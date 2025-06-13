Scoping Out Nail Trends Is My Extreme Sport, and I'm Predicting a "Sunny French" Summer

Of all the beauty research I'm constantly keeping tabs on, no topic gets me more jazzed than nail trends. There's just something about a kitschy sticker or rich coat of pigment that sets my heart aflutter, and it's truly mind-blowing how a simple manicure can easily impact your overall aesthetic. For example, an all-black outfit becomes instantly playful when paired with neon-green tips, and bow nail art adds a fresh coquette element to any ensemble. Not to mention, tapping into nail trends is low-lift and low-commitment compared to other beauty ventures, as you can easily switch up your look based on your mood or the season.

However, there is one design I suspect will stick around for quite a while, as it's practically made for warm summer weather. It's called the sunny French manicure, and it's perfect for minimalists wanting to shake up their go-to neutrals just a pinch. Classic yet striking, this look is built to last. Take it from Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and co-founder of Lost Angels: "Not every trend sticks, but this one has range."

What Is the Sunny French?

The sunny French is essentially a French manicure using any shade of yellow—pastel, golden, neon, etc. "Butter nails were trending last summer, and while it's zesty and fun, I think some people think they can't pull off a full-yellow nail. Enter the sunny French! [It's] a chic way to wear yellow without going full-on," notes celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec . The little slice of yellow at the tip is also reminiscent of a rising sun on the horizon (hence the "sunny" moniker), and according to celebrity manicurist Lily Nguyen , founder of Labo Beauté , the design perfectly blurs the line between playful and chic. "It's bright and happy but still has the clean structure of a classic French tip," she adds.

It's also completely versatile, flattering every skin tone and nail shape. "Shorter square nails can give a cool, retro vibe, while longer almond nails feel more elevated," Nguyen shares. That said, almond nails do elongate the fingers and naturally create more of a sun shape on the free edge, but again, any nail shape can work.

Why It's Trending for Summer 2025

This probably goes without saying; sunny French nails during summer just make sense, no? "It's a little slice of sun on your fingers, a nod to upcoming longer summer days," Kandalec shares. For those craving a more minimal mani, the French-tip element keeps it looking understated and modern.

"It's a fresh take on something classic," adds Boyce. "Yellow feels light, happy, and unexpected without being too much. People want something that stands out but still feels wearable." A French mani will never go out of style—this we know—but we don't blame you if you're growing tired of the classic pink-and-white combo. The sunny version gives it a seasonal, expressive twist that feels deliciously on-trend. Plus, according to Nguyen, it "looks great against sun-kissed skin." Win-win!

Sunny French Nail Inspo

As discussed, almond-shaped nails always look elegant with a sunny French.

Juicy citrus nails are also hot for summer, so why not sport multiple trends at once?

You can always add a striking pattern for even more intrigue.

A chrome finish also looks so elevated.

How adorable are these daisies?

Finally, a cherry design makes the manicure even more summer coded.

How to Get the Look

The great thing about the sunny French is that it's so versatile. You can craft your own look using polish, or you can easily find press-ons, stickers, and decals to help you master the look in seconds. If you are using polish, catch these expert-recommended steps below.

Choose your base: As with any French mani, a milky base is your first step. "Use a base color (nude, pink, etc.) that has enough coverage that it conceals the natural smile line versus one that's totally sheer. If it's totally sheer, it'll look incomplete," shares Kandalec.

As with any French mani, a milky base is your first step. "Use a base color (nude, pink, etc.) that has enough coverage that it conceals the natural smile line versus one that's totally sheer. If it's totally sheer, it'll look incomplete," shares Kandalec. Select your sunny hue: Artist's choice here! Feel free to use any shade of yellow you please. If you need some inspiration, both Boyce and Nguyen adore soft butter and lemon tones as well as a vibrant sunflower gold. "Neon yellow can be super fun for festival season or vacations," Nguyen adds. "I'd avoid overly green-leaning or mustard yellows. They can look a little off against certain skin tones and don't always give that fresh summer feel."

