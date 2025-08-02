While nail trends come and go, certain nail colours remain timeless. And for me, that is sheer pink. While it's my job to look out for the newest nail trends and trending nail colours, I'm a classicist at heart. For that reason, you'll more often than not find me wearing sheer pink nails almost 365 days of the year.
You see, when indecision hits you in the salon as you choose from hundreds of nail colours, I'm willing to bet that no one has ever regretted going for a minimal, sheer pink mani. It's timeless, makes your nails look healthy and glowy and suits all hands, nail lengths and skin tones. Plus, it's shade loved by editors and princesses alike (yes, princess nails are a thing!). It's like "no-makeup" makeup, but for your nails. A sheer pink evens out any imperfections and brightens the nail plate, ensuring your nails look their very best.
Having spoken to several celebrity nail techs and tested the best sheer pink nail shades myself, I decided it was time to no longer gatekeep the best sheer pink nail colours of all time. Scroll ahead for the best sheer pink nail looks I've saved, plus the exact nail colour shades to get the look. You're welcome!
Sheer Pink Nail Colours to Try
1. Chanel Ballerina
Perhaps one of the most iconic nail colours is Chanel's Ballerina. IMO it's one of the best sheer pinks out there, offering a milky pink tint that can be layered.
CHANEL
Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina
2. Funny Bunny, Put It In Neutral and Baby, Take A Vow
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.