Florals For Spring Aren't Groundbreaking, But These 21 Nail Designs Are So Chic

For too long, I remember loving floral manicures on others but not venturing out of my comfort zone to make an appointment for a similar nail design for myself. I could definitely blame it on the fact that I spent the majority of my childhood and early teenage years discouraged from wearing any colors or designs on my nails while training in classical ballet, but that wouldn't be entirely truthful. In reality, it has everything to do with my preference for simple and clean-looking manicures that use the perfect pinky-nude color.

However, since embarking on beauty editor journey, I've been more and more drawn to nail art (especially ones that capture the beauty of flora and fauna) and have been on the hunt for designs that speak to me. If you happen to be in a similar headspace or have a knack for trying new beauty ventures without hesitation, you'll want to keep scrolling for the best inspo and advice.

Finding Floral Inspiration

Should you try floral nails? Manicurist Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse, argues yes. "Floral designs are stunning and the perfect look to compliment your Spring Summer wardrobe. I love how versatile florals are," says Huber-Millet. "If you fancy something bold and fun go for larger '70s style flowers on a base of bold colors and if you fancy something more wearable but still stylish opt for dainty floral petals in soft sheer shades." We're certainly seeing a '70s revival in everything from popular patterns to color palettes and predict and even bigger boom in floral designs as the weather grows warmer.

Luckily, floral manicures are easy to create at home (consider braking out some floral decals) or with the help of a professional to create the perfect look to suit your style. "Before working with decals or gems, the most important thing is to ensure the nails are clean and free of any oils, so make sure to cleanse your hands first. Add a base coat to your nails and let dry then apply two coats of your chosen polish color to the nail," Huber-Millet begins. "Once your polish is dry take a pair of tweezers and gently place your nail decal on your nail, make sure to line the decal up perfectly on your nail before pressing down and locking in the location."

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

When you're happy with your placement, be sure to check that all sides of the decal are flat and smooth the the surface of the nail. Finish off your floral manicure with a topcoat to seal and protect your nails; delivering a flawless finish. If you're unsure of which floral design to recreate, follow Huber-Millet's lead and look to the latest fashion trends and the season's color palettes. "Whether it's embracing seasonal hues or capturing the essence of upcoming holidays, a chic nail design is always an essential part of my look," she explains.

If you're a newcomer to the world of nail art, consider using press on nails to get the look you're after. "Press on nails like imPRESS Beauty are a fantastic way to play around and learn what kind of designs and styles you like," says celebrity manicurist and imPRESS Brand Ambassador Tom Bachik. "Their wide offerings have different kinds of floral designs to choose from making it easy, quick and safe to change up your nail looks. Another great way to ease into floral designs is with an accent nail. "It’s easy to get overwhelmed with designs if they are on every finger, so an accent nail is the perfect way to test the waters," he explains.

For his floral nail designs, Bachik looks to social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest to keep a pulse on the industry. "When creating my looks, my main inspiration is fashion – both what is happening on the runways and my client’s personal style. Each of my clients has a different preference and vibe which will dictate what they like on their nails as well," says Bachik. So, before you book your nail appointment or purchase products, consider checking out how your favorite fashion people are wearing theres.

Creating the Perfect Manicure

"I love pairing a chic natural nail color with some subtle nail art. Some stunning polish options are OPI Bubble Bath and CND Vinylux Negligee and floral nail decals can be purchased online in a variety of styles," continues Huber-Millet. To pull off a stunning floral manicure, she encourages keeping your hand and nails hydrated by regularly applying cuticle oil and moisturizer which helps to prevent dryness and promote healthy nail growth. She even keeps a bottle of hand cream in her bag to keep her hands looking great on the go!

For a quick and easy floral nail design in minutes, Bachik loves using imPRESS Nails. However, if you're interested in creating floral looks by hand, he suggests having a dotting tool, detail brush, and all your favorite nail polish shades on hand. "The best thing about floral designs is that no 2 flowers are the same so it really opens the door for you to just have fun," says Bachik.

