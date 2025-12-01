Kylie Jenner’s Jelly Plaid Nails Prove This OPI Color Is Truly the Most Versatile

Of all the Kylie Jenner nail designs I've saved (from tuxedo tips to the chunky '90s French), none has me more jazzed than the jelly plaid situation she shared over Thanksgiving. They not only confirm that preppy style is, in fact, here to stay (long live the cable-knits!) but also are surprisingly easy to replicate—and this is coming from an at-home mani novice who shies away from bold color, let alone detailed nail art.
Jenner's jelly plaid nails definitely look intricate—I wouldn't call them minimal by any means—but they're actually far easier to achieve than you think. All you need is a few polish shades, a glossy top coat, and a neutral base to tie the look together. Luckily, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted a tutorial demonstrating each step using all OPI products, including one editor-obsessed shade that's conveniently marked down for Cyber Monday.
The shade in question: OPI's Put It In Neutral. Ganzorigt starts with one coat of the iconic sheer-pink polish to create a milky base before layering on the plaid. Even if you aren't committing to Jenner's look, Put It In Neutral is a fabulous shade to have in your collection, as the classic hue goes with everything. In fact, OPI's global director of color equity, Jill Bartoshevich, once told WWW that it's a top five best-seller for the brand. It has a similar milky finish to Bubble Bath (another beloved color), but it has more of a neutral-beige tone that doesn't read too pink.
After curing the base (but you can just let it completely dry, if you're using regular polish), Ganzorigt then creates a checked pattern using multiple mix-and-match colors, including OPI's Cliffside Karaoke, Less Is Norse, and Suzi The First Lady Of Nails. Before painting each stripe, she notes that she mixed the polishes with top coat to create a sheer, jelly finish. (And FYI: OPI's Clear Top Coat is also on sale for Cyber Monday.) She uses two colors for each nail—one for the main, thicker checked pattern and another contrasting hue to paint in between those lines. She cures the nails once again, then finishes with a layer of top coat to lock in the shine.
The result? A clean, preppy pattern with a sheer, neutral base peeking through. You can use any polish colors you have at home, though I do recommend buying Put It In Neutral for the base if you don't already own it. It's a smart investment for your at-home collection, as you'll wind up using it for an array of polish projects—from neutral, "naked" manis to stunning nail art prep—and it's 30% off for the next few hours. Consider this your sign to commit to a new winter nail color.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.