Forget Glazed Nails—My Friends and I Keep Asking for This Better-Than-Chrome Mani Right Now

In the ever-changing landscape of nail trends, one aesthetic choice that I don’t foresee fading into obscurity anytime soon is the reflective finish. From the glazed donut nail trend that Hailey Bieber catapulted into a full-on viral frenzy to the recent revival of magnet-altered velvet nail polishes, trendy beauty lovers aren’t leaving the salon before turning their base colors into optical illusions. It’s not a question of whether you should get an eye-catching set right now but a matter of which kind.
My fellow Who What Wear beauty editors, friends, and I have seen a growing surge in cat-eye nails across the board, from icy, frosted iterations in the winter to softer versions in the spring. However, when we text each other our ideas before heading into our upcoming salon appointments, the color we keep landing on—whether for its neutrality, wardrobe versatility, or the fact that it’s downright pretty—is pink. However, celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec has a theory.
Why Are Pink Cat-Eye Nails Trending?
It’s a known fact that Asian nail artists remain three steps ahead of the Western world—their designs often inspiring the manicure trends that will finally trickle onto American fingertips six months to a year later. So when Kandalec observed a sharp spike in cat-eye polishes at the 2025 Tokyo Nail Expo (one of the biggest nail conventions across the globe), she knew the rest of the world would eventually catch up.
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“Every brand there had full lines of cat-eye, in every color from subtle to vibrant, and in multiple finishes of varying degrees of sparkle, too,” the manicurist recalls. “With that said, pink is and will always be ‘that girl’—the most versatile color,” she adds. “When paired with magnetic shades, you really have the cherry-on-top nail color!” Kandalec even partook in this trend over Oscars weekend, adorning her A-list clientele with orb-like pink tips.
For the trendy manis we’re eyeing that feel a bit more current than chrome, keep scrolling.
10 Pink Cat-Eye Nail Ideas
Frosé
Pink cat-eye nails look chic anywhere, but especially on the red carpet. Kandalec recently shellacked Rachel McAdams's nails in the pink champagne velvet shade Lush from The Gel Bottle for the 2026 Oscars, and I couldn't be more obsessed.
Icy Bubblegum
Pictured above: The perfect pink manicure. Cat-eye polishes add a textural twist that can either read glassy and watery or like high-shine shimmer, and this stunning ballerina slipper pink favors the former. If you want something that feels classic while still trying out this trend, this is the picture to show your manicurist.
Cat-Eye French
French manicures have been a staple for decades, but incorporating cat-eye nail polish is one of the best ways to jazz them up in modern day. Start with a pink velvet base—using the magnetic tool to shape your shimmer—before adding a classic white tip atop each nail.
Micro French
If you want to take your French manicure to the next level, consider the micro French—but with a velvet twist. This stunning set by London manicurist Corrinna Bianca features a nude base and ultra-thin rose gold tips, which catch the light like slivers of sun thanks to the cat-eye polish. Adding to my nailspo mood board immediately.
Ballerina Frost
Speaking of watery finishes, this glassy pink manicure is the perfect set to ask for if you want something in the glazed nail family. The sheer, frosty polish offers a peekaboo, filtered light effect that adds a bit of intrigue to every outfit while still being entirely versatile.
Cherry Blossom
If you want to experiment with nail art, like this intricate cherry blossom design by manicurist San Sung Kim, magnetic polish is the ideal backdrop. "[It's] the perfect base color for nail art, and nearly every nail art look I saw in Japan had a magnetic shade(s) as the base for the design," says Kandalec. "Because they have such a mesmerizing finish, they peek through and around the nail art in a way that keeps the eye lingering, and also allows for an added depth and dimension."
Embellished Cat-Eye
While 3D nail art has been trending for quite a few years, setting embellishments against a shifting velvet backdrop gives the look quite a facelift. Try a medium pink base with light blushing shimmers to re-create this dimensional hue, and nab the embellishments from Amazon.
Polka-Dot Studded
Yes, I'm still obsessed with polka-dot nails, and so are most nail lovers. If ditzy dots feel too dated for you, try this metallic version over a pink cat-eye base—it's texturally interesting and immediately cool.
Striped Velvet
Nail art fans will be pleased to know that they can embrace eye-catching patterns—yes, even thick candy stripes and starbursts—with cat-eye polishes. To really up the ante, try incorporating these shifting polishes in small accents, like the deep pink polish in this patterned manicure. It makes the look all the more eye-catching.
Velvet Peach
There's nothing quite as satisfying as a classic nude-pink set, and it looks extra chic with a light-reflecting magnetic finish.
Shop the Trend
Beetles
Gel Nail Polish in Blossom Whisper Pink
This budget-friendly option from Beetles comes with the magnetic wand, too.
Olive & June
Instant Mani Press-On Nails in World Lit Velvet
These press-ons are a great option for full cat-eye manicures in under 10 minutes.
KBShimmer
Nail Polish in Stop and Smell the Rosé
Kandalec recommends this shimmery polish as an alternative to salon gel.