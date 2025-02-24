It’s My Job to Predict the Biggest Nail Trends, but This Minimalist Manicure Always Looks Expensive

Although I’ve become somewhat of a nail trend expert in recent years, I’m sorry to say, when it comes to my own nails I’m usually a creature of habit. While I love nothing more than curating an Instagram saved folder of the biggest (and sometimes boldest) nail colours and looks, more often than not, when I find myself sitting in the chair at my local nail shop, I panic. I’m sure you’ve been there, a wheel of colours in one hand and a patient nail artist on the other side of the desk waiting expectantly for your shade of choice.

It’s in these situations that I always find myself gravitating to one nail trend in particular that I know I can always rely on to look sleek, elegant and expensive. I’m referring to the ultimate clean-girl manicure of choice, milky nails—a look that feels both understated and trend-led in equal measure.

So, What Are Milky Nails?

If you want to achieve the perfect milky manicure there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, you want a polish that offers a sheer finish. While you can adapt the amount of coverage you go for to your taste, you want to allow your natural nail to show through (even just a little), as this gives the milky manicure its quintessential liquid-inspired look.

Next, when it comes to shades, there are a few options to choose from. While traditional milky-white hues are always a chic choice, they aren’t the only way to wear the trend. For those who want something a little warmer, I’d suggest a milky pale pink tone. My personal favourite is The Gel Bottle’s Dolly which is the perfect sheer, creamy pink tone, while OPI Bubble Bath is a fan favourite. Alternatively, for something more unique, milky lavender nails, which feature a soft lilac undertone, offer a cooler and more unexpected twist on the milky nail trend.

To help you find the perfect milky nail look for you, I’ve raided my inspo folder for the best milky manicure looks. Save them now, so, unlike me, you won’t be left panicking at your next nail appointment.

The 9 Best Milky Nail Looks to Try

1. The Ultimate

The most perfect pale-pink meets milky-white shade.

2. Cool Milk

Here, nail artist Julia Diogo uses a lavender milk polish for a cooler tone.

3. Short and Sweet

This short squoval manicure is incredibly chic.

4. Subtle Shimmer

Here, Queenie Nguyen combines two trends in one, pairing a milky manicure with a pearlescent nail top coat.

5. Full Milk

For a more opaque finish, take inspiration from Iram Shelton.

6. Crème de la Crème

Finish with a glossy top coat for a high-shine finish.

7. French Fancy

French tips elevate this understated nail trend.

8. Milky Whites

Proof this nail trend looks great on all nail lengths and shapes.

9. Clean and Classic

A neat defined cuticle paired with a milky manicure looks oh-so-expensive.

The Best Products for Milky Nails

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow £9 SHOP NOW Essie’s Marshmallow has a high-gloss finish that will last up to seven days.

Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW One coat of Chanel Ballerina offers the perfect wash of milky pink polish.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath £15 SHOP NOW This stuff is considered the reigning queen of milky nail polishes.

Mylee Gel Polish in Veil £9 SHOP NOW For a more hardwearing milky pink tone, try Mylee’s gel polish.

Manucurist Paris Milky White £14 SHOP NOW For a traditional sheer white tone, I love Manucurist’s Milky White.

Gelcare Lavender BB £14 SHOP NOW Gelcare’s Lavender BB cream is one of a kind, offering a veil of sheer purple gel polish.