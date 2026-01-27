Soft, Elegant, and Perfect for February—This Pretty Nail Trend Proves Romance Isn’t Dead

Sorry to be so predictable, but I'm committing to elegant, romantic nail looks for the foreseeable future (well, at least until Valentine's Day wraps up!). Though, that doesn't mean I'm peppering tiny hearts or bows across my nail plate; while both designs are cute, I'm looking for a style that leans more refined than playful. Enter celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt's recent buzzy creation: a fresh, delicate, sheer-lace manicure.

Photo of Zola Ganzorigt&#039;s lace nail look

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

What's a lace manicure, you ask? Simply imagine your nails swathed in that airy fabric; white lace adds a soft, elegant touch, while black lace has more of a romantic-gothic edge. Whatever color you choose (ideally some sort of neutral), keep the pattern sheer by allowing your base color to poke through, which ensures the overall look reads minimalist-chic. Ganzorigt chooses OPI's Put It In Airplane Mode as her neutral base before applying lace foils from OceanNailSupply, which is sadly now unavailable online—but don't worry, I discovered similar recs below!

After curing your base coat (yes, you do need to opt for gels with this look), apply a layer of transfer glue (which should come with your foils), cure it for a minute, then place the foil sheet onto the tacky surface. Make sure to press it firmly onto your nail plate so that the design fully transfers—sort of like how you'd apply a temporary tattoo. Peel back the foil, and you should be left with an intricate lace design. Ganzorigt adds a ring of stark-white polish (OPI's Alpine Snow) around the perimeter of her nails to create extra contrast, but that's totally optional. All you need is a final layer of top coat to seal the design, and you should be all set.

Photo of a black lace nail look

Here's an equally-stunning gothic version.

(Image credit: @paiwaloves)

The process looks way more involved than it really is (promise!), especially if you already have an at-home gel system you love. If you'd rather leave it all up to the experts, feel free to bring a set of foils and transfer gel to your next salon appointment; there's a solid chance your nail tech will know exactly how to recreate Ganzorigt's romantic winter-lace design.

