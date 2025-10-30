Hailey Bieber's Velvet Snowflake Manicure Is The Trend I'm Taking Straight to the Salon in November

Suddenly, I’m excited for winter.

I’m used to referencing Hailey Bieber’s Instagram account as my own personal Pinterest board when it comes to just about anything beauty-related. Whether it be her skincare recommendations, BTS snaps of the latest Rhode launches, or her trend-setting manicures, I’m taking diligent notes—especially on the latter. But where I didn’t expect to find my latest bout of nailspo was on Justin Bieber’s Instagram, where her ultra-famous husband posted a selfie of the couple captioned “My favorite date forever,” featuring the source of my early winter manicure inspiration: velvet snowflake nails.

An image of Justin and Hailey Bieber posted to Justin Bieber&#039;s Instagram account.

(Image credit: @lilbieber)

Okay, yes, I made that name up, but how else would you describe Bieber’s icy, expertly frosted set glistening under the Dodger Stadium lights? Known for popularizing the glazed donut nail trend, Bieber’s personal brand of manicure tends to be anything of the milky, sheer nature—especially when topped with reflective chrome powder. But from what I can gather from this front-camera screenshot, the multihyphenate seemingly swapped her recent milky French nails for a tulle-sheer version of the velvet (or cat eye) trend sweeping the beauty scene this fall, and it simply screams winter.

If you’ve visited a nail salon at any point within the last year, you’ve likely been prompted with the option to try velvet nails—a dimensional manicure that develops an almost 3D-effect when the light-reflecting particles in the polish are treated with a magnet. Dua Lipa’s nail artist, Michelle Humphrey, predicted the continued reign of this “dated” style for winter due to its versatility. “Velvet nails, cat-eye nails—they're quite huge at the moment,” Humphrey previously told Who What Wear. “I think people are just really enjoying how adaptive it is.”

To properly prepare for my next salon visit (this is the only picture we have of Bieber’s new mani so far—I need more examples for my nail tech!), I found a few other inspo pics to add to my folder. Keep scrolling for velvet snowflake nail ideas as the season of the powdered evergreens, sparkling champagne glasses, and glittery holiday party dresses barrels towards us.

Velvet Snowflake Nail Ideas

Sheer magnetic nails by celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein.

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein fittingly named this sheer magnetic manicure "the glass slipper."

Magnetic french tips.

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

I can't stop thinking about this French tip mani with a velvet twist.

Natural magnetic nails.

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

A nude base and golden cat-eye effect adds a warm twist to this frosty trend.

Magnetic cat eye nails.

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

These silvery velvet tips with molten-metal accents are some of the coolest nails I've seen in a minute.

French tips with velvet polish.

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

Yet another case of gloriously icy French tips.

Sheer velvet nails.

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

Visions of sugar plums dancing in my head!

Magnetic French tips with matcha green accents.

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

For a pop of color, add a swipe of mint green.

Shop Nail Products Inspired by the Velvet Snowflake Trend

