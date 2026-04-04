Gel! Acrylics! Dip! Your One-Stop Shop for Every Type of Manicure to Know in 2026

Nowadays, going into the nail salon isn’t a cut-and-dry experience. While once upon a time you could simply go in, pick a color, and extend your digits for an hour of primping and priming, the manicure landscape in 2026 looks vastly different—offering an array of services so vast that it requires its own glossary. Depending on your preferred style, you could be sitting in the chair for hours. (Some people even download shows onto their phones to get through the half-day process of getting extensions, intricate nail art, 3D appliques, and more.)
While we won’t get into the nitty-gritty of the nearly innumerable (and constantly evolving) types of manicures that are available today, we do want to simplify the salon experience for anyone curious about switching things up or experimenting with a new style. From regular nail polish to buzzy BiAB (builder in a bottle) manicures, there’s a handful of names worth knowing to be manicure literate in the salon-scape today.
“I don’t think people know that there are different levels,” says celebrity manicurist and educator Julie Kandalec, listing soft gel, semi-hard gel, and longwear systems like DazzleDry. Fellow celebrity nail artist and brand founder Tom Bachik would have to agree. “People will use the term ‘acrylics’ like ‘Kleenex,’ when really they’re getting Gel-X,” he explains. “Those in-between categories are worth making sure people know about,” Kandalec adds. Below, Kandalec and Bachik demystify the 11 most popular service names in modern nail salons.
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11 Different Types of Manicures, Explained
Regular Nail Polish
Simply put, regular nail polish, or lacquer, is the type of polish that air-dries and doesn’t require any special lamps or top coats. There aren’t any fancy tools or extra steps required outside of a base coat, one to three layers of polish, and a top coat that seals everything in—though the pros recommend using pure or 90-plus percent acetone to remove all natural oils from the surface beforehand for the longest wear.
What materials are used? Air dry polish
How long does it last? 3-7 days
Who should get this manicure? Anyone who wants a short-term, non-damaging manicure
Shop the Manicure
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Put It in Neutral
Essie
Vegan Nail Polish in Marshmallow
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Pompier
Long-Wear Nail Polish
While still air-dry polishes, these long-wear formulas are made to go the distance. Kandalec mentions specific formulas like CND Vinylux, Dazzle Dry, and Essie Gel Couture polishes as examples—all of which have technical formulas that preserve color, resist chipping, and boost longevity for up to a week of wear. Each polish usually comes with a matching topcoat that extends the shelf life of each manicure, or even a bespoke system (like Dazzle Dry’s four-step process) to grant the best results.
What materials are used? Air dry polish
How long does it last? One week
Who should get this manicure? Those who want a chip-resistant, week-long manicure sans gel
Shop the Manicure
CND
Vinylux Long-Wear Nail Polish in Negligee
CND
Vinylux Long-Wear Shine Top Coat
Dazzle Dry
Nail Lacquer (Step 3) in Rapid Red
Dazzle Dry
Full System Kit
Essie
Gel Couture Long-Wear Nail Polish in Matter of Fiction
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
Soft Gel
Gel polish was one of the first non-acrylic, yet non-regular polish options to take the nail market by storm. Though there are different gel categories, including soft, semi-hard, and hard, most customers think of soft gel when they ask for a gel manicure. (Think: CND Shellac, Tom Bachik’s Neudes, OPI Intelli-Gel… we could go on.) “Soft or semi-soft gels are more for overlays,” says Bachik—meaning a coat of polish overlaying the nail. “As you get into the harder or semi-hard gels, that's when you can start creating length,” he adds.
These polishes are typically only available for purchase at beauty supply stores and require a UV lamp to cure (aka dry)—they do not air-dry. The formulas are made up of pigments and polymers that harden under UV or LED light, forming a glossy, durable surface that lasts far longer than regular polish.
What materials are used? Gel polish
How long does it last? 10-21 days
Who should get this manicure? People who want ultra-shiny, chip-resistant, and more hard-wearing manicures than regular polish can offer