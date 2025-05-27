Aura nails , candy floss manis , micro-French tips —there are a million buzzy monikers circling the manicure space nowadays, but the only one you should be paying attention to right now is the jelly nail trend.

“Jelly nails are all about that juicy, see-through color that looks like tinted candy or a glass sculpture,” Jin Soon Choi , celebrity manicurist and founder of JinSoon , previously told Who What Wear. “The effect feels playful yet polished, and works beautifully on its own or layered under nail art.” Though you may have seen a recent uptick in this sticky-sweet style, celebrity nail artist Juan Alvear says that jelly nails have been in the spotlight for longer than you may realize. “I would even go out on a limb to say I’d consider them a classic at this point,” he quips.

Whether you’re shopping for sheer polish shades or crafting your own concoction (Choi recommends mixing a single drop of bold polish to a dollop of clear), we have all the inspiration for your summery, gelatinous nail looks ahead. Keep scrolling for 20 jelly manicure ideas to match this dated shoe trend that just made a nostalgic comeback.

1. Cherry Glaze

Take the red nail theory into modern territory with this sheer cherry-colored set. This style’s rosy cellophane finish reminds us of candy wrappers, adding a nostalgic touch to this playful look that feels perfect for summer , tropical getaways, winter holidays —you name it.

2. Soap Jelly

Not ready to let go of the soap nail trend ? We don’t blame you. What separates the two translucent styles is the level of plasticky gloss on this set, giving them a juicy finish instead of the results of your regular top coat.

3. Extra Olives, Please

This one’s for the girls who order their martinis extra dirty. Celebrity manicurist Holly Falcone dipped the nails of the Sandy Liang S/S 19 models in this slick, slime-green shade that feels like a prophecy of " Brat summer "—and a subtle way to keep the Charli XCX brainchild of ‘24 alive and well this year.

4. Popsicle Drip

Speaking of the “360” songstress, Alvear created this juicy, mismatched set for Charli XCX nearly 3 years ago. These sheer claws not only include a gorgeous candy glaze that makes them look more dimensional than they already are, but the nail artist placed varied dewdrops atop each nail to give it an extra-juicy finish. If you’re looking for a more wearable version of this lengthy look, show this cute multi-colored set by manicurist Queenie Nguyen to your nail tech at your next appointment.

5. Opal Gloss

Let’s trend-stack, shall we? Mash up Hailey Bieber’s “glazed donut” nails with the jelly nail trend for a set befitting of a mermaid—and perfect for all of your summer plans ahead.

6. Ombré Glaze

We know, so many good jelly polishes to choose from! Instead of limiting yourself to one shade, choose a color scheme—jumping from deepest to lightest on each finger. Fresh and creative without being too out-there, this idea is the perfect option for someone who wants to switch it up sans nail art.

7. Punch Bowl

As peachy pink as your morning grapefruit, this stunning jelly shade is one we’d reach for over and over in the spring and summertime.Try one thin layer for a wash of flamingo pink or apply another coat to boost that refreshing, ice-cold punch color.

8. Lip Gloss Nails

Glossy red lips are a timeless go-to, so why not do your nails to match? This high-shine style is an easy way to elevate a classic red manicure , and it looks especially chic when the shade leans more lipstick than fire hydrant. The ultra-glassy finish is like lip gloss for your nails, half-eaten hard candy, a swirling glass of wine… you get the picture.

9. Sheer Sunbeam

Jelly, but make it metallic. For an easy way to dress up sheer nails, try a white-gold shimmer on for size. Neutral enough to go with everyday outfits and a great alternative to chrome, this metallic look is versatile enough to wear year-round. Just one swathe of a champagne polish will leave your tips looking as delicately effervescent as Aphrodite tears.

10. Bottle of Merlot

We’re big proponents of wearing any color you want any time of year (TBH, it might be cooler to wear off-season shades all the time), but we’re dreaming of cozy fall nights when we look at these juicy burgundy nails. This luscious color offers the dimension and shine of your favorite bottle of merlot, each brushstroke as fluid as a heavy pour.

11. Lavender Latte

A fair-weather option for the inspo pic above? We’re glad you asked: This pale lavender shade is oh-so subtly sheer, with just enough pigment to let the light shine through its candy-colored finish. An artist at The Mani Club likened this shade to the “clean soap nails” trend, calling it a great option for those jumping on the “barely there mani” bandwagon.

