As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape

When it comes to booking in for your manicure, one of the first things you'll want to decide on (aside from the nail trend you're going for, of course) is the type of nail shape you want. There are several nails shapes to choose from, and as someone who has experimented with everything from long almond nails to short square nails, I've finally landed on a nail shape that suits my hands, and that's squoval nails.



Having sat in the chair of many celebrity nail techs, each and every one has told me that squoval nails are the ultra-flattering nail shape that suits everyone's hands. They're timeless, transcend nail trends and work well with just about every nail colour out there, from sheer pink and milky white nails to burgundy nail colours.



To find out everything you should know about this nail shape, I asked celebrity nail tech, Georgia Rae (who tended to Sofia Richie Grainge's wedding nails) to talk us through everything you need to know about squoval nails.

What Are Squoval Nails?

"Squoval nails are a hybrid of the square and oval nails and the perfect shape choice if you’re not sure what suits your hand, says Rae. In fact, it's one of her most-requested nail shapes from her clients. "I think it’s popular because it’s universally flattering, the perfect choice for when you’re feeling indecisive and it's also super practical. Where they’re slightly rounded at the corners, they’re less prone to catching and breaking," she says.



While squoval nails work for all nail lengths, they look particularly chic on shorter nails. "I find this look is most flattering on a short to medium length nail, where the free edge of the nail is just over the tip of your finger," she says.

How To Shape Nails Into a Squoval

"Start with the nails slightly longer than you would ideally like your final length to be as the shaping will take down the length quite a bit," says Rae. "I start by filing into a rough square shape and then work on softening this by taking the file diagonally across the corners and down the sides of the nail, using light pressure and looking at the nails from every angle as I go."

What Nail Colours Work with Squoval Nails?

"Any shade works with squoval nails, which is probably another reason why this shape is so popular," says Rae. "It looks good with darks, nudes and even a micro French to give the illusion of a longer nail."



After some squoval nail shape inspo? We've saved our favourite squoval nail ideas below.

Squoval Nail Ideas

A sheer white manicure and a squoval shape are a match made in heaven if you're a manicure minimalist. Try OPI's Funny Bunny to get this look.

A sheer pink is always a winner when it comes to squoval nails.

How pretty is this brighter milky pink?

Chrome is a chic choice for a short squoval nail.

When in doubt, a deep brown is a stylish choice to pair with a squoval nail.

You can't beat a classic bright red for a short squoval nail.

Proof that the squoval nail shape works just as well with a longer length—how beautiful is this deep burgundy?

I"m bookmarking this dreamy blue for summer.

Want a sure-fire way to look put together? You can't go wrong with a squoval nail finished with a French tip.

Just look at this electric blue.

A black French tip is a chic choice to complement a squoval nail.

I'm really leaning into deep navy nails right now, which are truly timeless.

I'm screen-shotting this natural looking manicure, which looks so dreamy paired with the medium length squoval shape. It's your natural nails, but better.

I'm taking this micro-French tip straight to the salon.

