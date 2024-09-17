Rihanna Just Proved This "Off-Season" Manicure Is Always On-Trend

When you think of fall manicures , you likely imagine something dark and moody. A chocolate brown or a vampy black cherry are usually the go-tos. But butter yellow? That practically screams spring!

Not according to Rihanna. Just last night, the singer and pop-culture icon sported a pastel, butter-yellow mani for the Fenty Hair launch at Selfridges in London (with a pale-yellow teddy coat to match!), proving that this trending color has actually become a year-round staple. Keep scrolling—we grabbed all the details from her manicurist below.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett)

We can thank celebrity nail artist Jenny Longworth for the bright nail debut. Longworth (who also works with Harry Styles, FYI) dubbed the look "melted butter," since she added a chrome topper for some subtle sparkle (you know, just like a glistening pot of heated butter). She used The GelBottle Inc's Gel Polish in the shade Queen Bee and then topped it with the brand's Iced Chrome Pigment.

Butter-yellow nails are nothing new (the color has been trending among the fashion set since last spring), but "melted butter" puts a fresh spin on the sophisticated mani. It's bright yet muted, which makes it relatively easy to pull off year-round (as opposed to a coral "Palm Beach grandma" lacquer). Butter yellow might not be the most obvious choice for a fall manicure, but it can certainly add some life to an autumnal outfit.

Not to mention that it pairs well with any palette. Wearing all gray? A pale-yellow mani can brighten up the ensemble. Opting for browns and hunter greens? Butter yellow complements those earth tones quite well. Loving burgundy outfits as of late? Yellow digits provide a gorgeous contrast.

As you can probably guess, Rihanna's manicure has made me rethink everything I knew about fall nail trends. Catch me with butter-yellow tips instead of my usual moody plum! After all, when Rih gives a beauty trend her stamp of approval, I'd bet all my money it will become the next big thing.