Ready to try the trend out for yourself? Keep reading for 21 of our favorite floral nail designs, what to ask from your manicurist to create them, and a few go-to products to do your floral nails at home.

Vibrant Violets

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Violets symbolize strength, gracefulness, leadership, and royalty; so what better way to express those qualities than through an eye-catching nail design featuring the flower? Here, they're set against an off-pink base shade.

Colorful Daisy Details

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Here is a simple daisy decorated mani that dabbles in bright colors and captures the Y2k revival trend to a 'T'. Plus, they're easy to create with a dotting tool and steady hand on every finger.

A Pop of Pink

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

This playful nail art is similar to its predecessor, but introduces an entirely new color palette of pastel purples, pinks, and a whisper of white. Play around with the placement of multiple flowers on a single nail for a unique design.

Gold Foiled Cherry Blossoms

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Cherry Blossoms are by far some of the most delicate looking flowers. Celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein free-handed this design and set it against a stunning gold foiled background.

Black Blooms

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

We're all for a simple floral manicure that exudes elegance (especially when it's done in an unpredictable way). This 3D floral nail design combines classic petal motifs with stems and leafs.

Mediterranean Inspiration

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

The color combo of this nail design can be found in patterns spotted anywhere from popular fabrics to tile designs along the Mediterranean. This particular manicure features blue flowers on the thumb, pinky, and middle finger.

Petite Rosebuds

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

William Shakespeare popularly used a gathering of rosebuds in his work as a symbol of young love and beauty. Juliet Capulet would have loved a manicure featuring pretty pink rosebuds on green stems like this one.

Gold Foiled Peonies

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Clearly, we're not over Goldstein's gold foiled nails. This time, the manicurist paired pink blooming peonies on three fingers against a gilded gold background. To take her glam manicure one step further, she pairs it with two gold rings.

Bridal Bouquet

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Iram Shelton, a nail artist and OPI Global Ambassador, created this 3D bridal manicure manicure using OPI's classic off-white shade funny bunny. A white flower is placed on the thumb surrounded by a lace-inspired border.

Pearlescent Daisies

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Pearlescent chrome nails á la Bella Hadid are still as popular as ever. This elegant manicure combines a white chrome nail polish base with a simple white daisy design and a 3D gem nail decal.

"Faded" Flowers

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Antique, "granny-chic" floral details are a fun way to experiment with pattern play and color. Resembling a faded floral wallpaper, this nail design features a bouquet of dusty pink roses and green leaf detailing.

Mixed Metal Florals

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If you don't have the time to hand paint your floral nail design, consider opting for stylish nail decals to add some intrigue to your manicure. Shelton combined gold and silver flower decals to accomplish this look.

Negative Space Play

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Another manicure trend that's been on the rise lately have been negative space designs. Combine the best of both worlds by recreating this manicure that has white flowers with sparkling gold leaves placed around the edges of the nail.

Strawberry Lemonade Nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Pink and yellow happens to be one of our favorite color combinations year-round. Upgrade your classic french manicure by trading off between the two on your tips and adding some bright flowers to one finger.

Checkerboard Florals

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

If you're looking for a fun twist on checkerboard print nails, try adding some flora and fauna to your manicure. Hang Nguyen shows us how it's done with these blue and white nails featuring a checkerboard print on one nail and a flower on another.

Blooming Blues

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

We're not done giving you daisy design inspiration just yet! Nguyen's polish of choice for this playful manicure was Nail Inc's Summer Street: a gorgeous neon cobalt blue with an ultra-glossy finish we're obsessed with.

Sweet Pastel Shades

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

As we all know, spring offers the perfect opportunity to break out your favorite pastel shades of nail polish you've had hiding out in the back of your beauty cabinet. Incorporate all of your favorites be replicating this colorful nail design.

