Rihanna Just Proved This "Off-Season" Manicure Is Always On-Trend
When you think of fall manicures, you likely imagine something dark and moody. A chocolate brown or a vampy black cherry are usually the go-tos. But butter yellow? That practically screams spring!
Not according to Rihanna. Just last night, the singer and pop-culture icon sported a pastel, butter-yellow mani for the Fenty Hair launch at Selfridges in London (with a pale-yellow teddy coat to match!), proving that this trending color has actually become a year-round staple. Keep scrolling—we grabbed all the details from her manicurist below.
We can thank celebrity nail artist Jenny Longworth for the bright nail debut. Longworth (who also works with Harry Styles, FYI) dubbed the look "melted butter," since she added a chrome topper for some subtle sparkle (you know, just like a glistening pot of heated butter). She used The GelBottle Inc's Gel Polish in the shade Queen Bee and then topped it with the brand's Iced Chrome Pigment.
Butter-yellow nails are nothing new (the color has been trending among the fashion set since last spring), but "melted butter" puts a fresh spin on the sophisticated mani. It's bright yet muted, which makes it relatively easy to pull off year-round (as opposed to a coral "Palm Beach grandma" lacquer). Butter yellow might not be the most obvious choice for a fall manicure, but it can certainly add some life to an autumnal outfit.
Not to mention that it pairs well with any palette. Wearing all gray? A pale-yellow mani can brighten up the ensemble. Opting for browns and hunter greens? Butter yellow complements those earth tones quite well. Loving burgundy outfits as of late? Yellow digits provide a gorgeous contrast.
As you can probably guess, Rihanna's manicure has made me rethink everything I knew about fall nail trends. Catch me with butter-yellow tips instead of my usual moody plum! After all, when Rih gives a beauty trend her stamp of approval, I'd bet all my money it will become the next big thing.
Shop the Trend
Finally, she layered on this topcoat "for the ultimate finish."
This one's even milkier, so much so that it almost reads winter white.
This option leans a bit brighter than the typical pale butter yellow. Still, it's so on-trend.
Here's another popular (and affordable) chrome powder. Act fast—it's almost sold out!
For melted butter nails in a pinch, you can't go wrong with these press-ons.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
On Your Mark… 6 Top Fall Nail Trends to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
From chocolate brown to "coffee chrome."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Selena Gomez Just Cosigned Fall's Trendiest New Manicure—Meet Coffee Chrome
We're obsessed.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
The VMAs Red Carpet Did Not Come to Play—Here Are the Beauty Looks We're Not Okay Over
Get ready to screenshot.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Top Manicurists Say These Bridesmaid Nail Designs Are the Epitome of Elegance
You may be surprised.
By Maya Thomas
-
Surprise! Rihanna Is the New Face of This Super-Iconic 1999 Dior Fragrance
See her first ad campaign here.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Nicole Kidman's "Big Sexy Hair" Is Thanks to This Just-Launched Thickening Treatment
Here's the full tutorial.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Nail Artists Say This Type of Manicure Lasts Longer—Here's How to Do It at Home
It's so easy to do yourself.
By Shawna Hudson
-
23 Luxe Nail Polishes to Buy When Your Vibe Says "Chanel" But Your Budget Says "Nope"
This is how I shop designer without breaking the bank.
By Kaitlyn McLintock