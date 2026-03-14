Is anyone else obsessed more than ever with the '90s right now? Yes? Good. Because between the revival of interest in Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style, Netflix resurfacing every classic romcom, and two-decade-old music making its way back into the charts, it seems we’re all craving a little nostalgia. When it comes to fashion, that means the return of leopard print, preppy picks, and one other trusty favourite: light-wash jeans. Essentially, it's time to pull your Rachel Green moodboard back out.
Now, light-wash denim is often seen as the more casual colourway—the relaxed alternative to deep indigo or bold blue. A fair assumption, particularly in stricter office environments where it's hard to stray too far from black tailored trousers. But outside of that context, light-wash is actually the denim shade that really signals the shift into spring and summer—and it’s far more versatile than you might expect. Pair it with a broderie blouse and wooden wedge for something more bohemian, add a fine knit and suede flats for a timeless, every-occasion outfit (very CBK), or style it with another '90s favourite, a shell jacket—which is, handily, trending too—for something a little cooler.
Suddenly, it's the denim shade that stretches far further than the go-to white tee and ballet pump formula. Not that I’m knocking that combination—it’s a favourite for very good reason. But, as the fashion crowd embracing this ’90s-inspired denim look proves, light-wash jeans can go so much further. Scroll on to see five particularly chic examples of just how versatile they can be.
5 Light-Wash Jeans Looks to Bookmark:
1. Light-Wash Jeans + Cropped Trench Coat
Style Notes: While every light-wash jeans look made the moodboard for being both easy to recreate and effortlessly chic, Savina Chow's styling is my personal favourite. Simple, yes, but quietly elegant—it's a for-any-occasion look I'll be recreating myself, especially while there's still a chill in the air.
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ZARA
Zw Collection Short High-Neck Trench Coat
If you love your trusty classic trench coat, a cropped version offers a similar spring-ready alternative.
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
Light-wash jeans often get a bad rap for not being as formal as their darker-tone counterparts. This Massimo Dutti pair very much proves that's far from the case.
Aeyde
Aeyde Leather Clara Pumps 35
A kitten heel and higher foot coverage? These Aeyde pumps are built for comfort.
PANDORA
Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle
I own this bangle and wear it with almost everything.
COS
Gallery Clutch Bag
The top handle on this suede clutch makes it all the more wearable.
2. Light-Wash Jeans + Grey Knit
Style Notes: The key to any great outfit is often not the pieces themselves, but the tiny styling details that make it all the more striking. The pulled-up sleeve, subtle signs of layering, and pop of personality through contrasting textures and distressed details are what make this one eye-catching, while every element is actually rather simple.
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& Other Stories
Boxy Knit Jumper
A cotton-wool blend knit will last in your wardrobe for many seasons to come.
M&S
Pure Cotton Heavyweight Boxy Top
The first place we all search for basics? M&S, and for good reason.
AGOLDE
Amryn Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Distressed jeans may not have made an appearance in your wardrobe for the last 15 years, but that could be about to change.
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Ballet Flats
Khaki is a key colour to note this season and these suede ballet flats effortlessly step into the trend.
LOEWE
Flamenco Medium Leather Clutch
This leather pouch will forever be a fashion fan favourite.