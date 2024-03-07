I'm Leaning Into Dopamine Dressing in 2024—32 Items That Are Instant Mood Boosters

By Caitlin Burnett
Lucy Williams in a green Acne Studios top

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

I've always dressed according to my mood. Sometimes that means oversize and ultra cozy, and other times it means something tight with sky-high heels—it just really depends how I'm feeling in that moment. But I've been thinking a lot about how what I'm wearing impacts my mood, oftentimes more than the other way around. Putting on a tailored suit makes me feel confident and powerful, whereas putting on a sundress makes me feel soft and feminine.

So this year I've decided to dress more to the mood I want rather than the mood I'm already in. The simple act of putting on an outfit I love can boost my mood and set a positive tone for the day ahead—there's a reason "dopamine dressing" has been quite the buzzword recently. Now that doesn't mean you have to wear rainbow colors everyday (unless that's your thing). For me, it's more about honing in on fabrics, details, colors, or silhouettes I love and that make me feel great. Whether you're heading to the office or out for the evening, below are 30 items I just know would be instant mood boosters.

Magda Butrym Satin Sandals
MAGDA BUTRYM
Appliquéd Satin Sandals

Meet my dream shoes.

Aureum Naomi Earrings
AUREUM
Naomi Earrings

I'm nowhere near over the bold-earrings trend.

The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel Gwyneth Paillette-Embellished Tulle Gown
The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel
Gwyneth Paillette-Embellished Tulle Gown

It's simply not possible to be in a bad mood wearing this.

SAME Grace Dress
SAME
Grace Dress

Quiet luxury with a twist.

FEMME LA Copenhagen Slipper
FEMME LA
Copenhagen Slipper

It's a need, not a want.

Helsa Sanna Cardigan
Helsa
Sanna Cardigan

There's a reason this one keeps selling out.

Heaven Mayhem Plate Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Plate Earrings

I'm loving mixed metals this season.

Reformation Lucy Skirt

Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Yes to this whole outfit.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

Statement making.

Camila Coelho Pia Top
Camila Coelho
Pia Sequin Micro Top

Must pair with the matching skirt.

H&M Textured Jacket
H&M
Textured-Weave Jacket

Okay, H&M.

Ben Amun bracelets
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Cobra 24k Gold-Plated Bracelet Set

These make even the most basic outfit feel special.

Reformation Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Reformation
Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater

Red is the color of the year, after all.

Mango Oval Sunglasses
mango
Oval Sunglasses

Chic sunglasses always make me feel put together.

Reformation Lucinda Top
Reformation
Lucinda Silk Top

Pretty is the only word that comes to mind.

Saint Laurent Blake Pumps
SAINT LAURENT
Blake Chain-Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

These really make me feel something.

Acne Studios dress
ACNE STUDIOS
Lace-Up Ruffled Hammered-Crepe Mini Dress

Ruffles are always a mood booster.

Julietta Pearl, Crystal Gold-Tone Necklace
Julietta
Pearl, Crystal Gold-Tone Necklace

Just wow.

Camila Coelho Abigale Midi Dress
Camila Coelho
Abigale Midi Dress

Between the color and the neckline, I'm not sure what I like more.

Zara Tubular Leather Cord
ZARA
Tubular Leather Cord

Add a chic twist to anything you wrap this around.

Nour Hammour Harriet Trench
Nour Hammour
Harriet Canvas

There's just something about a white coat.

St. Agni Mini Bon Bon Suede Bag
St. Agni
Mini Bon Bon Suede Bag

A red bag is now at the top of my wish list.

Coperni Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown
Coperni
Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown

Those rosettes!

Shashi La Fumée Necklace
SHASHI
La Fumée Necklace

Classic with a twist.

L'Academie Poplin Dress
L'Academie
Poplin Midi Dress

So elegant.

Tony Bianco Shae Mule
Tony Bianco
Shae Mule

It's all about the details.

Rabanne Jacquard Dress
Rabanne
Jacquard Lurex Dress

I'm very into this styling as well.

Staud Tommy Bag
STAUD
Tommy Bag

Very Carrie Bradshaw.

J.Crew Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

A matching set always makes me feel polished.

Dual Tone Double Hoop Earrings
Oomiay
Dual Tone Double Hoop Earrings

Sometimes it's the little things that really light you up.

Rue Sophie Nouveau Dress
Rue Sophie
Nouveau Dress

I just love this silhouette.

Le Specs Hero Sunglasses
Le Specs
Hero Alt Fit Sunglasses

Main-character energy.

Caitlin Burnett
Caitlin Burnett
Contributing Editor
