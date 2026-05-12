Olivia Jade's Key to Sun-Kissed, Sculpted Skin? This Gatekept Bronzer and "Polarizing" Highlight Tip

I can't help but laugh when Olivia Jade tells me about her first six months living in New York. The content creator became a permanent resident this past September, and it's difficult to imagine Jade—born and raised in L.A. with the sunny aura of a garden fairy—trudging through the slush during the worst winter we've had in 11 years. "It was a good shake-up, the first winter I've ever spent here," she says over the phone. Nothing says "Welcome to NYC" like a blockbuster blizzard!
It also turned out to be the perfect setting to test her Bronze & Glow Balm, the bronzer-highlighter duo from her new brand o.piccola, which officially drops today at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST. "I would use it on days I wasn't even leaving the house, just to see how long it sat on the face, if it settled in fine lines, and how long it lasted. But since moving to New York, I've really needed it to give me a little bit of color because I look like a ghost."
You'd never know it, I counter. Jade has long been known for a glowy, sun-kissed beat, broadcasting her love for bronzer and highlighter ever since starting her YouTube channel 12 years ago. "[It] just makes me feel a lot more alive," she mentions. "When I was 18, I did a capsule with Sephora Collection, and we came out with a bronze and highlight palette. That's where the idea stemmed from: What's the more current, mature version of that palette?" Five years (and plenty of TikTok teasers) later, o.piccola was born.
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Bronze & Glow Balm
For her brand debut, Jade introduces a dual-ended bronzer and highlight balm in three shades: Light with a champagne pink highlight, Medium accompanied by a rose pink highlight, and Dark with a gold highlight. The formula is creamy, the finish is buildable and not too shimmery ("It looks really pretty over matte makeup as well," Jade says), and the sleek packaging is satisfyingly compact. "I travel a lot for work," Jade shares, "and I wanted to be able to throw something in my bag, suitcase, or even my purse when I'm on the go."
Ever the curious beauty editor, I of course have to ask what other products she keeps on her person. "I always have a lip liner or stain. I really like to overline my lips, so that's always in the bag, along with a lip gloss of sorts, just in case my lips get dry," she responds, praising the Summer Fridays Flushed Lip Stain,Kosas Hotliner, and Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Universal Earth. "I tattooed my lips a little under a year ago—I'm so sick of it and waiting for it to fade—so there's only so many lip colors I can use right now. It has to be in the cherry-red family, which is kind of a bummer. Anytime I try and use a brownish nude or any other color that's a little lighter than my tattoo, it just doesn't look right," she laughs.
She'll also throw in a mini perfume oil—Sarah Maxwell Beauty's liv1 Fragrance—along with concealer and a face mist for an on-the-go refresh, the latter of which will undoubtedly come in handy when the New York weather does a 180 and becomes unbearably humid. Jade, the eternal optimist, is eager to see how her Bronze & Glow Balm measures up in the heat. "I'm excited to test that, but I'm confident," she shares. You know what they say about NYC: If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.
The balm has an intentional "rounded rectangle" shape that makes contouring a breeze. "If you press it at the bottom of your cheekbone, it perfectly carves out the section. Then you can flip it horizontally and carve your forehead, the jawline, and under your chin. Again, if you flip it vertically, you can do a really nice nose contour," Jade explains. (Don't worry; she offers a tutorial video on the o.piccola website demonstrating exactly how she uses it.) Because the formula is so creamy and forgiving, you can blend with a sponge (Jade's preferred tool), brush, or your own fingertips for a seamless finish.
On the highlight side, "I swipe directly on my face," Jade adds. "Sometimes I'll use my fingers if I want to be a little bit more precise with where I'm applying it. I also love a little button-nose highlight [on the] tip of the nose. I'll typically just dip my finger in the product and pat it on." I instantly light up (pun intended), telling her that I too am a fan of the button-nose highlight, despite some makeup artists claiming it can have an unnatural effect.
"It is polarizing!" she agrees. "I think I'm going to try and convince people that it's in." It also helps that Jade's formula contains minimal shimmer, which, generally, makes highlighter appear more natural. "It's more of a skin-like glow," she says. "You can be wild and heavy-handed, and it's not going to be jarring."
Finally, I have to ask: Where does blush fit into her routine? Bronzer, highlighter, and blush do tend to be a package deal. "I love blush too, but if I don't have many options and want something to give life to my face, I feel like a tan and a glow does that more than a pigment," she declares. That said, she does consider bronzer, highlighter, and blush the ultimate sun-kissed makeup trio. "That would be the dream, but I could not figure out how to make a triple-ended product," she jokes. We'll just have to wait with bated breath for the next highly-anticipated drop.