Rihanna Just Proved This "Off-Season" Manicure Is Always On-Trend

When you think of fall manicures, you likely imagine something dark and moody. A chocolate brown or a vampy black cherry are usually the go-tos. But butter yellow? That practically screams spring!

Not according to Rihanna. Just last night, the singer and pop-culture icon sported a pastel, butter-yellow mani for the Fenty Hair launch at Selfridges in London (with a pale-yellow teddy coat to match!), proving that this trending color has actually become a year-round staple. Keep scrolling—we grabbed all the details from her manicurist below.

Rihanna at the Fenty Hair Selfridges event

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett)

We can thank celebrity nail artist Jenny Longworth for the bright nail debut. Longworth (who also works with Harry Styles, FYI) dubbed the look "melted butter," since she added a chrome topper for some subtle sparkle (you know, just like a glistening pot of heated butter). She used The GelBottle Inc's Gel Polish in the shade Queen Bee and then topped it with the brand's Iced Chrome Pigment.

Butter-yellow nails are nothing new (the color has been trending among the fashion set since last spring), but "melted butter" puts a fresh spin on the sophisticated mani. It's bright yet muted, which makes it relatively easy to pull off year-round (as opposed to a coral "Palm Beach grandma" lacquer). Butter yellow might not be the most obvious choice for a fall manicure, but it can certainly add some life to an autumnal outfit.

Not to mention that it pairs well with any palette. Wearing all gray? A pale-yellow mani can brighten up the ensemble. Opting for browns and hunter greens? Butter yellow complements those earth tones quite well. Loving burgundy outfits as of late? Yellow digits provide a gorgeous contrast.

As you can probably guess, Rihanna's manicure has made me rethink everything I knew about fall nail trends. Catch me with butter-yellow tips instead of my usual moody plum! After all, when Rih gives a beauty trend her stamp of approval, I'd bet all my money it will become the next big thing.

Shop the Trend

The Gelbottle Inc - Gel Polish - Queen Bee .67oz
The GelBottle Inc
Gel Polish - Queen Bee

The exact shade Longworth used on Rihanna!

Iced Chrome Pigment
The GelBottle Inc
Iced Chrome Pigment

She then layered on the brand's chrome powder.

The Gelbottle Inc - Gel Polish - Extreme Shine Top Coat .67oz
The GelBottle Inc
Extreme Shine Top Coat

Finally, she layered on this topcoat "for the ultimate finish."

Opi Nail Lacquer - Bee-Hind the Scenes 0.5 Oz - #nlh005
Opi
Nail Lacquer in Bee-Hind the Scenes

Here's another butter-yellow shade that looks oh-so-creamy.

Jinsoon - Nail Polish - Tulle 0.37 Oz
JinSoon
Nail Polish in Tulle

This one's even milkier, so much so that it almost reads winter white.

Olive & June Nail Polish, Bunny Slope
Olive and June
Nail Polish in Bunny Slope

How can you not cop a polish named Bunny Slope?!

Sundays - Nail Polish - No. L.04
Sundays
Nail Polish in No. L.04

This option leans a bit brighter than the typical pale butter yellow. Still, it's so on-trend.

Erinde White Pearl Chrome Nail Powder, Mirror Effect Chrome Powder for Nails, Pearlescent Ice Clear Nail Chrome Powder, Mermaid Pigment Moonlight Glitter Dust Kit for Nail Art Decoration
Erinde
White Pearl Chrome Nail Powder

Here's another popular (and affordable) chrome powder. Act fast—it's almost sold out!

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis

Butter yellow Chanel nail polish. Need I say more?

Glamnetic Press on Nails - Yellow Pop | Short Almond Pastel Yellow Nails With a Glaze Finish | 15 Sizes - 30 Nail Kit With Glue
Glamnetic
Press on Nails in Yellow Pop

For melted butter nails in a pinch, you can't go wrong with these press-ons.

