One of the best parts of being a beauty editor and bridal fashion enthusiast is that I explore the unique intersection between the two during the New York Bridal Fashion Week. Twice a year, tastemakers of the fashion and beauty space combine their specialities to deliver seven days of bridal bliss, and those of us who are lucky enough to witness the magical results up close are bestowed with the opportunity to share our findings with others. Now that the week as reached its epic conclusion, we're revealing the top bridal beauty trends spotted between the cascading veils and cathedral trains with details from a beauty expert behind two of the season's most memorable shows and presentations.
Bridal beauty next year will be defined by pared-back romance rooted in unique aesthetics associated with the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries and blink-and-you'll miss it details—think heart-wrenching Wuthering Heights drama meeting the quiet simplicity of Pride & Prejudice. By combining lightly flushed cheeks to enhance or alter your face shape, windswept tresses pulled into undone buns, and short nails in milky tones, bridal beauty trends in 2027 will lean away from the minimalist, structured looks towards ones reminiscent of a pensive Jane Austen heroine or a Brontë-style haunted lover with a dash of Golden Age Hollywood. However you decide to "bride," donning a jewel-adorned mantilla veil or an eye-catching gown with rosebud accents might be where your mind goes first, but bridal beauty trends also have a hand in shaping the bridal landscape.
I scanned the runways and showrooms for the beauty moments worth recreating from the the playful, vintage finishes I glimpsed at the high energy Tanner Fletcher presentation to the pillow, soft complexions of Monique Lhuillier framed by layers of lace. Ready to officially say "I do" to the ones that made their appearances during this year's New York Bridal Fashion Week? Keep reading to discover the dreamy hair, makeup, and manicure moments that were showcase during the event, and will be floating down the aisle in a matter of months.
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Once upon a time, there was a bride that after endless bridal hairstyling trails of cascading curls and sleek chignons, opted to add texture to her tresses with an editorial twist. The Alexandra Grecco Spring/Summer 2027 Bridal Collection "Dream, Baby, Dream" paired elegant, vintage-inspired silhouettes (featuring subtle nods to the Ziegfeld Follies) with dimensional short crops and textural buns crowned with sweeping veils, cream-colored plumes, and wired headpieces. Meanwhile, House of Gillies' Spring 2027 Bridal Collection balanced structure with softness as models posed in dramatic bridal couture with bleached and slicked-back strands that have a wet look. Whether you decide to embrace your inner silver screen siren or try a bold pixie, using lightweight styling sprays for instant texture and hold with frizz-taming styling creams can create the finished look you're after.
Chris McMillan
The Dry Texture Spray
Living Proof
Style Lab Air-Dry Styler
Kenra
Kenra 13 Perfect Medium Spray
The dewy, luminous complexions that capture our attentions throughout 2025 and finally giving way to the velvet textures and whispered elegance of soft-matte bridal makeup moments. The Enaura Kantha Collection delivered vintage and romantic looks with modern sophistication in every strong silhouette and French lace. The timeless makeup its models wore demonstrated the artistic intentionality behind the 2027 bridal designs, with a soft-matte complexions warmed and sculpted with bronzer, then balanced with dewy blush. Ellie Saab's approach to the trend combined blurred skin with full, bold brows and a pale pink wash of color on the lips that gave an otherwise minimal makeup look a bold focal point.