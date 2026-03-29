Celebs in Their 60s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend

In a world obsessed with novelty, it's easy to get caught up in trends and end up with a closet full of pieces that don't truly feel like you. That's why it's important to remind yourself that sometimes—most of the time, if you really ask me—the chicest outfits are the ones rooted in wardrobe essentials, like jeans and white sneakers. And right now, no one wears them better than a generation of celebrities in their 60s, such as Julianne Moore and Cindy Crawford.
Despite being on opposite coasts with different style aesthetics, both women demonstrate the power and versatility of jeans and white sneakers. It's a pairing you can always fall back on—your baseline when unsure where to start. Whether you're going to brunch with friends, catching a flight, or running errands, these two staples provide a solid base for almost any stylish look.
That said, whether you're in your 60s and looking for age-appropriate outfit ideas, or wanting to update your denim and sneaker collection for spring, keep scrolling. I've rounded up the best styles to help you achieve a clean, chic, and timeless look.