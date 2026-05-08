Instagram and TikTok trends come and go, but only a few are strong enough to stick. "Aussie girl glam" is one of them. The low-lift, high-impact aesthetic mimics the natural, sun-kissed effect of summer in a refined, elevated way. It has all the hallmarks of internet virality: 1) a catchy name, 2) makeup artist approval, and 3) exceptional wearability. Then, there's the cultural authenticity. "Aussie girl glam" isn't any old internet-contrived trend; it's popular in its designated geography.
Take it from Australian-born, NYC-based makeup artist Bronte Scullion, who says it's one of the most common makeup styles seen in the Australian beauty industry. "It’s deeply influenced by the sun and warmth that surrounds us in Australia, which naturally translates to the way we approach makeup, favouring glowing, bronzed, and buttery looking skin." In fact, she says it's often the requested aesthetic for editorial campaigns. "The brief for many photo shoots in Australia leans towards warm, radiant complexions," she says.
Tanielle Jai is a makeup artist based in Queensland. She's also the founder of her eponymous beauty brand. She agrees that Aussie girl glam was conceived on set, during photo shoots. "A lot of the viral looks you see are actually created on set for brand campaigns, where makeup artists are focused on making the skin look fresh, bronzed, and effortless on camera," she says. "I’ve been working on commercial photoshoots for the past ten years, and while some shoots are indoors, many are on location, often in the heat. The days are long, so the makeup needs to be breathable, photograph beautifully, and be easy to touch up throughout the day."
Latest Videos From
Aussie girl glam is set to become one of the biggest beauty trends in summer 2026 and beyond. Ahead, learn everything you need to know about this trend before it officially takes over your FYP, courtesy of three top makeup artists.
Aussie Girl Glam, Explained
The experts agree that the three best adjectives to describe Aussie girl glam are as follows: warm, sun-kissed, and effortless. Scullion adds "lived-in" to the mix. "[It] feels effortless rather than too structured. The look is minimal but really intentional with placement. It’s heavily influenced by Australia’s climate and coastal lifestyle, which naturally translates into a softer, more radiant approach."
Jai agrees. "Living in Australia, where it feels like summer most of the year, especially in Queensland, the focus is on lightweight, breathable makeup that enhances your natural skin rather than covering it."
Recently, Kelli Anne Sewell, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Founder of the Makeup by Kelli Anne app, posted a tutorial on how to achieve authentic Aussie girl glam. "Aussie girl glam has come straight from the best Australian makeup artists," she says. [Australian makeup artist] Jenna Bellhouse came on my app, Makeup By Kelli Anne, to recreate a signature Aussie girl glam on me and explained that this is just the type of makeup every MUA gets asked to do on set. Bronzy, freckles, warm tones. It’s very fresh-looking and very sexy. Think hot-girl bronze summer glam."
The Key Elements of Aussie Girl Glam
The most important element of Aussie girl glam is (surprise!) bronzer. Or, "A lot of bronzer," as Sewell puts it. More importantly, though, is the bronzer's placement and how it blends with the other makeup products on the skin. (Hint: Sewell says to put it everywhere—even where you'd normally swap out bronzer for contour). Let Sewell, Scullion, and Jai explain the exact Aussie girl glam process they use.
"There are a few key elements that really bring Aussie girl glam to life," Scullion says. First and foremost, "It’s all about cohesiveness, especially between the eyes and cheeks. I try to always lean into multi-use products to keep the routine effortless."
Step 1: Complexion
After skin prep, the experts start with foundation. Scullion prefers to use a radiant, buildable formula, such as the Dior Backstage Foundation ($45). Jai prefers a "one-layer makeup look," AKA skipping out on foundation and choosing a lightweight skin tint instead, specifically the ChanelLes Beiges Water-Fresh Tint ($72). "Use concealer only where you need it, then bring warmth and dimension to the face with bronzer."
Here's the important bit. The bronzer should be applied basically everywhere, but not in a messy, muddy-looking way. It should be brushed or dabbed on evenly and intentionally. "Bring warmth and dimension to the face with bronzer," Jai says. "Don't be scared of the bronzer. Apply it to the forehead, cheeks, nose, eyes, and lips."