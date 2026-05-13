7 Summer Shorts Trends That Are Suddenly on Every Fashion Person's Radar

As someone who grew up in Louisiana, lived in Los Angeles for a good chunk of time, and now lives in North Carolina, I'll never be one of those "I don't wear shorts" people. Shorts are one of the most essential of wardrobe essentials to me. That said, I don't mess around with dated shorts. I have my go-to classics and also selectively choose from the lineup of fresh shorts trends that come to be each summer. Care to join me on the latter?
May is when I really ramp up my shorts shopping, so I thought I'd share a timely edit of which trends are the buzziest for summer 2026. There happen to be quite a few shorts styles to choose from this season (more so than other years, for a matter of fact), so I had to narrow it down a bit to seven stand-out trends that are already going viral or are selling out more and more with each 70-plus-degree day. Scroll on to choose from everything from the shorts color that's a fashion-crowd favorite to the lengths that people are gravitating toward—and much more.
The Top Summer 2026 Shorts Trends
1. Bloomers
The 2026 version of the bubble shorts trend is bloomers. They're cute, they're fun, and they'll make your outfits cooler.
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Posse
Delia Printed Cotton Shorts
Suzie Kondi
Hera Bloomers
Helsa
Novelty Puff Shorts
2. Red Pull-On Shorts
Pull-on shorts have become a wardrobe staple over the past couple of years, but if you want to look the most 2026, opt for a red pair.
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J.Crew
Cruise Drawstring Short in Cotton Poplin
STAUD
Anchor Piped Cotton-Blend Shorts
Madewell
Pull-On Boardshorts
3. A-Line Shorts
When it comes to mid-thigh and denim shorts, I recommend steering clear of fitted pairs and shopping for A-line styles instead. They're flattering and timeless.
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DÔEN
Paige Pleated Organic Cotton-Poplin Shorts
Agolde
Lyonne Shorts
Staud
Magpie Shorts
4. Micro Shorts
Teeny tiny shorts are back after the bermuda wave of summer 2025. The easiest, most low-key way to wear them is seen here on Coco Schiffer—with an oversized button-down.
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Ciao Lucia
Fava Shorts
Reformation
June Low Rise Shorts
Aritzia
Babaton Impart Shorts
5. Polished Bermuda Shorts
If I'm going to wear bermuda shorts, they're not going to be sloppy ones. Luckily, the new wave of long shorts are tailored, which ups the polish of your outfits in an instant.