I just did the largest beauty purge… ever. It was half a result of the Marie Kondo–style closet clean-out I did last weekend, and half a very necessary step towards mental stability as my product-crowded room threatened to either suffocate me or send me into a makeup-inspired spiral. Though I no longer needed the full-coverage foundations and powders that I relied on during a chilly events season (why do all the galas and award shows happen in the winter?), I couldn’t bring myself to get rid of them just because the weather was warming. Instead, I stored my winter beauty essentials away with my fur coats and gloves, bidding adieu until next winter and making space for the new.
It turns out that I wasn’t the only one in spring cleaning mode these past few weeks—my fellow editors have also been overhauling their beauty stashes in favor of lighter, simpler, and more sun-effective products. Below are all of the beauty products we left behind in winter and the swaps we made for the sunny days ahead.
Spring Cleaning, According to Beauty Editors
Ditching: Winter Perfumes | Keeping: Spring Scents
Henry Rose
London 1983 Eau de Parfum
As a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor, it wouldn’t be the start of a new season if I didn’t dedicate a new signature scent to it. I proclaimed my love for D’Orsay’s Holy Berry for winter 2025-26, but I’ve since shelved her for next December and moved onto a new, fair-weather favorite: Henry Rose’s London 1983 Eau de Parfum. This musky floral shrouds the wearer in a sheer mist of fig, black pepper, water lily, and jasmine before deepening with whispers of blonde woods and vetiver. The result is an effortless, cool-girl spring fragrance that ties notes of skin musk, subtle wildflowers, and sweet fruits into one big, chic bow. Because, let’s face it… Florals for spring? You have to add an unexpected element to make it groundbreaking.
Ditching: Rich Moisturizers | Keeping: Cooling Water Creams
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Cooling Hydro Soothing Water Cream
I’m a moisturizer enthusiast. For some reason, even though I have characteristically sensitive skin, I’ll hoard almost every formula that’s sent my way. I fell in love with Dr. Diamond’s Hydro Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer this winter (and honestly, I will probably still use it before bed), but my daytime routine requires something a bit more cooling this time of year. The daytime cream I’ve subbed in is Aestura’s new AtoBarrier365 Hydro Soothing Cream: an ultra-lightweight, refreshing water cream that reduces redness and cools your skin by 9°F. Plus, it’s a great base for makeup.
Ditching: Matte Foundation | Keeping: Natural-Finish Foundation
Chanel
N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Foundation
“I love living in the midst of the matte-foundation renaissance. In fact, I wore velvety, modern-matte formulas all winter long (long live the "cloud skin" trend!),” says WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock. “I'll never outright ditch these formulas, but I will swap them out now and then for lighter, glowier options. Enter Chanel's No. 1 Revitalizing Foundation. Its serum-like texture melts onto my skin, delivering a hydrated, glowing finish. Even though it's moisturizing and featherlight, it also offers good coverage (rosacea, begone). It's only natural to return to this beloved item as the weather warms up.”