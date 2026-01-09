This $10 French Accessory Is the Secret to Looking Elegant in 5 Seconds Flat

Where were you when you first saw legendary hairstylist Guido Palau's sculptural French twist for The Row's S/S 26 show? I, for one, was sweatpant-clad on my couch and getting ready to doomscroll when I finally came across the coveted runway images (the brand has a strict no-phone policy at its Paris Fashion Week presentations, so we were all waiting with bated breath), letting out an audible gasp/squeal at the models' polished chignons. Each was meticulously decorated with several French combs, which arguably became the It accessory of the show—quite a feat considering the brand is known for more than a few iconic bags and shoes. I've since noticed these elegant adornments popping up all over my FYP.
Similar to a French pin, these combs are designed to secure your hair in place with a gentle yet snug grip that won't leave behind any dents. You can use them for a variety of looks—half-up, half-down styles, twists, the works—but unlike U-shaped pins, French combs have rows of teeth that can sweep back larger sections of hair and create the illusion of fullness for finer locks. You know how your hair might look behind a pair of pushed-back sunglasses? French combs offer that same effect sans shades. That said, you could also tuck the comb inside a French twist, just like a hairpin, to create an elegant updo à la The Row.
The options are endless, and the learning curve isn't so steep. I promise! For that chic sunglasses effect, simply slide the comb through your strands with the scooped side facing up, then flip it upside down to secure the section of hair. Just make sure the section you want to pin is smaller than the comb itself. Otherwise, it won't stay put. If you have a thicker, curlier texture like me, you might want to brush back the section with your fingers first, holding it in place as you sweep the comb through. (Hairstylist Matt Newman has a helpful step-by-step tutorial for this on TikTok.)
If an updo is what you're after, gather your hair into a low ponytail, wrap it around your fingers, and twist it up toward your crown. Tuck the ends inside, then hold the twist tightly against your head as you secure the comb. Again, slide it in with the scooped side up before flipping it around and tucking it into the side of the twist. It might take a few practice tries before it feels effortless without a mirror, but once you get the technique down pat, it's bound to become your favorite low-maintenance style yet. I'm speaking from experience.
