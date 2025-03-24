Selena Gomez's Date-Night Nail Polish of Choice? This Nostalgic $13 Shade of Cherry

We can always count on Selena Gomez for some serious nail inspo. Whether it's the luxurious peach-champagne color she wore to the Oscars or the classic Chanel nail polish she wore during her engagement, she's influenced us to either A) book a salon appointment or B) purchase a specific nail polish more than once. This time, she's dusting off a nostalgic, cherry-red drugstore nail polish.

Gomez spent the weekend in NYC promoting her new album alongside her fiancé, Benny Blanco. After appearances on Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez was pictured heading out on a date night sporting a glossy, cherry-red manicure. Luckily, we know (and love) the exact $13 shade. Keep scrolling.

The Look

Here, Gomez is pictured before her appearances with her vibrant, cherry-red nails. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik was the expert behind the trendy manicure. When we say "trendy," we mean it. Cherry perfumes and black-cherry lipstick have both been trending on TikTok. It seems cherry is *that girl* rn.

The Exact Nail Polish

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Rock the Runway 270 $13 SHOP NOW This was the iconic shade Bachik used to create Gomez's cherry-red manicure. Essie's Rock the Runway is a fierce, scarlet red. It's been an editor go-to for years, but Gomez is reminding us just how good it really is. Yeah, we're going to buy a fresh bottle. Essie's gel nail polish was recently reformulated to provide up to 15 days of chip-resistant wear. It features Flex-E gel technology that bends with the nails for a longer-lasting finish. Oh, and there's no UV lamp required to cure it. Simply paint it on your nails like you would with a traditional nail polish. Let it dry, and you're good to go. It's the easiest way to get a long-lasting manicure on a budget.

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat $13 SHOP NOW Don't forget to follow up with the topcoat for extra shine and chip protection.

5 More Cherry-Red Beauty Products

Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush in Black Cherry $22 SHOP NOW This black cherry blush looks so pretty on the skin.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine $24 SHOP NOW Yes, the TikTok-viral Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm comes in cherry.

KAYALI Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48 Eau De Parfum $138 SHOP NOW This is one of my favorite (trendy!) cherry perfumes.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Moisturizing Cherry Lip Mask $3 SHOP NOW This lip mask softens and moisturizes in only five minutes.