Artist's choice here! Feel free to use any shade of yellow you please. If you need some inspiration, both Boyce and Nguyen adore soft butter and lemon tones as well as a vibrant sunflower gold. "Neon yellow can be super fun for festival season or vacations," Nguyen adds. "I'd avoid overly green-leaning or mustard yellows. They can look a little off against certain skin tones and don't always give that fresh summer feel." Paint your stripe: Follow the natural outline of your free edge, using it as a guide while you paint your yellow polish. "Keep it skinny with a deep smile line," Kandalec advises. You may want to invest in some needle-thin nail art brushes, like this set of six .

Follow the natural outline of your free edge, using it as a guide while you paint your yellow polish. "Keep it skinny with a deep smile line," Kandalec advises. You may want to invest in some needle-thin nail art brushes, like . Apply topcoat: Seal in your work with a glossy topcoat, and you're all set.

And there you have it! Of course, if you're wanting to give the look a little something extra, the pros have their go-to tips. "It's one of those trends that feels universally flattering but still allows for a lot of personalization," Nguyen says. "Whether you're into soft minimalism or bold expression, there's a way to make the sunny French your own." Ahead, see the best ways to enhance your sunny French.

Nail stickers: "I love adding a little lemon sticker, like these from Deco Miami," shares Kandalec. Daisies totally work too (and look equally cute)—just make sure to stick to mini decals to keep the look artistic yet minimal.

"I love adding a little lemon sticker, like from Deco Miami," shares Kandalec. Daisies totally work too (and look equally cute)—just make sure to stick to to keep the look artistic yet minimal. Chrome powder: Kandalec, Nguyen, and Boyce are also partial to a dusting of chrome powder, especially one that reflects orange or yellow like a sunrise shimmering on the horizon.

Kandalec, Nguyen, and Boyce are also partial to a dusting of chrome powder, especially one that reflects orange or yellow like a sunrise shimmering on the horizon. Make it a double: A double-line detail looks even more intricate, according to Boyce and Nguyen. You can even outline the yellow with a thin white or gold stripe.

A double-line detail looks even more intricate, according to Boyce and Nguyen. You can even outline the yellow with a thin white or gold stripe. Reverse it: "You can also play with negative space or flip it into a reverse French," Nguyen adds. Simply trace your sunny polish along your cuticles instead of the tips.

"You can also play with negative space or flip it into a reverse French," Nguyen adds. Simply trace your sunny polish along your cuticles instead of the tips. Alternate shades: Nguyen recommends playing with asymmetry, "like alternating different shades of yellow per finger."

Must-Have Products to Shop

CND Yellow Taxi $17 SHOP NOW If you're partial to gel nails, Kandalec loves this bright CND shade. CHANEL Le Vernis $33 SHOP NOW A Chanel lacquer will never steer you wrong. KISS We Ready $9 SHOP NOW Good news! You can find a ton of press-on options for an instant sunny French mani. This set from Kiss looks extra elevated with those groovy squiggles. Chillhouse Bougie Butter $16 SHOP NOW I tested these butter-yellow press-ons, and they lasted me a full two weeks. A fellow beauty editor even asked me if I got professional Gel-X tips! Lights Lacquer Legend Has It Aurora Nail Powder $10 SHOP NOW For those craving a chrome enhancement, Kandalec loves this option from Lights Lacquer. "It has a subtle orange shift that blends well with the yellow tip!" she notes. Aprés Gel Couleur in Lemon Squeezy $15 SHOP NOW Boyce is quick to call this a "gorgeous shade to try out this summer." Deco Beauty Nail Art Stickers in Pink Pony $10 SHOP NOW A teeny slice of lemon looks so chic on a sunny French. Aprés Light & Shadow Gel Polish in Sun Kind of Way $15 SHOP NOW Another stunning recommendation from Boyce that leans more pale yellow. Kiss Salon Acrylic French Color Press On Nails in Hype $10 SHOP NOW Here's a much simpler Kiss press-on kit if you're looking for no frills.