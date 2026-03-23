According to Manicurists and My IG Feed, Mixed Berry Nails Will Be on the Chicest Hands This Spring

Though I consider myself quite tapped into the ever-changing ether of beauty trends, I must admit that the one category I seem to have a particular knack for identifying early is nails. Whether it’s the growing movement of tiger-striped nail art or Vivienne Westwood-esque plaid, I pride myself on being slightly ahead of the curve when it comes to manicures—and the one cresting over the horizon line as we inch further into spring is what I’m dubbing “mixed berry nails.”
We, as a beauty collective, have come up with somewhat nauseatingly saccharine names for beauty trends in the past few years—lest we forget “glazed donut” and “strawberry milk” nails. However, we’ve also simultaneously reached a sort of burnout when it comes to buzzy names and sheer finishes (though I don’t think salons should be stowing their chrome powders anytime soon). Compared to milky nails, this trend is less about the barely there whisper of an indulgent color and more about the satisfactory clash of hues that shouldn’t work together, but really do.
What is the Mixed Berry Color Combo, and Why is it Trending?
To be honest, we're still a bit ahead of the curve on this one. Celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva recently told Who What Wear that she predicts "turquoise and berry" will be on the upswing for 2026 in general, and she couldn't be a bigger fan. "It will add some serious life and color to nails," she previously explained. (Her ideal shade of berry? I'm glad you asked—OPI's new Lincoln Park After Brunch, a moody plum infused with magenta shimmer.)
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But we're not only watching the rise of red and blue hues in beauty—our fashion editors watched in awe as cobalt and scarlet ensembles dominated the spring 2026 runways, calling this color combo one to watch this season. And so, I present mixed berry nails: a combination of red, berry pink, turquoise, baby blue, and navy that I’ve noticed popping up together on the freshly painted tips of cool people everywhere.
Below, a few ideas to take to the salon before everyone jumps on the bandwagon.
7 Mixed Berry Nail Ideas for Spring 2026
Burgundy and Blue Stripes
This is the first image that alerted me that a trend was a-brewing. Not only because striped manicures (especially French tips!) are having a major moment this spring, but because I couldn't believe how beautifully these shades looked together, and how surprisingly subtle the design felt at the same time. Pairing deep burgundy and slate blue together may sound like a daunting combo, but something about these simple, fine lines etched by professional manicurist Oksana Zavora looks soft while still making a statement.
Berry Faux French
A different, yet equally chic, interpretation of this color combo in a French manicure style is this delicious set by Nancy of The Nice Nails Club. These almond-shaped tips were shellacked in a black cherry polish before being sliced with a thin, turquoise crescent moon, leaning a bit bolder than the simple set above. If you want to experiment with unseasonal shades and spring accents (a cool move, if you ask me), this is the one to try.
Contrast Studs
Another nail trend that's poised to take over spring and summer? Perimeter-lining, studded nail art—and no, I don't mean with literal studs. (Though that would be really cool.) This reinvigoration of the polka dot trend from yesteryear feels current and undeniably chic, and I'm especially loving it in this contrasting black cherry and baby blue combo. I'd suggest investing in this particular trend before everyone else does this summer.
Moody Mashup
Mismatched nails with 3D art have been trending for quite some time, but the injection of oxblood red and deep, slate blue kicks the cool factor up tenfold. You can see here another instance of the studded art trend, which works beautifully as an accent nail if you don't want to totally commit to the bit.
Color-Blocked Berry
One of the bolder iterations of this trend is this full-on color-blocked French manicure by professional nail artist Lauren, better known as @lolo.nailedit on Instagram. Starting with a base of Essie’s Expressie Word on the Street, a fast-drying, bright turquoise shade, the manicurist created a bold canvas for carefully painted French tips in Spray It to Say It, a rich berry hue. It's bold, it's bright, and it screams summer, no?
Primary Polka Dots
For something on the primary color scale, try this red and blue manicure with contrast polka dots. Though it’s not the black cherry and turquoise hues we’ve been seeing as of late, I painted this set last fall before knowing these deeper hues would soon set in as the crowd favorite—yet I still think these classic colors look fabulous when layered together.
Y2K Black Cherry
What might be the most literal interpretation of the bunch is this juicy set from N'Dao Shoreditch, lacquered in blues and berry hues and topped with merlot cherries. If this color combo is a growing trend, then the accompanying polka dots are nearly just as essential to the look—though the scattered stars add a subtle Y2K touch to shake things up. This set is a sure statement-maker for spring, but it feels perfectly ripe for summer getaways and beach days.