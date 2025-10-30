Hailey Bieber's Velvet Snowflake Manicure Is The Trend I'm Taking Straight to the Salon in November

Okay, yes, I made that name up, but how else would you describe Bieber’s icy, expertly frosted set glistening under the Dodger Stadium lights? Known for popularizing the glazed donut nail trend, Bieber’s personal brand of manicure tends to be anything of the milky, sheer nature—especially when topped with reflective chrome powder. But from what I can gather from this front-camera screenshot, the multihyphenate seemingly swapped her recent milky French nails for a tulle-sheer version of the velvet (or cat eye) trend sweeping the beauty scene this fall, and it simply screams winter.
If you’ve visited a nail salon at any point within the last year, you’ve likely been prompted with the option to try velvet nails—a dimensional manicure that develops an almost 3D-effect when the light-reflecting particles in the polish are treated with a magnet. Dua Lipa’s nail artist, Michelle Humphrey, predicted the continued reign of this “dated” style for winter due to its versatility. “Velvet nails, cat-eye nails—they're quite huge at the moment,” Humphrey previously told Who What Wear. “I think people are just really enjoying how adaptive it is.”
To properly prepare for my next salon visit (this is the only picture we have of Bieber’s new mani so far—I need more examples for my nail tech!), I found a few other inspo pics to add to my folder. Keep scrolling for velvet snowflake nail ideas as the season of the powdered evergreens, sparkling champagne glasses, and glittery holiday party dresses barrels towards us.
Velvet Snowflake Nail Ideas
Celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein fittingly named this sheer magnetic manicure "the glass slipper."
I can't stop thinking about this French tip mani with a velvet twist.
A nude base and golden cat-eye effect adds a warm twist to this frosty trend.
These silvery velvet tips with molten-metal accents are some of the coolest nails I've seen in a minute.
Yet another case of gloriously icy French tips.
Visions of sugar plums dancing in my head!
For a pop of color, add a swipe of mint green.
Shop Nail Products Inspired by the Velvet Snowflake Trend
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).