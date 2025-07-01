There's nothing quite like a fresh manicure set. And if you're opting for gel nail polish, you can enjoy the benefits of chip-free nails for far longer than standard nail polish. It's by far the "high-maintenance-to-be-low-maintenance" way to try out nail trends or a nail colour without worrying about chipping.



But sometimes, gel manicures don't last as long as they should. And when you've spent your hard-earned money on a gel manicure (plus spent an hour or so in the salon), you want it to last as long as it can—especially if you have a jam-packed schedule of social events that your mani needs to see you through.



After speaking with Daisy Kalnina, founder of The GelBottle, I've found out the exact reasons behind why some gel manicures last (and why mine hardly ever do), plus the expert-backed tips and tricks so you know how to make your gel manicure last longer. Scroll ahead for all the deets.

How Long Should a Gel Manicure Last?

"On average, a well-applied gel manicure should comfortably last 2-3 weeks. With proper prep and aftercare, many clients even see them last closer to the full three weeks without chipping or lifting," says Kalnina.



While there are plenty of tips and tricks to ensure your gel manicure lasts for as long as possible, there are certain lifestyle factors that can cause premature chipping or peeling.



"Jobs involving a lot of manual labour, frequent hand washing, or exposure to harsh chemicals (e.g., hairdressers, healthcare workers, cleaners) can put more stress on the manicure," says Kalnina. "Activities like gardening, rock climbing, swimming or playing musical instruments can increase wear and tear," she says.

"Regular exposure to strong cleaning products, hand sanitisers with high alcohol content, or even certain skincare products, when in regular contact with nails, can impact the longevity," she adds.



If you want to make your gel mani last for longer, scroll ahead for the tips and tricks, things to avoid and the nail products to help stretch out your nail appointments.

1. Focus On Prep

"Prepping your nails correctly is key to a long-lasting gel manicure," says Kalnina. "A professional nail technician will start with meticulous cuticle work: gently pushing them back and carefully nipping away any excess. This ensures the gel bonds directly to your nail, preventing premature lifting," she says. "Next, they should lightly buff the nail plate with a fine-grit buffer. This creates a slightly porous surface for optimal gel adhesion without damaging your natural nails."

2. Avoid Picking

We've all had the urge to pick at our gels, but this is the biggest culprit behind most gel manicures not lasting as long as they should. "Picking at the edges or peeling off the gel not only ruins your manicure but also severely damages your natural nail plate, making your next manicure not last as long," says Kalnina.



If your nail has chipped prematurely, contact your salon. "If you notice a tiny chip, try to resist picking at it and instead, contact your nail tech for a fix or removal," she says.

As the adage goes, "Nails are jewels, not tools," and ripping open parcels or using your nails to open a Diet Coke can quickly take its toll.



"Opening cans, scraping labels or using your nails to prise things open puts immense pressure on the gel and can lead to chips or breaks," says Kalnina. Instead, use scissors to open parcels or use your fingertips—rather than your nails—to open cans.



Generally speaking, try to be gentle with your nails. "Avoid banging them, tapping them, typing with them… we know the temptation is real but your mani will thank you," says Kalnina.

4. Wear Gloves

If you're doing household chores, be sure to wear gloves to protect your hands and nails from knocks and scrapes, but also from cleaning ingredients that can compromise your manicure.



"When doing housework, gardening, or anything involving harsh chemicals or prolonged water exposure, wear gloves. This protects your manicure from damage and chemicals," says Kalnina.



"Prolonged submersion in water (e.g., dishwashing without gloves, long baths) can sometimes weaken the adhesion over time, especially if not followed by proper drying," she adds.

5. Use Cuticle Oil and Hand Cream

Aftercare is important if you want to make your gel manicure go the distance. "Dry nails and cuticles can lead to the gel lifting at the edges, so regular hydration is key! Apply a good-quality cuticle oil (like The GelBottle Inc. Cuticle Essence, £12) at least twice a day. This keeps your nails and cuticles hydrated and flexible, preventing chipping and lifting," says Kalnina.



Keeping a good hand cream on your desk on your bedside table can also help. "Keeping your hands well-moisturised also benefits your nails and the longevity of your gel," she says.

Shop Cuticle Oils and Hand Creams:

6. Choose Your Nail Colour Wisely

If you're really wanting to make your manicure go the distance, then choosing certain nail colours can help the inevitable grow-out look less obvious.



Neutrals: "Shades that closely match your skin tone are fantastic as the growth line blends in more seamlessly," says Kalnina. Nude nail designs are a safe bet.

Sheer Shades: "These allow your natural nail colour to show through slightly, making the new growth less stark," she says. Sheer nail colours like pink or milky white nails will not only look timeless, but look less obvious as they grow out.

French Manicure: "The classic French tip with a natural or sheer base is a timeless option that makes the grow-out very subtle and can be mixed up with fun colours instead of the classic white," says Kalnina. Why not try a colourful French manicure?

Ombré: "An ombré nail design can effectively camouflage the growth line," she says.

7. Consider BIAB

"If you truly want to ensure your nails are lasting beautifully and hold their strength between appointments, then definitely consider adding BIAB (Builder in a Bottle) to your service," says Kalnina. "It's a fantastic way to give your manicure that extra resilience, so you can truly forget about your nails and focus on having fun."