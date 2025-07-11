It's Officially a Limoncello Summer: See How It Will Influence Your Hair, Nails, and Scent

The "guava girl" aesthetic is fun and all, but another energetic hue is already poised to take over our summer mood boards. Hello, limoncello! Let's face it: The trend cycle moves at the speed of light these days—thanks to TikTok, duh—and in-the-know individuals are clearly moving on to the next "loud" shade while the previous color story reaches its peak. Consider It girls like Hailey Bieber , who cosigned a lemony aesthetic alongside the launch of her new Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint, and Amal Clooney , who has actually championed the sunny hue for years. Nothing against tangy, guava pink, of course—but if you really want to stay on-trend, it's the perfect time to tap into all things limoncello. You never know when the next color trend will come along and capture the zeitgeist in a blink.

But "limoncello summer" is more than just an affinity for all things lemon yellow. Below, see how the aesthetic is shaping the beauty space writ large, from sherbet-like hair looks to anti-butter manicures to sunny fragrances that come second only to an Italian holiday.

Limoncello Hair

Warm, candlelit tones tend to reign supreme in the summer, and according to hairstylist Tom Smith (also known as the "hairvoyant" given his knack for predicting hair trends), every single depth has been getting involved—from deep, mocha brown to bright platinum. It's a little surprising, considering the latter has long been associated with being icy, but he's seen an uptick in warmer versions—a hue he calls "lemon platinum."

"It's an extension of that macro trend of golden blonde," he tells me. "Lemon platinum is just the palest possible shade of blonde with a golden tone. But because it's so pale, it reads lemony and sherbet-y." (Imagine a limoncello-flavored ice pop.) In the past, these yellow tones weren't so cute, signaling someone was due for a lift and tone or a really good wash with purple shampoo. Now? They feel fresh, modern, and, most importantly, intentional.

"[Lemon] was almost an undesirable shade because it happened by mistake so many times," Smith explains. "Now, as products and tools have advanced, we've been able to open up to the idea of embracing warm tones. … We can now achieve an intentional-looking version of that shade, and people are less fearful of it because they know they have a choice in the matter."

While warm tones are seeing no signs of slowing down, lemon platinum is likely isolated to summer. "I think it will drop off pretty quickly in autumn," Smith caveats. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing for bright blondes. "Because you're right up at the paler end of the spectrum, it's quite easy to shift tone," he explains. (If you've ever gone platinum, then you're likely familiar with touch-up appointments every five or six weeks.) "So I wouldn't be afraid of playing around with a lemon tone if you don't normally go for that. … Platinum toners do tend to fade out more quickly because there's literally less pigment going into the hair, so that means that you do have a little bit of a lower commitment."

In short: Embrace the lemon shade now, when the trend has reached fever pitch. As Smith adds, "In the summertime, that citrusy color really makes sense."

Shop the Trend

Limoncello Nails

It's no secret that lemon nails are trending this summer. Just ask Bieber, who recently debuted a "lemon drop martini" mani, inspiring a wave of vibrant, citrus-inspired polish changes. Searches for "lemon nails" were also at an all-time high in May, according to Google data. "It definitely has to do with the color itself trending, but literal lemons are still at the top of the trend list for the second summer in a row," notes celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec . "They're not only cute as a design element but also a nod to the chic Mediterranean and summers in southern Europe that so many dream of." Hence the limoncello moniker.

Hop on the trend by glossing your tips in a coat of vivid lemon polish, trying a sunny French ("A really elegant way to wear yellow if you're 'not a yellow girl,'" notes Kandalec), or opting for a more literal take with lemon nail art. According to celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards, fruit nail designs always look cool and refreshing for summer, especially lemons and cherries. "I think people will weave them all together for a fun, fruity look," she mentions.

Additionally, you could evolve your limoncello nails by pairing them with cobalt blue "à la the tiles of Positano," Kandalec suggests. Dusting on a chrome pigment can also maximize or tone down the shade, depending on the undertones of the powder; either way, you'll be left with a limoncello mani that sparkles like the Mediterranean Sea. Dreamy, no?

Shop the Trend

Limoncello Fragrance

Fragranceheads go wild for citrus perfumes come summer (namely those with orange blossom—so fresh and juicy), but lemon is quickly securing its place as the number one note. "It’s one of the most refreshing citruses in the perfumer’s palette. Orange brings sweetness, grapefruit brings bitterness and freshness, and bergamot gives a more neutral, tea-like, slightly aromatic freshness. Lemon, on the other hand, is pure freshness and acidity," shares DSM-Firmenich perfumer Bérénice Watteau. "Lemon is also strongly associated with vacation, particularly with places like Italy. It evokes a sense of escape and travel, which is something people crave more during the summer months." It's no wonder we've seen a host of transportive lemon perfume launches lately, from Nette's Lemon Puff to Krigler's reintroduced Villa Bordighera 20 to Diptyque's limited-edition L'Eau des Hespérides.

And make no mistake: Today's lemon-infused fragrances are more sophisticated than ever—think lemon groves in Amalfi over lemonade stands. Rather than tart and saccharine, a winning lemon fragrance should smell sparkling, juicy, and bright with just the right amount of zest. "When I create I like to imagine the fragrance as a painting," adds Watteau. "In that image, lemon would be my yellow paint: It brings light, color, and a radiant quality that illuminates the whole composition." Although, one of her personal favorite elixirs has to be Tom Ford's Neroli Portofino. "The lemon paired with neroli instantly transports me. It makes me feel like I’m on vacation every time I wear it," she adds.

Lemon has the ability to open up a fragrance, which is why it seamlessly fits with pretty much every fragrance family—florals, woods, and of course other fruits (especially citrus). "You really can’t go wrong with lemon," Watteau declares. Although, she does flag a teeny exception with vanilla. "It can work if well balanced and carefully accented, but it’s easy for it to turn into something that smells too much like a creamsicle." That said, if a mouthwatering limoncello sorbet sounds like your fragrance vibe, then by all means—spritz away.

Shop the Trend