Ditzy Floral Print

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

Playful and practical; these daisy printed nails are for the nail design lovers who like to keep things more minimal. To create this look at home, apply your favorite nude pink polish as a base and then carefully build your hand-painted daisies.

Retro Flowers

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

Sometimes a bright throwback print is all you need to add more personality to your look. If you're a fan of groovy florals, try out this manicure that can easily be created with your favorite dotting tool—we have some great options below!

Dot Designs

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

Nguyen designed this manicure using the nail stickers she designed in partnership with ManiMe for their Spring/Summer '22 collection and we're still just as in love with them! They incorporate delicate dots, swirling vines, and brightly florals.

In Black and White

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

Black and white has never looked better. This stunning nail design features three main colors that you can easily find in your polish collection: a deep black, bright white, and pink nude shade as the base. Clean, easy, and beyond cute.

Products for the Perfect Floral Manicure

Butter London Signature Nail Care Kit $44 SHOP NOW My nails have looked their best since adding this manicure kit to my beauty routine! The dotting tool has made creating floral nails at home a breeze (I'm definitely partial to simply, daisy-inspired looks). Customer Review: "Really love this manicure kit! It’s made at-home manis easy and luxurious! Can’t wait to fill extra compartments with more tools form Butter."

Tenoverten The Rose Soak $16 SHOP NOW I can't prove it, but I 100% acetone nail polish made my nails weak with use every few weeks. Since I stopped getting gel manicures, I've been loving Tenoverten's The Rose Soak to gently and effectively remove my polish. Customer Review: "I am shocked by this product. I've gotten non acetone polish remover before so I was expecting this to be similar but it is far superior to anything I've ever used. First of all, it smells incredible. Secondly, if you follow the directions, it's so easy to remove your nail polish and you don't have to struggle and scrub to get it off."

Londontown Dot Detail Nail Art $12 $10 SHOP NOW Here's another multi-purpose l nail art tool that I've been loving lately! Designed to take your at-home nail art to the next level, it features a dotting tool for detailed designs and a nail brush to clean up stray polish. Customer Review: "This brush is perfect for cleanup around the nail after polishing. I own many cleanup brushes and this one is the best of them all. It's thin and sturdy, and it easily picks up any stray polish. It glides easily over my skin and works great at following the curve in a nice sweeping motion at the base of my nail bed. It's my new favorite."

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab - Nail Treatment Set $49 SHOP NOW I can't imagine a day when I won't be recommending this kit to at home manicure lovers. It's four-piece, cuticle set that includes a cuticle remover, cuticle oil, dual-ended cuticle pusher, and an ultra-nourishing cuticle repair cream. Customer Review: "I love this set! My cuticles have been suffering due to the weather and dry heat. The balm smells amazing and the tool is great. I was going to shell out for a manicure but I’m glad I got this instead."

OPI Crystal Nail File $10 SHOP NOW Besides making me look extremely chic as I file my nails, OPI's Crystal File keeps my manicures clean, smooth, and professional. There's absolutely no chipping or peeling with this in my kit. Customer Review: "I've tried different nail filers and none of them were as good as this. OPI's Crystal nail file gets the job done in fewer strokes and creates a smooth edge on my nails. Almost like it's shaping and budding the edges in one stroke. I love it so much. It's made the job much easier!"

Londontown Flash Dry Fan $16 SHOP NOW Need a quick way to get your nails to dry after you've worked on them for way too long? This portable fan is a game changer for your DIY manicures since it cuts down on drying time and reduce the risk of smudging or nicking your polish. Customer Review: "Love these nail products…quick drying and nice quality with reasonable prices. This fan helps my nails dry even more quickly so I don’t have smudges!"

L'Occitane Strengthening Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil $22 SHOP NOW Customer Review: "I’ve used a few cuticle oils in the past and this one by far is my favorite. It’s very moisturizing and so easy to apply. My cuticles look really healthy and this just elevates my manicure. It’s so nice to just keep in my purse and touch up when my hands get so dry from washing them so much. It’s really great."