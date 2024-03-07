I'm Leaning Into Dopamine Dressing in 2024—32 Items That Are Instant Mood Boosters
I've always dressed according to my mood. Sometimes that means oversize and ultra cozy, and other times it means something tight with sky-high heels—it just really depends how I'm feeling in that moment. But I've been thinking a lot about how what I'm wearing impacts my mood, oftentimes more than the other way around. Putting on a tailored suit makes me feel confident and powerful, whereas putting on a sundress makes me feel soft and feminine.
So this year I've decided to dress more to the mood I want rather than the mood I'm already in. The simple act of putting on an outfit I love can boost my mood and set a positive tone for the day ahead—there's a reason "dopamine dressing" has been quite the buzzword recently. Now that doesn't mean you have to wear rainbow colors everyday (unless that's your thing). For me, it's more about honing in on fabrics, details, colors, or silhouettes I love and that make me feel great. Whether you're heading to the office or out for the evening, below are 30 items I just know would be instant mood boosters.
It's simply not possible to be in a bad mood wearing this.
Must pair with the matching skirt.
These make even the most basic outfit feel special.
