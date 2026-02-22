The Statement Trend That's About to Dominate Fashion People's Wardrobes This Spring

When getting dressed in the morning, your first instinct likely isn’t to reach for a feather-trimmed jacket or cardigan. After all, the statement-making embellishment has long been relegated to special occasions. However, Sleeper flipped that narrative in 2017 with the launch of its celebrity-favorite feather-trim pajamas, which have since become catnip for the fashion set. Though other contemporary brands followed with their own plumage pieces, the trend never quite hit its stride—until recently. On the spring 2026 runways, designers embraced feathers in all their soft, sumptuous glory.
At Bottega Veneta, where creative director Louise Trotter unveiled her debut collection for the storied house, feathers appeared in myriad forms, from sweeping coats and vests to midi skirts and even clutches. Stella McCartney took a more daring approach, sending a model down the catwalk in a pink feather bodysuit—sans pants. Then, over at Balenciaga, plumage was seen by way of voluminous skirts and long dresses. The takeaway here? Feathers will be inescapable come spring.
But, understandably, the thought of stepping out in feathers may seem daunting. That's where we come into play. Below, we compiled five easy ways to wear feathers this spring, along with the products needed to pull off each look.
Image 1 of 3
Feather Top + Matching Pants
Styling notes: A one-and-done matching set is your best friend on hectic mornings. This two-piece from La DoubleJ features a feather-trim hem and an embroidered jacquard print, creating a rich textural contrast. Round out the look with coordinating floral boots (as seen above) for a statement finish, or ground the outfit with simple ballet flats.
Shop the Look:
La DoubleJ
La Scala Top
La DoubleJ
24/7 Pants
Julietta
Eze Necklace
Jeffrey Campbell
Maysville Bootie
Feather Jacket + Silk Skirt
Styling tip: This spring, why not swap your denim or barn jacket for a feather style? The outerwear will instantly breathe new life into a pair of jeans. Alternatively, try teaming it with a silk skirt for an evening out. Gold hoops are the perfect finishing touch.
Shop the Look:
Lovers and Friends
Sophie Cropped Blazer
Dissh
Charli Cream Satin Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic
Italian Leather Soft-Knot Heeled Sandal
Jenny Bird
Tome Large Hoops
Feather Bag + Printed Blazer + Capris
Styling tip: If you're not ready to go all-in on feathers, dip your toes into the trend with a plumage-adorned bag, such as this popular iteration from A.L.C. To make the accent really pop, style it with a complementary hue, for instance, this soft blue-and-bright red mix shown here.