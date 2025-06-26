Sabrina Carpenter's Throwback Manicure Is the Stylish Summer Nail Inspo I Didn't See Coming

Please leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to cosign the most stylish and unexpected summer manicure. The singer-songwriter has recently released the music video for the first single from her upcoming album, "Manchild." In it, she sports long, almond-shaped nails with a "blink and you might miss it" design. I'm talking about a throwback to one of the most prominent fashion prints of the 2010s: polka dots. Now, do you see why I said it was unexpected?

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created Carpenter's polka-dot manicure and shared an easy-to-follow, step-by-step Instagram tutorial on how she did it. It involves three coats of OPI nail polish and a dotting tool. That's it. Keep scrolling!

Sabrina Carpenter's Polka-Dot Manicure

Here's a closer look at the manicure. Even though it's a throwback to the 2010s, it doesn't feel too youthful or dated. Instead, it feels surprisingly cool and chic.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

The Exact Products