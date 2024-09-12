Selena Gomez Just Cosigned Fall's Trendiest New Manicure—Meet Coffee Chrome
Fall is almost here, and we can't wait to celebrate via our beauty routines. We're making smart skincare swaps. We're ditching summer scents for cozy, autumnal perfumes. We're also searching high and low for fall nail inspiration.
Thanks to Selena Gomez, we didn't have to look for too long because she just ignited the next fall manicure trend. The multi-hyphenate singer, actor, and beauty icon recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival, where she debuted a stunning brown, shimmery manicure created by nail artist Tom Bachik. Some people call it bronze, and others call it "maple latte." We like the internet-coined term "coffee chrome" best because it evokes cozy, chic fall vibes. Needless to say, we think this is about to be everywhere—our fingertips included.
Luckily, we have all the details on the products Bachik used to create Gomez's autumnal nail look. Keep scrolling to see the "coffee chrome" manicure in question. Then, see and shop the exact products he used to create it.
Selena Gomez's Coffee Chrome Manicure
Here's your first look at Gomez's soon-to-be-viral coffee chrome manicure.
Here's a closer look. "For more of a glamorous movie star vibe, we wanted a medium-length nail shaped to a soft oval/almond to play off the silhouette of her gown," Bachik said in a press release. "We also wanted a deep, rich, mysterious shade but also something a little unique."
Here's where we can reveal the twist. Even though this stunning gel manicure looks brown, it was actually created with a deep purple nail polish that has a gold, pearlescent finish. As Bachik put it, the shade has an "elegant shimmer that brings glamour to any look." Intrigued? So were we. Keep scrolling to get all the details.
The Exact Products Used to Create It
Bachik used products from CND to achieve this shellac manicure. (Shellac is a patented polish that's similar to gel, in that it needs to be cured with a nail lamp.) First, he prepped Gomez's nails. Then, he applied a layer of the brand's Original Base Coat and cured it under an LED lamp.
Here's the exact nail polish. It looks different in the bottle than on Gomez's nails, right? We're assuming the deep purple veers brown thanks to its pearlescent, gold finish. Regardless, he applied two coats of it to her nails, curing each one with the aforementioned nail lamp using preset button 2S.
Then, Bachik applied a layer of this topcoat and cured it using preset button 3.
Last but not least, Bachik applied this oil blend to Gomez's nails and cuticles. It contains jojoba, vitamin E, rice bran, and sweet almond oil to moisturize, condition, and strengthen the skin and cuticles for a flawless finish.
That's it. It took three products and three steps to achieve the perfect fall manicure. Now, excuse us while we add each of these products to our online cart.
Shop More Coffee Chrome–Inspired Nail Polishes
If you want a bold, holographic mani, this is the nail polish for you.
Don't forget this rich chocolate shimmer, which is also on sale.
I love PaintLab press-on nails. These shimmery cat-eye ones are so on-trend.
These gel nail strips only take 45 seconds to cure under a nail lamp. Easy-peasy.
Here's another set of press-ons we love. You can't go wrong with Olive and June.
Speaking of Olive and June, we love this sophisticated dark-brown nail polish.
This nail polish isn't shimmery, but it's too beautiful not to include.
Sleek, holographic brown nail polish from the drugstore? Yes, please.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
