French Women Are Re-Adopting This Old-School Hairstyle for an Unbothered but Sophisticated Look

If you’re a regular reader of our beauty pages, you’ll know that we’re always on the lookout for new ways to bring a little of the effortless French girl aesthetic into our remit. Whether it’s Parisian-inspired make-up trends, like soft-blur beauty , or the haircuts French women are wearing , there’s something about their pared-back yet polished approach to beauty that we (myself included) find eternally alluring and, as a result, are always quick to try to emulate—and this is particularly true when it comes to hair trends.

It probably won’t surprise you to hear, then, that the latest trend which has been popping up time and time again on my Instagram feed, of course, traces its roots back to our French neighbours. One of the most iconic French hairstyles, the chignon is on the rise, and it’s a style that offers not only the utmost of elegance but is also infused with that distinctive French-girl DNA we all envy.

So, what exactly is a chignon? Well, I'll be honest, when translated in its most literal sense, a chignon is simply a bun hairstyle . What, in my opinion, elevates it above the classic knots we know and love, however, is that it also channels the iconic French-girl je ne sais quoi. A great chignon isn’t just a hairstyle, it’s a mood—carefree yet considered in equal measure. It also varies depending on each person's natural hair texture, style and taste, meaning aside from its signature rounded shape usually worn low towards the nape of the neck, there’s no set way to approach a chignon and therein lies its beauty.

If you would like a little more direction, however, don’t worry, I’ve got you. Here’s a roundup of my favourite chignon hairstyle inspiration, as well as the best products to create the look so you can try the trend for yourself.

The Best Chignon Hairstyle Inspiration

1. Sleek and Simple

I told you French women wore the chignon well. Parisian-based influencer Kenza's neat knot is the epitome of simple sophistication.

2. The Slick Chignon

Rosie Huntington-Whitely’s slicked back chignon gives red-carpet glamour.

3. Add Accessories

(Image credit: @spiritedpursuit)

A chignon + statement earrings = perfection.

4. The Soft Sweep

For an everyday look, sweep your hair into a relaxed chignon paired with face-framing strands.

5. Easy and Effortless

Another seriously chic everyday chignon.

6. Think Shine

A mirror-shine finish will give your chignon a luxe look.

7. 00’s Inspired

The joyful nostalgia of chignon complete with butterfly clips is just unmatched.

The Best Products to Style a Chignon

Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins £4 £4 AT LOOKFANTASTIC To create the perfect chignon, twist your ponytail into a knot and secure with bobby pins.

Hair by Sam McKnight Easy-Up Do Texture Spray £28 SHOP NOW Sam McKnight’s Easy Up-do is designed to enhance texture and improve hold for all day staying power.

GHD Perfect Ending Final Fix Spray £15 SHOP NOW A firm hold hairspray is a must for locking your style in place.

R+Co Dart Pomade Stick £19 SHOP NOW For a sleek look, apply a pomade to tame any flyaways.