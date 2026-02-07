Cardigans Are Cool Again—6 Trends Fashion People Are Backing for 2026

No spring wardrobe is complete without the eternally versatile cardigan, and these 2026 trends are all that's needed to refresh your seasonal outfits.

CARDIGAN TRENDS 2026
(Image credit: Future)
In my opinion, the humble cardigan never really left. However, mock-neck jumpers and pull-over knits certainly stole the attention over the last couple of years. I had an inkling that cardigans were on their way back when waisted cardigans populated my Instagram feed, and this spring they're chicer and more modernised than ever. Cardigans have a transitional nature about them, which gives them an advantage over your thick, fluffy winter knitwear. The cardigan is primed for spring and a layering piece that knows no bounds.

Dawn in a cropped black cardigan

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Cardigans, the magical layering pieces that they are, shapeshift flawlessly throughout the seasons. They work as a standalone top, an essential knitwear layer, or as outerwear when it's much warmer. You can layer them together, with your favourite jackets, and tie them around your waist or shoulders. It's hard to name a top that works harder. Gracing our presence this year is a nice mix of knitwear trends, and several that fit neatly in the cardigan category. There are vivid colours and patterns, such as verdant green and classic argyle. The silhouette and closures of cardigans have also received updates. This year, we've spotted more cropped cuts, zip-pull closures and various collar shapes. All this to say, it won't be difficult working them into your existing outfit rotation. Scroll for the proof.

Cardigan Trends 2026:

1. Verdant Green Cardigans

Julie in a green cardigan

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Spring may be full of florals and pastels, but no hue encapsulates this season quite like a vibrant, verdant green. A green cardigan, such as Julie's, is not only a celebration of the new season, but it serves as a quasi-neutral of sorts. It has more pigment than a beige or brown, but it is nearly as versatile, working with black, navy, grey, burgundy, and a multitude of other colours.

2. Zip Cardigans

Karina in red zip cardigan

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: The classic button closures are still circulating, but I've noticed some of the most stylish people are wearing cardigans with zip closures. Zippers add a sleek, metallic touch to soft knits and offer plenty of variety. The pulls are also becoming more creative— just look at the statement pull on Karina's pretty red cardigan.

3. Matching Sets

Jessica in matching cardigan and top

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Matching sets make outfit styling effortless. And recently, there has been an influx of chic options that feel more elevated than choices from a few decades ago. As Jessica shows, it's a clever way of incorporating more colour and pattern into your looks, especially during the warmer seasons that call for this.

4. Cropped Cardigans

Cropped cardigan on Liv

(Image credit: @_livemadeline)

Style Notes: I'm indebted to the fluffy, relaxed knits that keep us warm through winter, but as the weather changes, lighter materials and shorter cuts feel apt. Hence why the cropped cardigan is trending this year. Even if spring turns cold for a temporary stint, copy Liv's look and add your wool coat and boots back into your rotation.

5. Argyle Cardigans

Emmanuelle in red, pink and white argyle cardigan

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: This year is welcoming argyle back in with open arms. The iconic pattern was created in Scotland in the 17th century, and it's now having a renaissance in 2026. I see exactly why—the diamond shapes are clean but playful, giving your knitwear a little more interest than a bright colour or fun buttons alone. I love Emmanuelle's take on it, combining her argyle cardigan with a matching skirt and heels.

6. Powder Pink Cardigans

Jessica in pastel pink cardigan

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Pastel hues on garments are about as obvious a sign of spring as budding flowers for editors. The best part is, so many colours look great with pale pink. As other trending spring hues emerge (see: ice blue, olive green, etc.), the palest renditions of pink are also appearing. As a cardigan, it makes for the perfect pop of soft colour, as Jessica proves.

