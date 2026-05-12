Pause the Sheer Manis—This "Almost Neutral" Polish Is Poised to Take Over Summer 2026

As someone who typically opts for a sheer, naked manicure (or, gasp, no polish at all), I've loaded my polish collection with classic neutrals—brown, black, pink, milky white, and navy—for when I'm feeling just a bit edgy. What can I say? They're universally flattering and suit every outfit and season!
While I'm certainly not afraid to gawk over someone else's maximalist mani, it takes a lot for me to venture into vibrant color, so consider my surprise when I found myself deeply craving a coat of icy blue lacquer. Pardon the pun, but the pigment just looks so cool, and much to my delight, it's more minimalist chic than you'd think. Trust me—I sourced all the stylish photos to prove it. Below, discover the fashion-forward polish trend bound to become the It-girl mani this summer.
Why are icy blue manicures trending right now?
We tend to see lighter polishes skyrocket in popularity once warmer weather makes its welcome appearance, but an icy blue is no ordinary pastel. "It's like a cooler sister to the glazed donut nail, and it doesn't require gel to do it," shares celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec. Rather, that icy finish naturally has a glazed look to it without requiring any extra steps, such as chrome powder. Chrome nails, as we know, are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
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"It's also one half of one of the biggest color trends in fashion right now alongside deep oxblood. They look incredibly chic together and more intentional than with white or another neutral," Kandalec adds. It may seem a little off-kilter, but trust that oxblood and ice are one of the most iconic color pairings you can wear in 2026. Just take it from Prada, which cosigned the fresh duo on its spring/summer 2026 runway. To translate the look to your nails, Kandalec recommends adding a single dot of oxblood to a solid-blue mani—bold yet understated.
An icy blue polish on its own, however, adds a nice pop to your nails while remaining low-key, which is the epitome of an "almost neutral" polish. It's the perfect choice if you're looking to switch things up from your classic brown, black, or light-pink tips but still want the overall aesthetic to look sophisticated. Kandalec agrees, as she considers icy blue "optimistic without being loud." She adds, "I see pastels being a strong category for trends this summer as a whole. I actually called in some extra blue polish shades for the Met Gala." Lo and behold, frosty blue manis did make an appearance on fashion's biggest night, namely on the blinged-out tips of Tyla and Lisa.
On that note, there are myriad ways you can play with icy blue lacquer. You can, of course, just stick to a full coat of polish, but you can also don frosted French tips, shimmery finishes, or a stylish mix-and-match color combo. Find all the inspiration you need ahead along with the best icy polishes to add to your at-home collection.
Icy Blue Nail Inspiration
Stunning and simple.
I love how celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue matched Ji-young Yoo's nails to her icy blue Oscars dress.