Sabrina Carpenter's Throwback Manicure Is the Stylish Summer Nail Inspo I Didn't See Coming

Sabrina Carpenter.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Please leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to cosign the most stylish and unexpected summer manicure. The singer-songwriter has recently released the music video for the first single from her upcoming album, "Manchild." In it, she sports long, almond-shaped nails with a "blink and you might miss it" design. I'm talking about a throwback to one of the most prominent fashion prints of the 2010s: polka dots. Now, do you see why I said it was unexpected?

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created Carpenter's polka-dot manicure and shared an easy-to-follow, step-by-step Instagram tutorial on how she did it. It involves three coats of OPI nail polish and a dotting tool. That's it. Keep scrolling!

Sabrina Carpenter's Polka-Dot Manicure

An up close look at Sabrina Carpenter's polka dot nails.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Here's a closer look at the manicure. Even though it's a throwback to the 2010s, it doesn't feel too youthful or dated. Instead, it feels surprisingly cool and chic.

The Exact Products

Opi Gelcolor - Passion 0.5 Oz - #gch19
OPI
Gel Color in Passion

Ganzorigt used OPI's Gel Color line, which requires a UV lamp to cure. However, you can re-create the exact manicure using the same shades with OPI's traditional nail lacquer too. The first step was to apply one coat of soft-pink Passion.

Opi Nail Lacquer Passion | Sheer Soft Pink Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Passion

Here's the traditional nail polish.

Opi Gelcolor - Bare My Soul 0.5 Oz - #gcsh4
OPI
Gel Color in Bare My Soul

Next, Ganzorigt applied one coat of Bare My Soul, a neutral beige.

Opi Nail Lacquer Bare My Soul | Sheer Soft Beige Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Always Bare for You Collection
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Bare My Soul

Here's the traditional nail polish.

Opi Gelcolor - Alpine Snow 0.5 Oz - #gcl00
OPI
Gel Color in Alpine Snow

As the final and most important step, Ganzorigt used a dotting tool to apply little circles of this crisp white all over Carpenter's nails. That was it. It took just three simple steps to create a stylish summer manicure.

Opi Nail Lacquer Alpine Snow | Opaque Soft White Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow

Here's the traditional nail polish.

5 Pcs Pattern Tracing Stylus, Ball Embossing Stylus for Transfer Paper, Tracing Tools for Drawing, Embossing Tools for Paper, Art Dotting Tools for Nail Art, Ball Tip Clay Tools Sculpting Stylus
COYAHO
Dotting Tools for Nail Art

You can get dotting tools on Amazon for anywhere from $4 to $15.

