Sheer pink nails are the most timeless nail colour by far. These are the best sheer pink nail ideas (and the matching nail polish shades) we've saved.

A collage of sheer pink nails
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @smythsisters, @raelondonnails)
While nail trends come and go, certain nail colours remain timeless. And for me, that is sheer pink. While it's my job to look out for the newest nail trends and trending nail colours, I'm a classicist at heart. For that reason, you'll more often than not find me wearing sheer pink nails almost 365 days of the year.

Sheer pink squoval nails on Marianne Smyth

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

You see, when indecision hits you in the salon as you choose from hundreds of nail colours, I'm willing to bet that no one has ever regretted going for a minimal, sheer pink mani. It's timeless, makes your nails look healthy and glowy and suits all hands, nail lengths and skin tones. Plus, it's shade loved by editors and princesses alike (yes, princess nails are a thing!). It's like "no-makeup" makeup, but for your nails. A sheer pink evens out any imperfections and brightens the nail plate, ensuring your nails look their very best.

Having spoken to several celebrity nail techs and tested the best sheer pink nail shades myself, I decided it was time to no longer gatekeep the best sheer pink nail colours of all time. Scroll ahead for the best sheer pink nail looks I've saved, plus the exact nail colour shades to get the look. You're welcome!

Sheer Pink Nail Colours to Try

1. Chanel Ballerina

Sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Perhaps one of the most iconic nail colours is Chanel's Ballerina. IMO it's one of the best sheer pinks out there, offering a milky pink tint that can be layered.

CHANEL, Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina
CHANEL
Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina

2. Funny Bunny, Put It In Neutral and Baby, Take A Vow

Sheer pink nails with OPI Funny Bunny, Baby, Take a Vow and Put it in Neutral layered

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

A lot of celebrity nail techs such as Georgia Rae love to layer up a mix of sheer pinks to create a bespoke shade. Here, Rae has layered OPI Funny Bunny, Baby, Take a Vow and Put it in Neutral to achieve this elevated look. It's one of the best OPI nail layering combinations I've seen.

Opi Nail Polish - Funny Bunny - Nail Lacquer - White 15ml
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

Put It in Neutral Nail Polish
OPI
Nail Polish in Put It in Neutral

Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish
Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish

3. Dior Nail Glow

Sheer pink nails with Dior Nail Glow nail polish

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Sheer pinks can take on several variations, such as this divine sheer pink from Dior. While bright, it's super sheer, offering a healthy glow for your nails. It's like a tinted blush for your mani.

Dior Nail Glow
Dior
Nail Glow

4. Biosculpture French Rose

Sheer pink nails with Biosculpture French Rose polish

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Biosculpture's French Rose is a bit of an insider favourite amongst beauty editors. Can't get to the salon for it? There is also a nail polish version of this Biosculpture nail colour.

Biosculpture French Rose - Polish
Bio Sculpture
Nail Polish in French Rose

5. Hermès Rose Coquille

Sheer pink nails with Hermes Rose Coquille nail polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Can we take a moment for this beautiful creamy pink polish on celebrity nail tech Iram Shelton? Of course, it's Hermès.

Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - 03 Rose Coquille
HERMÈS
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Rose Coquille

6. Essie Mademoiselle

Short sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

There's something particularly chic about a sheer pink polish on short nails. If you wanted to replicate this look, try Essie's iconic Mademoiselle.

Essie Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Mademoiselle

7. OPI Put It In Neutral

Sheer pink nails with OPI put it in neutral polish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

OPI's Put It In Neutral is one of the best OPI nail colours if you love a neutral sheer pink.

Put It in Neutral Nail Polish
OPI
Put It in Neutral Nail Polish

8. OPI Bubble Bath

Sheer pink nails with OPI Bubble Bath polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

We can't possibly talk about sheer pink nails without mentioning OPI's Bubble Bath. It's one of the most-loved sheer pink nail colours ever.

Opi Nail Lacquer Sheer Pink Nail Polish - Bubble Bath 15ml
OPI
Nail Polish in Bubble Bath

9. Essie Allure

Sheer pink nails using Essie Allure nail polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Want something a little more milky? Essie's polish in Allure is a sheer white with a slight pink undertone that makes your nails look healthy and glossy.

Essie Nail Polish 5 Allure Sheer White Hint of Pink Colour, Original High Shine and High Coverage Nail Polish 13.5 Ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Allure

10. Manucurist Blueberry

Sheer pink nails with Manucurist Active Glow nail polish

(Image credit: @matejanova)

How pretty is this sheer berry tone? Manucurist's Active Glow Polish in Blueberry is on my list to try next.

Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Blueberry
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish in Blueberry

11. OPI Bare My Soul and Put It In Neutral

Sheer pink nails with OPI put it in neutral polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Another winning OPI nail layering combo is Bare My Soul and Put It In Neutral. I love how pretty this duo is on Iram Shelton.

Bare My Soul Nail Polish
Bare My Soul Nail Polish

Put It in Neutral Nail Polish
Put It in Neutral Nail Polish

Shop More Sheer Pink Nail Polishes

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Sheer Fantasy
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Fairy Tailor

I've long loved Essie's Gel Couture range (with the polish and the top coat, my manicure easily stays chip-free for over a week, sometimes longer!) and Fairy Tailor is the perfect milky sheer pink.

Essie Nail Polish 15 Sugar Daddy Sheer Pale Pink Colour, Original High Shine and High Coverage Nail Polish 13.5 Ml : Amazon.co.uk: Beauty
Essie
Nail Polish in Sugar Daddy

Essie's Sugar Daddy is a beautiful brighter pink that is still sheer, making it so wearable.

Manucurist Active Smooth 00 15ml
Manucurist
Active Smooth 00

Not only is Manucurist Active Smooth a great, milky pink shade, but it also helps to repair brittle nails.

