In my opinion, the humble cardigan never really left. However, mock-neck jumpers and pull-over knits certainly stole the attention over the last couple of years. I had an inkling that cardigans were on their way back when waisted cardigans populated my Instagram feed, and this spring they're chicer and more modernised than ever. Cardigans have a transitional nature about them, which gives them an advantage over your thick, fluffy winter knitwear. The cardigan is primed for spring and a layering piece that knows no bounds.
Cardigans, the magical layering pieces that they are, shapeshift flawlessly throughout the seasons. They work as a standalone top, an essential knitwear layer, or as outerwear when it's much warmer. You can layer them together, with your favourite jackets, and tie them around your waist or shoulders. It's hard to name a top that works harder. Gracing our presence this year is a nice mix of knitwear trends, and several that fit neatly in the cardigan category. There are vivid colours and patterns, such as verdant green and classic argyle. The silhouette and closures of cardigans have also received updates. This year, we've spotted more cropped cuts, zip-pull closures and various collar shapes. All this to say, it won't be difficult working them into your existing outfit rotation. Scroll for the proof.
Cardigan Trends 2026:
1. Verdant Green Cardigans
Style Notes: Spring may be full of florals and pastels, but no hue encapsulates this season quite like a vibrant, verdant green. A green cardigan, such as Julie's, is not only a celebration of the new season, but it serves as a quasi-neutral of sorts. It has more pigment than a beige or brown, but it is nearly as versatile, working with black, navy, grey, burgundy, and a multitude of other colours.
Shop Green Cardigans:
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
Small buttons make cardigans feel so delicate.
&DAUGHTER
Wool Cardigan
The rich green hue and mother of pearl buttons make this cardigan special.
Sézane
Barry Cardigan - Laurel
A softer green hue that still feels seasonal.
Jigsaw
Button Through Baby Tee Cardigan
The baby tee material makes this cardigan feel soft and easy to wear.
2. Zip Cardigans
Style Notes: The classic button closures are still circulating, but I've noticed some of the most stylish people are wearing cardigans with zip closures. Zippers add a sleek, metallic touch to soft knits and offer plenty of variety. The pulls are also becoming more creative— just look at the statement pull on Karina's pretty red cardigan.
Shop Zip Cardigans:
ARCH4
Nara Ribbed Cashmere Zip-Up Cardigan
A shade to go with everything. The fold-over collar is so chic too.
H&M
Zip-Through Cardigan - Red
A bold, vibrant red like Karina's cardigan in a slightly different silhouette.
& Other Stories
Zip-Up Turtleneck Cardigan
Icy blue is trending this spring, so you can embrace two trends and one with this knit.
Whistles
Navy Wool Zip Front Rib Cardigan
Navy feels softer than black, making it a great darker shade for seasons like spring.
3. Matching Sets
Style Notes: Matching sets make outfit styling effortless. And recently, there has been an influx of chic options that feel more elevated than choices from a few decades ago. As Jessica shows, it's a clever way of incorporating more colour and pattern into your looks, especially during the warmer seasons that call for this.
Shop Matching Cardigan Sets:
FAITHFULL
Cinta Striped Cotton-Blend Cardigan
The same one Jessica has. I love the spring-ready green stripes.
FAITHFULL
Citara ribbed cotton-blend halterneck top
And the matching top. Wear them together or as separates.
H&M
Pointelle-knit viscose-blend cardigan
Pointelle is fashion set approved. It feels delicate and elegant, but the pattern is still eye-catching.
H&M
Pointelle-knit viscose-blend top
The set comes with this pretty matching top, as well as trousers in the same material.
4. Cropped Cardigans
Style Notes: I'm indebted to the fluffy, relaxed knits that keep us warm through winter, but as the weather changes, lighter materials and shorter cuts feel apt. Hence why the cropped cardigan is trending this year. Even if spring turns cold for a temporary stint, copy Liv's look and add your wool coat and boots back into your rotation.
Shop Cropped Cardigans:
COS
Merino Wool Cardigan
COS holds my heart when it comes to the best knitwear on the high street. I can bet this cardigan is no exception.
MANGO
Short Wool Cardigan
Wear with jeans or relaxed, low-rise trousers for a cool look.
M&S
Air-Yarn Crew Neck Short Cardigan
A cream-coloured cardigan is always a reliable layering piece.
Reformation
Janie Cashmere Crew Cardigan
The pearl embellishments makes this a subtle statement. It comes in an icy blue, chocolate brown and black too.
5. Argyle Cardigans
Style Notes: This year is welcoming argyle back in with open arms. The iconic pattern was created in Scotland in the 17th century, and it's now having a renaissance in 2026. I see exactly why—the diamond shapes are clean but playful, giving your knitwear a little more interest than a bright colour or fun buttons alone. I love Emmanuelle's take on it, combining her argyle cardigan with a matching skirt and heels.
Shop Argyle Cardigans:
Massimo Dutti
Wool Argyle Knit Cardigan
A cosy, deep neutral palette to take you from winter to spring to autumn.
Ganni
Argyle Print Cardigan
Of course Ganni has a perfect pick.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Another timeless colour combination that feels seasonless.
Frame
The Brushed Argyle Cardi
Combine cropped and argyle trends with this soft-looking cardi.
6. Powder Pink Cardigans
Style Notes: Pastel hues on garments are about as obvious a sign of spring as budding flowers for editors. The best part is, so many colours look great with pale pink. As other trending spring hues emerge (see: ice blue, olive green, etc.), the palest renditions of pink are also appearing. As a cardigan, it makes for the perfect pop of soft colour, as Jessica proves.
Shop Light Pink Cardigans:
Reformation
Maude Cashmere Cardigan
A springtime essential. Layer under a trench or with a denim jacket.