always worth having around for layering.
COS
Pima Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
Welcome white jeans back into your wardrobe with this barrel-leg pair from COS. This cut is fail-proof.
3. Layered Tops + Mid-Wash Blue Jeans
Style Notes: Autumn often gets the title for the season of layers, but I'd argue this is just as prevalent a designation for spring. A mix of layers doesn't have to feel burdensome—it can look chic and intentional. As Annabel has done with her outfit, opt for a button-down and add a sweater and jacket to create a dimensional look that's, yes, functional, but also cohesive.
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Toteme
Summer Country Jacket Peanut
Canvas jackets, barn jackets, bomber jackets—they're all here and trending this spring.
MANGO
Cotton and Lyocell Blend Straight Shirt
Striped shirts really pop from neutral basics and look so pretty underneath of spring knits and jackets.
Whistles
Denim Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
If you can't choose between light wash jeans or dark indigo denim, a medium wash is your perfect match.
4. Light-Wash Double Denim
Style Notes: Indigo jeans have taken over, and for good reason. They're a classic and look infinitely sophisticated. However, no one is losing sight of how great a pair of light-wash jeans can be, especially paired with a top in the same tone. This is very much the case this spring as lighter hues emerge as a serious trend. A lighter double-denim pairing feels so much more resonant with spring, just take Monikh's outfit as proof.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Bleach
This bleach colour is so trendy. The top also comes in two other shades of blue and white.