12. Juicy Micro-Tips

Who said that jelly nails had to be one shade? This juicy, high-gloss manicure features a barely there light pink base and candy-colored micro-tips —another trend-layered manicure that we can’t get enough of. If the multi-colored baby French feels a bit too extreme for you, try these monochrome teeny tips instead.

13. Saltwater Sea Glass

Setting sail on an island-hopping cruise, or just want to feel closer to the shore this summer? Try painting on an iridescent silver-blue polish, which reminds us so much of saltwater sea glass. This sheer shade looks like fish scales and sequins wrapped up into one mermaid glaze manicure.

14. Champagne Clink

There’s something about this milky glazed set that screams engagement party, New Year’s Eve, and wedding season at us. From the chiffon-sheer extensions to the opalescent glaze, these jelly nails are already a sophisticated cut above the rest. But add the tiny crystals and pearls on top? Pop the bubbly, because this set calls for a special occasion.

15. Milk Tea

For an everyday version of the idea above, try this high-shine iteration of the “milk nails” trend. Celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton , known for polishing the likes of Julianne Moore and Cara Delevigne, dubs this shade the “no makeup makeup look for nails”—making it a versatile, clash-resistant option and a perfect pick for blushing brides .

16. Inkblot Gloss

Let’s edge things up a bit, shall we? Inky black nails are effortlessly cool year-round, but a vinyl-slick finish takes this classic up to icon status. Whether you layer a sheer black polish over deep plum to achieve a “black cherry” shade (like professional manicurist Julia Diogo) or double-stack your coats for an onyx glaze, a black jelly mani is undoubtedly one of the coolest ways to wear this trend.

17. Ballerina Chrome

Not opal and not glazed, this reflective, baby pink mani looks extra pretty on jelly nails. With even more dimension from the thick jelly polish, the chrome layer on top throws light in every direction—making them total eye candy, yet keeping things classic.

18. Honey Matcha Candy

Greener pastures lie ahead with this zen matcha mani. We love the idea of sheer, jelly nails in a light green shade, offering a chic, yet just as seasonal alternative to the trendy butter yellow nails we see everywhere right now.

19. Tortoise Tips

Your favorite sunglasses, just in manicure form. Alvear’s tortoiseshell jelly nails on Blackpink’s Lisa are a sure statement-maker, and a fun, creative way to mix fashion elements with beauty. Marble caramel, chocolate, and golden gel shades to create this reptilian print that looks just as chic on short nails as it does on lengthy acrylics.

20. Forest Dew

Deep, forest green polishes work any time of year, but this jelly shade is one that soars in the fall and winter. Eye-catching for its high-shine finish, this mossy manicure is one we can see gaining popularity later this year, so we’d suggest hopping on the trend early.

Shop the Best Jelly Nail Polishes

How To Do Jelly Nails

Whether you’re upping your jelly game in the salon or at home, there are many ways to pull off a glossy, juicy manicure. “In the salon, it’s achieved using sheer gel colors applied in thin, even coats to build up translucency,” Choi explains. As aforementioned, the manicurist also says that it’s easy to DIY this look by mixing “a drop of vibrant polish with a clear base or top coat” to craft your own jelly shade. “Apply it in light layers and finish with a high-shine top coat for that glassy effect,” she advises.

However, Alvear warns us that it might be hard to get jelly polishes to show up on natural nails—acrylics or press-ons might be your best bet. “Usually you want a good level of color saturation while still allowing light easily through the nail,” he explains, describing the ideal jelly manicure. “Clear gel extensions greatly help achieve this look because they are consistent and clear, whereas nail bases and acrylic often have a level of opacity that works against a clear jelly look.” The nail sculptor often relies on the Aprés Gel-X Nail Extension Kit for a translucent canvas.

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear, we know that beauty isn't one-size-fits-all. Over the years, our editors have tested thousands of products—including skincare, makeup, haircare, and nails—while also working closely with trusted experts, like renowned dermatologists, celebrity makeup artists, and other leading industry insiders. Together, this ensures every guide is well-researched, inclusive, and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they're affordable favorites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how, and what we'd truly recommend to our closest friends and family members.