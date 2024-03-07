I'm Leaning Into Dopamine Dressing in 2024—32 Items That Are Instant Mood Boosters

I've always dressed according to my mood. Sometimes that means oversize and ultra cozy, and other times it means something tight with sky-high heels—it just really depends how I'm feeling in that moment. But I've been thinking a lot about how what I'm wearing impacts my mood, oftentimes more than the other way around. Putting on a tailored suit makes me feel confident and powerful, whereas putting on a sundress makes me feel soft and feminine.

So this year I've decided to dress more to the mood I want rather than the mood I'm already in. The simple act of putting on an outfit I love can boost my mood and set a positive tone for the day ahead—there's a reason "dopamine dressing" has been quite the buzzword recently. Now that doesn't mean you have to wear rainbow colors everyday (unless that's your thing). For me, it's more about honing in on fabrics, details, colors, or silhouettes I love and that make me feel great. Whether you're heading to the office or out for the evening, below are 30 items I just know would be instant mood boosters.

MAGDA BUTRYM Appliquéd Satin Sandals $1245 SHOP NOW Meet my dream shoes.

AUREUM Naomi Earrings $250 SHOP NOW I'm nowhere near over the bold-earrings trend.

The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel Gwyneth Paillette-Embellished Tulle Gown $970 SHOP NOW It's simply not possible to be in a bad mood wearing this.

SAME Grace Dress $375 SHOP NOW Quiet luxury with a twist.

FEMME LA Copenhagen Slipper $189 SHOP NOW It's a need, not a want.

Helsa Sanna Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW There's a reason this one keeps selling out.

Heaven Mayhem Plate Earrings $130 SHOP NOW I'm loving mixed metals this season.

Reformation Lucy Skirt $198 SHOP NOW Yes to this whole outfit.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW Statement making.

Camila Coelho Pia Sequin Micro Top $138 SHOP NOW Must pair with the matching skirt.

Ben-Amun Exclusive Cobra 24k Gold-Plated Bracelet Set $295 SHOP NOW These make even the most basic outfit feel special.

Reformation Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater $168 SHOP NOW Red is the color of the year, after all.

mango Oval Sunglasses $36 SHOP NOW Chic sunglasses always make me feel put together.

Reformation Lucinda Silk Top $168 SHOP NOW Pretty is the only word that comes to mind.

SAINT LAURENT Blake Chain-Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW These really make me feel something.

ACNE STUDIOS Lace-Up Ruffled Hammered-Crepe Mini Dress $700 SHOP NOW Ruffles are always a mood booster.

Julietta Pearl, Crystal Gold-Tone Necklace $275 SHOP NOW Just wow.

Camila Coelho Abigale Midi Dress $228 SHOP NOW Between the color and the neckline, I'm not sure what I like more.

ZARA Tubular Leather Cord $36 SHOP NOW Add a chic twist to anything you wrap this around.

Nour Hammour Harriet Canvas $929 $456 SHOP NOW There's just something about a white coat.

St. Agni Mini Bon Bon Suede Bag $210 SHOP NOW A red bag is now at the top of my wish list.

Coperni Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown $720 SHOP NOW Those rosettes!

SHASHI La Fumée Necklace $287 SHOP NOW Classic with a twist.

L'Academie Poplin Midi Dress $286 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Tony Bianco Shae Mule $160 SHOP NOW It's all about the details.

Rabanne Jacquard Lurex Dress $759 SHOP NOW I'm very into this styling as well.

STAUD Tommy Bag $295 SHOP NOW Very Carrie Bradshaw.

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen $98 SHOP NOW A matching set always makes me feel polished.

Oomiay Dual Tone Double Hoop Earrings $59 SHOP NOW Sometimes it's the little things that really light you up.

Rue Sophie Nouveau Dress $218 SHOP NOW I just love this silhouette.