Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Just Cosigned Summer's Juiciest Nail Trend

So far, 2025 is all about one color: yellow. The year began with an almost universal obsession with butter yellow. The soft, creamy shade was all over the runway and our FYPs. Since then, it's evolved into lemon yellow, or "limoncello," thanks to Hailey Bieber. She recently released a new version of her viral Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini ($16). Since then, people have been opting for this brighter, more saturated shade of yellow and incorporating it into their beauty routines in myriad ways. It's officially a limoncello summer.
One of the best ways to incorporate the limoncello trend into your beauty routine is via a clean, crisp manicure. At least that's what celebs seem to think. Bieber recently showed off a lemon-yellow manicure on Instagram while promoting her new lip product. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram story showing off her sunny French manicure. Even Charlize Theron is sporting yellow nails, having recently made an appearance in NYC wearing a cool, crescent-shaped design. So, yeah, it's safe to say that celebs are giving this juicy summer nail trend their stamp of approval. Keep scrolling for inspo and product picks.
Hailey Bieber's "lemon drop manicure" is so chic. It's difficult to see in this picture, but it features a base of sunny yellow nail polish overlaid with gray polka dots. (ICYMI, polka dots are another major summer nail trend.) If you want to try your hand at re-creating it, here's the tutorial from her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt.
Kourtney Kardashian posted this picture to her Instagram Story, tagging nail artist Lisa Kon. She calls it a "butter yellow" manicure. To me, though, "butter yellow" and "limoncello" reference the same, albeit evolved, trend: a spotlight on yellow!
Shop the Yellow Nail Trend
Chillhouse
Bougie Butter Press-On Nails
For an at-home mani that will rival Kourtney Kardashian's, use these press-ons.
Olive and June
Bright & Focused Nail Polish
I love this lemony shade; it's so cheerful.
Hermes
Limited Edition Les Mains Nail Polish in Jaune Pollen
This luxe yellow nail polish is limited-edition, so if it speaks to you, act fast.
CHANEL
Le Vernis in 129 Ovni
For a softer take on the yellow nail trend, reach for Chanel's Le Vernis in Ovni.
Côte Beauty
Buttercup Nail Polish
Côte's Buttercup Nail Polish is a good introductory shade of yellow.
essie
Sunny Business Nail Polish
Essie's Sunny Business Nail Polish has a subtle, sunlit sparkle.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.