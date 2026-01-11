The French have a long-running history of having exceptional taste in fashion. Whilst they're known for their cutting-edge fashion houses (hello, Dior, Hermès, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and many more), they have a deep understanding of the perfect capsule wardrobe and how to style a flawless everyday outfit, too. Hence why I've looked to the most stylish creators I know for French girl jeans outfits that are set to be big in 2026.
Following my in-depth research (read: personal outfit inspiration hunting), I've noticed that French women not only start denim trends, but they also know how to revive jean styles that have fallen out of the trend cycle or haven't been seen in years. In 2026, dark wash denim, relaxed fits, cuffed denim and flared cuts are all in tow. We may have seen these all before, but the way they're working them into outfits is what makes these jeans feel renewed. Contrasting black clothes with white denim, pairing leather bombers with light-wash jeans and evening out the voluminous legs of flares with sharp leather jackets are just a few examples of how the French are styling their denim this year.
Have your Notes app at the ready, people! These five ways French women are styling jeans are undeniably worth copying.
5 Ways French Women Are Styling Jeans in 2026:
1. Jumper + Relaxed Jeans + Slides
Style Notes: What stands out to me most about this outfit is how easy it is to switch up based on the season. Winter and autumn, you can wear a cashmere jumper with jeans and shearling slides, as Julie has expertly done here. But come the warmer months, it's so easy to swap your top for a lighter cardigan or blouse and sandals.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
It's always worth having a jumper on hand that infuses colour into your wardrobe.
Hush
Ezri Column Leg Jeans
Black jeans with a faded wash have a cool worn look to them.
Gucci
Princetown Slipper
These are stylish but still warm and cosy for winter.
2. Bomber Jacket + Light Blue Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: Light-wash jeans have a slightly vintage appearance but can be quickly modernised with the right jacket and shoe pairing. This is what Sabina's outfit does so well. A cropped bomber jacket and a classic pair of black boots make this feel infinitely cool. Also take note of her accessorising—the belt, hoop earrings and structured handbag really bring everything together.
These boots will work with nearly any jeans you have.
3. White Vest + Jumper + Dark Wash Jean
Style Notes: Although dark wash denim is having a moment, I don't foresee it going anywhere. It, better than any other colour of jeans, elevates an outfit, meaning you can wear it for more occasions than just everyday errands. Keeping the look simple allows this denim to shine, and Sylvie's look is a prime example. I can't think of a better combination than a sleek vest, mules, a belt and a draped jumper.
Shop the Look:
COS
Ribbed Tank Top
COS's tank top is such a great basic.
Frame
The Straight Trouser
I love how dark blue and sleek these jeans are.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Saddle Sleeve Crew Neck Jumper
Perfect for tying over your shoulders like Sylvie, or wearing on cooler days.
4. Black Coat + Cuffed White Denim + Flats
Style Notes: Grace has breathed new life into white denim for me. After feeling uninspired by my frostiest pair of jeans, her styling techniques and choice of coat and shoes are something I've bookmarked for future use. The cuffed hems give your jeans more structure (especially those that are a more relaxed fit) and pairing bright white denim with black accessories and outerwear creates the chicest contrast.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Long Double-Breasted Coat
A classic coat for autumn and winter—and a perfect pairing with white jeans.
H&M
Wide Ultra High Jeans
Cuffed jeans are my new preferred way of wearing white denim.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Black Leather
Le Monde Béryl is the first place I turn when I want interesting flats.
5. Leather Jacket + Flared Jeans
Style Notes: Flared jeans can sometimes overwhelm an outfit, but leave it to the most stylish French women to offer guidance on how to make this statement cut work in your wardrobe. Anne-Victoire wore a brown, straight-cut leather jacket over her pair for a look that's well-balanced. The matching leather tote is the perfect finishing touch, too.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.