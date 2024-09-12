Selena Gomez Just Cosigned Fall's Trendiest New Manicure—Meet Coffee Chrome

Kaitlyn McLintock
News

Selena Gomez.

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

Fall is almost here, and we can't wait to celebrate via our beauty routines. We're making smart skincare swaps. We're ditching summer scents for cozy, autumnal perfumes. We're also searching high and low for fall nail inspiration.

Thanks to Selena Gomez, we didn't have to look for too long because she just ignited the next fall manicure trend. The multi-hyphenate singer, actor, and beauty icon recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival, where she debuted a stunning brown, shimmery manicure created by nail artist Tom Bachik. Some people call it bronze, and others call it "maple latte." We like the internet-coined term "coffee chrome" best because it evokes cozy, chic fall vibes. Needless to say, we think this is about to be everywhere—our fingertips included.

Luckily, we have all the details on the products Bachik used to create Gomez's autumnal nail look. Keep scrolling to see the "coffee chrome" manicure in question. Then, see and shop the exact products he used to create it.

Selena Gomez's Coffee Chrome Manicure

Selena Gomez at the Toronto International Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's your first look at Gomez's soon-to-be-viral coffee chrome manicure.

Selena Gomez's coffee chrome nails.

(Image credit: Tom Bachik)

Here's a closer look. "For more of a glamorous movie star vibe, we wanted a medium-length nail shaped to a soft oval/almond to play off the silhouette of her gown," Bachik said in a press release. "We also wanted a deep, rich, mysterious shade but also something a little unique."

Here's where we can reveal the twist. Even though this stunning gel manicure looks brown, it was actually created with a deep purple nail polish that has a gold, pearlescent finish. As Bachik put it, the shade has an "elegant shimmer that brings glamour to any look." Intrigued? So were we. Keep scrolling to get all the details.

The Exact Products Used to Create It

Cnd - Shellac Base Coat (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Base Coat

Bachik used products from CND to achieve this shellac manicure. (Shellac is a patented polish that's similar to gel, in that it needs to be cured with a nail lamp.) First, he prepped Gomez's nails. Then, he applied a layer of the brand's Original Base Coat and cured it under an LED lamp.

Cnd Led Lamp - Version 2
CND
LED Lamp

Here's the LED nail lamp. He used preset button 1 to cure Gomez's base coat.

Cnd - Shellac Purplexity (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Gel Polish in Purplexity

Here's the exact nail polish. It looks different in the bottle than on Gomez's nails, right? We're assuming the deep purple veers brown thanks to its pearlescent, gold finish. Regardless, he applied two coats of it to her nails, curing each one with the aforementioned nail lamp using preset button 2S.

Cnd - Shellac No Wipe Top Coat (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac No Wipe Top Coat

Then, Bachik applied a layer of this topcoat and cured it using preset button 3.

Cnd Solaroil Cuticle Oil, Natural Blend of Jojoba, Vitamin E, Rice Bran and Sweet Almond Oils, Moisturizes and Conditions Skin, Pack of 1, 0.25 Oz.
CND
Solaroil Cuticle Oil

Last but not least, Bachik applied this oil blend to Gomez's nails and cuticles. It contains jojoba, vitamin E, rice bran, and sweet almond oil to moisturize, condition, and strengthen the skin and cuticles for a flawless finish.

That's it. It took three products and three steps to achieve the perfect fall manicure. Now, excuse us while we add each of these products to our online cart.

Shop More Coffee Chrome–Inspired Nail Polishes

Londontown, Sugarcane Nail Polish
Londontown
Sugarcane Nail Polish

This is giving cozy, sugary latte vibes.

Londontown, Boozy Brunch Nail Polish
Londontown
Boozy Brunch Nail Polish

This shimmery, rosy brown is so pretty.

Ilnp Muse - Radiant Copper Holographic Ultra Metallic Nail Polish
ILNP
Holographic Ultra Metallic Nail Polish in Muse

If you want a bold, holographic mani, this is the nail polish for you.

25 Disco
Habit Cosmetics
25 Disco Nail Polish

This soft brown shimmer is a must for fall, and it's on sale.

10 Voodoo
Habit Cosmetics
10 Voodoo Nail Polish

Don't forget this rich chocolate shimmer, which is also on sale.

Paintlab Reusable Gel Press on Nails Kit, Chocolate Cat Eye, 30 Count
PaintLab
Reusable Gel Press On Nails Kit in Chocolate Cat Eye

I love PaintLab press-on nails. These shimmery cat-eye ones are so on-trend.

Glazed Donut Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips
Dashing Diva
Glazed Donut Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips in Chocolate Glaze

These gel nail strips only take 45 seconds to cure under a nail lamp. Easy-peasy.

Olive & June Press-On Fake Nails - Chocolate Syrup Gradient - 42ct
Olive and June
Press-On Fake Nails in Chocolate Syrup Gradient

Here's another set of press-ons we love. You can't go wrong with Olive and June.

Olive & June Long Lasting Nail Polish - Museum Date - 0.46 Fl Oz
Olive and June
Long Lasting Nail Polish in Museum Date

Speaking of Olive and June, we love this sophisticated dark-brown nail polish.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 185 Faun

This nail polish isn't shimmery, but it's too beautiful not to include.

Press-On Nail Kit
Glamnetic
Press-On Nail Kit in Terra

The glazed tips on these press-ons are almost too good.

Insta-Dri Holo-Glow Shine Bright Nail Polish Collection
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Holo-Glow Shine Bright Nail Polish Collection in On the Glow

Sleek, holographic brown nail polish from the drugstore? Yes, please.

Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

