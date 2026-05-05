Trust Us: These Are the 7 Summer Hair Trends We'll All Be Requesting at the Salon

I’m a creature of habit when it comes to my hair, but there’s something about summer’s impending arrival that has me itching to try something new. And I’m putting it down to the fact that the summer hair trends for 2026 will undoubtedly appeal to the low-maintenance amongst us. Yes, I’ve been busy talking to industry’s top hairstylists and colourists, and there’s one thing that they all agree on for the season ahead: summer hair is going to be a whole lot more relaxed.
"Summer hair is moving away from anything overworked or overly done," says celebrity hair stylist Sam McKnight MBE. "It’s that idea of luxury through restraint; soft, touchable texture, natural movement, nothing too styled. And there’s a definite return to '90s minimalism too, which we’re seeing again through our renewed obsession with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy."
This season, it’s less about chasing a perfectly styled finish and more about opting for cuts that work with your natural hair and grow out beautifully. As for hair colour? It’s similarly relaxed. "Low-maintenance, but high impact," explains Mary Wheatley, colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "Think mixes of warms and beige, blondes with natural depth, and soft, natural tones with sun-kissed vibes."
Article continues below
So if you’re ready to embrace a new look that feels polished without trying too hard (which is exactly how I want my hair to feel all summer), then keep scrolling for the summer hair trends that experts predict will be everywhere this season.
1. Shaggy Bob
Naturally, this wouldn’t be a 2026 hair trends report unless a bob was in the mix. For summer, though, it’s the shaggybob that will dominate; a natural shift away from the precisely cut styles that we’ve been seeing towards something more relaxed.
"I am so excited about the return of the shaggy bob," says Samantha Cusick, celebrity hair stylist and ghd ambassador. "Unlike the sharp, geometric bob that we’ve had for a few seasons, this one is softer. It’s got layers, it’s got curtain fringe energy, and it moves."
What appeals most about this style is how little effort it actually requires. It’s the kind of cut that gives your hair shape and personality without the need for constant styling. "It works on so many different textures and lengths, which makes it so wearable, and it’s one of those cuts that actually gets better as it grows out," explains Cusick.
Shop the Trend:
GHD
Duet 2-In-1 Hot Air Styler
Cusick rates this wet-to-dry styler for effortless shaggy bob styling. "It adds that incredible soft volume and movement without you having to do very much at all," she says.