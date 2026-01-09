This $10 French Accessory Is the Secret to Looking Elegant in 5 Seconds Flat

Spotted on TikTok and The Row's runway.

Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in Features
A The Row model&#039;s hairstyle for the spring/summer 2026 show.
(Image credit: @therow)

Where were you when you first saw legendary hairstylist Guido Palau's sculptural French twist for The Row's S/S 26 show? I, for one, was sweatpant-clad on my couch and getting ready to doomscroll when I finally came across the coveted runway images (the brand has a strict no-phone policy at its Paris Fashion Week presentations, so we were all waiting with bated breath), letting out an audible gasp/squeal at the models' polished chignons. Each was meticulously decorated with several French combs, which arguably became the It accessory of the show—quite a feat considering the brand is known for more than a few iconic bags and shoes. I've since noticed these elegant adornments popping up all over my FYP.

A The Row model&#039;s hairstyle for the spring/summer 2026 show.

(Image credit: @therow)

Similar to a French pin, these combs are designed to secure your hair in place with a gentle yet snug grip that won't leave behind any dents. You can use them for a variety of looks—half-up, half-down styles, twists, the works—but unlike U-shaped pins, French combs have rows of teeth that can sweep back larger sections of hair and create the illusion of fullness for finer locks. You know how your hair might look behind a pair of pushed-back sunglasses? French combs offer that same effect sans shades. That said, you could also tuck the comb inside a French twist, just like a hairpin, to create an elegant updo à la The Row.

The options are endless, and the learning curve isn't so steep. I promise! For that chic sunglasses effect, simply slide the comb through your strands with the scooped side facing up, then flip it upside down to secure the section of hair. Just make sure the section you want to pin is smaller than the comb itself. Otherwise, it won't stay put. If you have a thicker, curlier texture like me, you might want to brush back the section with your fingers first, holding it in place as you sweep the comb through. (Hairstylist Matt Newman has a helpful step-by-step tutorial for this on TikTok.)

A model wearing Lelet&#039;s French combs.

(Image credit: @leletny)

If an updo is what you're after, gather your hair into a low ponytail, wrap it around your fingers, and twist it up toward your crown. Tuck the ends inside, then hold the twist tightly against your head as you secure the comb. Again, slide it in with the scooped side up before flipping it around and tucking it into the side of the twist. It might take a few practice tries before it feels effortless without a mirror, but once you get the technique down pat, it's bound to become your favorite low-maintenance style yet. I'm speaking from experience.

Collage of Jamie Schneider wearing a French comb updo.

My everyday twist

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

The best part? The wildly popular accessory won't set you back more than $10. Sure, you can find ornate options bedecked with precious stones (very 1930s art deco), but simple tortoiseshell combs from Amazon look just as elevated. If you're hoping to replicate a The Row look on a budget, I'd say it's the most cost-effective item you can try.

Shop French Side Combs

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 