Sabrina Carpenter's Throwback Manicure Is the Stylish Summer Nail Inspo I Didn't See Coming
Please leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to cosign the most stylish and unexpected summer manicure. The singer-songwriter has recently released the music video for the first single from her upcoming album, "Manchild." In it, she sports long, almond-shaped nails with a "blink and you might miss it" design. I'm talking about a throwback to one of the most prominent fashion prints of the 2010s: polka dots. Now, do you see why I said it was unexpected?
Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created Carpenter's polka-dot manicure and shared an easy-to-follow, step-by-step Instagram tutorial on how she did it. It involves three coats of OPI nail polish and a dotting tool. That's it. Keep scrolling!
Sabrina Carpenter's Polka-Dot Manicure
Here's a closer look at the manicure. Even though it's a throwback to the 2010s, it doesn't feel too youthful or dated. Instead, it feels surprisingly cool and chic.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
The Exact Products
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
