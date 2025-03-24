Selena Gomez's Date-Night Nail Polish of Choice? This Nostalgic $13 Shade of Cherry
We can always count on Selena Gomez for some serious nail inspo. Whether it's the luxurious peach-champagne color she wore to the Oscars or the classic Chanel nail polish she wore during her engagement, she's influenced us to either A) book a salon appointment or B) purchase a specific nail polish more than once. This time, she's dusting off a nostalgic, cherry-red drugstore nail polish.
Gomez spent the weekend in NYC promoting her new album alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco. After appearances on Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez was pictured heading out on a date night sporting a glossy, cherry-red manicure. Luckily, we know (and love) the exact $13 shade. Keep scrolling.
The Look
Here, Gomez is pictured before her appearances with her vibrant, cherry-red nails. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik was the expert behind the trendy manicure. When we say "trendy," we mean it. Cherry perfumes and black-cherry lipstick have both been trending on TikTok. It seems cherry is *that girl* rn.
The Exact Nail Polish
This was the iconic shade Bachik used to create Gomez's cherry-red manicure. Essie's Rock the Runway is a fierce, scarlet red. It's been an editor go-to for years, but Gomez is reminding us just how good it really is. Yeah, we're going to buy a fresh bottle.
Essie's gel nail polish was recently reformulated to provide up to 15 days of chip-resistant wear. It features Flex-E gel technology that bends with the nails for a longer-lasting finish. Oh, and there's no UV lamp required to cure it. Simply paint it on your nails like you would with a traditional nail polish. Let it dry, and you're good to go. It's the easiest way to get a long-lasting manicure on a budget.
Don't forget to follow up with the topcoat for extra shine and chip protection.
5 More Cherry-Red Beauty Products
This black cherry blush looks so pretty on the skin.
Yes, the TikTok-viral Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm comes in cherry.
This is one of my favorite (trendy!) cherry perfumes.
This lip mask softens and moisturizes in only five minutes.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Lindsay Lohan's "Almond Milk" Hair Proves This Anti-Spring Trend Is on the Rise
Our hair appointments sound like visits to the coffee shop more and more every day.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Award Season Is Over, and the Stats Are In—Celebs Requested *These* Makeup Looks the Most
We chatted with some of Hollywood's most in-demand celebrity makeup artists.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Suddenly, This "Glum" Hue Is 2025's Hottest Makeup Trend—Doechii and Julia Fox Are Proof
Forget what you know about pastels for spring.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Celeb Manicurists Confirmed It—These 9 Budding Nail Trends Will Be Everywhere This Spring
To the salon!
By Alyssa Brascia
-
This Is the It-Girl Nail Trend Every Miu Miu Fan Will Wear
It's far from demure.
By Jamie Schneider
-
In Defense of Angsty Beauty
From "unapproachable" makeup to "anti-pretty" perfume.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Tate McRae's 10-Minute Makeup Routine Involves an Internet-Famous Foundation Hack and a $9 Mascara
"If I find something I like, I stick to it."
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
From Vacation Skin to Orchid Lips—3 White Lotus Beauty Trends That Will Define the Summer
In conversation with the show's lead makeup artist.
By Alyssa Brascia