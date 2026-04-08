The original "glazed donut" manicure formula included OPI's GelColor in Funny Bunny ($18) and the Tin Man Can Chrome Effect Powder. This was a silvery-white topper that gave gel nail polish that gorgeous, glazed effect we now associate with celebs like Hailey Bieber. Here's the thing, though. It's been out of stock and unavailable to purchase for a while now. In its absence, people had to get creative to achieve the A-list manicure. Some people used pearly nail polishes to achieve a similar effect. Others turned to press-on nails. Others, still, booked salon appointments to gain access to salon-specific chrome finishes.
Well, I'm pleased to announce that, due to the recent popularity of the "glazed donut" manicure (thanks in no small part to Ganzorigt!), OPI has rereleased the Chrome Effect Powder, albeit with a slightly different name. Meet Tin Man Can Glaze. It'sthe very same silvery-white chrome effect that we all know and love, with a name that pays homage to one of the most popular nail trends in recent history. And it's the *exact* item that Ganzorigt used to create Bieber's, Jenner's, and Carpenter's glazed manicures.
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But that's not all. OPI also released three new shades of it, and six chrome-effect toppers suited for traditional nail polish. Keep scrolling for the 411!
The Celeb Inspo
Hailey Bieber's "Vanilla French Glaze"
First, we need to talk about the celeb inspo. Let's start with Bieber—the unofficial poster child of the "glazed donut" manicure. She recently posted this picture on Instagram, celebrating spring with bunny ears and "vanilla French" glazed nails.
Kendall Jenner's "Glazed Donut" Nails
Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner showed off her favorite L'Oréal Paris makeup products while sporting the classic "glazed donut" manicure, also created by Ganzorigt.
Sabrina Carpenter's "Bedazzled Glaze"
Last but not least, Ganzorigt created Sabrina Carpenter's "bedazzled glaze" mani.
OPI's (Rereleased) Tin Man Can Glaze Chrome Effects Powder
OPI
Chrome Powder - Tin Man Can Glaze
Here it is—OPI's Chrome Effects Powder in Tin Man Can Glaze. Originally called Tin Man Can, it was renamed to honor Ganzorigt's now-iconic "Glazed Donut" manicure. They're made for OPI's GELelement, at-home gel nail polish line, as well as in-salon gel nail polish. (While you technically could try using them over traditional nail polish, the gel type is recommended.)
The silvery-white shade provides a highly reflective, mirrored finish when applied over gel nail polish. Think cool, icy shine. You can wear it over neutral colors for a classic "glazed donut" manicure, or you can experiment with bright and/or dark shades. Regardless, it will give your nails an iced shine.
Ganzorigt used this exact product to create all three celeb manicures.
How to Use It
After prepping your nails (trimming, shaping, and completing cuticle care), the brand recommends lightly buffing the nails and cleaning them with 99% isopropyl alcohol. Then, apply a thin coat of OPI's GELement Base Coat ($16) to four fingers. Cure for 60 seconds under a UV lamp. Repeat the process on the thumb.
Then, repeat the process with a thin coat of gel nail color. Finally, reach for the GELement No-Wipe Top Coat ($16). Apply a thin coat to four fingers, and soft-cure them for 30 seconds (this will leave the top coat slightly tacky for optimum chrome adhesion). Lightly dip the applicator into the glazing powder and rub it over the nail in circular motions. Dust off the excess and apply a final layer of top coat, curing it for 60 seconds. Finish with nail and cuticle oil.
It might sound like a long process, and it might take some practice. However, once you get it down, you'll have achieved an A-list glazed manicure at home.
Shop the 3 New Shades
OPI
Chrome Powder - Chrome to Mama
The new shade Chrome to Mama is a strong, mirrored silver.
OPI
Chrome Powder - Mermaid for Me
Mermaid for Me is an enchanting blue-gold.
OPI
Chrome Powder - Pearl Pressure
Pearl Pressure is an iridescent pink-violet.
Shop OPI's Infinite Shine Glaze Toppers
OPI
Infinite Shine Glaze Toppers - Got Glaze?
OPI also released the Infinite Shine Glaze Toppers. These are sheer chrome and micro-glitter nail polishes that can be worn alone or on top of other traditional (non-gel) polishes for an easy-to-achieve glazed effect. There are six shades in total. This one, called Got Glaze? is a semi-sheer white glaze.