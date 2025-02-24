It’s My Job to Predict the Biggest Nail Trends, but This Minimalist Manicure Always Looks Expensive
Although I’ve become somewhat of a nail trend expert in recent years, I’m sorry to say, when it comes to my own nails I’m usually a creature of habit. While I love nothing more than curating an Instagram saved folder of the biggest (and sometimes boldest) nail colours and looks, more often than not, when I find myself sitting in the chair at my local nail shop, I panic. I’m sure you’ve been there, a wheel of colours in one hand and a patient nail artist on the other side of the desk waiting expectantly for your shade of choice.
It’s in these situations that I always find myself gravitating to one nail trend in particular that I know I can always rely on to look sleek, elegant and expensive. I’m referring to the ultimate clean-girl manicure of choice, milky nails—a look that feels both understated and trend-led in equal measure.
So, What Are Milky Nails?
If you want to achieve the perfect milky manicure there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, you want a polish that offers a sheer finish. While you can adapt the amount of coverage you go for to your taste, you want to allow your natural nail to show through (even just a little), as this gives the milky manicure its quintessential liquid-inspired look.
Next, when it comes to shades, there are a few options to choose from. While traditional milky-white hues are always a chic choice, they aren’t the only way to wear the trend. For those who want something a little warmer, I’d suggest a milky pale pink tone. My personal favourite is The Gel Bottle’s Dolly which is the perfect sheer, creamy pink tone, while OPI Bubble Bath is a fan favourite. Alternatively, for something more unique, milky lavender nails, which feature a soft lilac undertone, offer a cooler and more unexpected twist on the milky nail trend.
To help you find the perfect milky nail look for you, I’ve raided my inspo folder for the best milky manicure looks. Save them now, so, unlike me, you won’t be left panicking at your next nail appointment.
The 9 Best Milky Nail Looks to Try
1. The Ultimate
The most perfect pale-pink meets milky-white shade.
2. Cool Milk
Here, nail artist Julia Diogo uses a lavender milk polish for a cooler tone.
3. Short and Sweet
This short squoval manicure is incredibly chic.
4. Subtle Shimmer
Here, Queenie Nguyen combines two trends in one, pairing a milky manicure with a pearlescent nail top coat.
5. Full Milk
For a more opaque finish, take inspiration from Iram Shelton.
6. Crème de la Crème
Finish with a glossy top coat for a high-shine finish.
7. French Fancy
French tips elevate this understated nail trend.
8. Milky Whites
Proof this nail trend looks great on all nail lengths and shapes.
9. Clean and Classic
A neat defined cuticle paired with a milky manicure looks oh-so-expensive.
The Best Products for Milky Nails
Essie’s Marshmallow has a high-gloss finish that will last up to seven days.
One coat of Chanel Ballerina offers the perfect wash of milky pink polish.
Gelcare’s Lavender BB cream is one of a kind, offering a veil of sheer purple gel polish.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
