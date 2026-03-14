Indigo Denim Is Chic, But Fashion People Know These '90s Jeans That Are the Key to Easy, Elevated Spring Outfits

The laid-back, ’90s-inspired denim colourway is easily one of spring’s most versatile denim trends. Scroll on to see how fashion people are wearing light-wash jeans in 2026.

Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features
@anoukyve, @savinachow, @smythsisters wear lightwash jeans outfits
(Image credit: @anoukyve, @savinachow, @smythsisters)
Jump to category:

Is anyone else obsessed more than ever with the '90s right now? Yes? Good. Because between the revival of interest in Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style, Netflix resurfacing every classic romcom, and two-decade-old music making its way back into the charts, it seems we’re all craving a little nostalgia. When it comes to fashion, that means the return of leopard print, preppy picks, and one other trusty favourite: light-wash jeans. Essentially, it's time to pull your Rachel Green moodboard back out.

Now, light-wash denim is often seen as the more casual colourway—the relaxed alternative to deep indigo or bold blue. A fair assumption, particularly in stricter office environments where it's hard to stray too far from black tailored trousers. But outside of that context, light-wash is actually the denim shade that really signals the shift into spring and summer—and it’s far more versatile than you might expect. Pair it with a broderie blouse and wooden wedge for something more bohemian, add a fine knit and suede flats for a timeless, every-occasion outfit (very CBK), or style it with another '90s favourite, a shell jacket—which is, handily, trending too—for something a little cooler.

Suddenly, it's the denim shade that stretches far further than the go-to white tee and ballet pump formula. Not that I’m knocking that combination—it’s a favourite for very good reason. But, as the fashion crowd embracing this ’90s-inspired denim look proves, light-wash jeans can go so much further. Scroll on to see five particularly chic examples of just how versatile they can be.

5 Light-Wash Jeans Looks to Bookmark:

1. Light-Wash Jeans + Cropped Trench Coat

@savinachow wears light wash jeans cropped trench coat

(Image credit: @savinachow)

Style Notes: While every light-wash jeans look made the moodboard for being both easy to recreate and effortlessly chic, Savina Chow's styling is my personal favourite. Simple, yes, but quietly elegant—it's a for-any-occasion look I'll be recreating myself, especially while there's still a chill in the air.

Shop the Look:

2. Light-Wash Jeans + Grey Knit

@smythsisters wears light wash jeans grey jumper

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: The key to any great outfit is often not the pieces themselves, but the tiny styling details that make it all the more striking. The pulled-up sleeve, subtle signs of layering, and pop of personality through contrasting textures and distressed details are what make this one eye-catching, while every element is actually rather simple.

Shop the Look:

3. Light-Wash Jeans + Shell Jacket