Hold Up—I Think I've Just Found the Coolest Way to Wear French-Tip Nails This Spring

I know some people have nail trend fatigue, but I'm putting it out there: there's nothing I love more than a manicure microtrend. You know, those niche manicures that only the coolest of people know about? Whilst trends like milky manicures and white French tips have long been mainstream (and for good reason), this spring I'm seeing some seriously stylish microtrends (such as milky nail art) take centre stage. However, today I'm here to talk about a French-tip trend that I think will be on the chicest of hands next season. Say hello to cat-eye French tip nails.
I first saw this design on some of the best nail artists' Instagram accounts, and honestly, I can't stop thinking about it. Whilst I'm not usually one for colourful nail art (I'm a neutral nails gal forever), this particular design is cool enough to make a statement whilst remaining subtle enough to wear every single day. If you're not familiar with the cat-eye nail trend, this polish has a holographic effect and catches the light beautifully. We're used to seeing this trend all over the nail, but when paired with a French tip, the finish feels so modern.
Whether you like short, square nails, long, almond nails or something in between, there's a cat-eye French tip manicure for every preference. Below, I've rounded up the nail designs I'm saving for spring, so keep on scrolling for lots of inspiration.
Cat-Eye French Tip Nails Inspiration
This is the manicure that had me hooked. The short nail shape, the brown cat-eye design... everything about it is so chic.
I also love the idea of starting with a cat-eye base and layering a nude French tip on top.
Such an eye-catching colour.
Another close-up of my favourite nail look for spring.
Cat-eye? Tick. French tip? Tick. Subtle ombré design? Triple tick.
