It's Time for Beauty Spring Cleaning—Everything Our Editors Are Ditching and Keeping Right Now

From curl-defining creams to seasonal scents.

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An image of a couch soaked in daylight with magazines, a laptop, and wine on top and beauty products on the side table.
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I just did the largest beauty purge… ever. It was half a result of the Marie Kondo–style closet clean-out I did last weekend, and half a very necessary step towards mental stability as my product-crowded room threatened to either suffocate me or send me into a makeup-inspired spiral. Though I no longer needed the full-coverage foundations and powders that I relied on during a chilly events season (why do all the galas and award shows happen in the winter?), I couldn’t bring myself to get rid of them just because the weather was warming. Instead, I stored my winter beauty essentials away with my fur coats and gloves, bidding adieu until next winter and making space for the new.

It turns out that I wasn’t the only one in spring cleaning mode these past few weeks—my fellow editors have also been overhauling their beauty stashes in favor of lighter, simpler, and more sun-effective products. Below are all of the beauty products we left behind in winter and the swaps we made for the sunny days ahead.

Products on a desk.

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

Spring Cleaning, According to Beauty Editors

Ditching: Winter Perfumes | Keeping: Spring Scents

A perfume bottle

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)

Ditching: Rich Moisturizers | Keeping: Cooling Water Creams

Ditching: Matte Foundation | Keeping: Natural-Finish Foundation