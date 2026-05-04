Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Rachel Hochhauser, the cofounder of Piecework Puzzles and author of the buzzy new novel Lady Tremaine, has mastered the art of storytelling. In fact, for Hochhauser, writing has always been a major passion. However, despite early dreams of becoming a writer, Hochhauser charted an unconventional path as she launched her career as a strategic advisor at an ad agency amid the financial crisis, navigating the demands of the corporate world.
Though she thrived in the fast-paced agency environment, Hochhauser never abandoned her literary goals. She pursued a master’s degree in professional writing and completed her first manuscript while continuing to advance in the creative sector. In 2016, she co-founded Major Studio, stepping into the role of partner and brand director. Under her leadership, the agency delivered compelling brand strategies that helped clients stand out in competitive markets.
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Parallel to her agency success, Hochhauser co-founded Piecework Puzzles, a distinctive brand known for its artful puzzles and high-quality gifts. The company reflects her keen eye for design and her ability to create products that bring creativity and connection into people’s lives.
St. Martin's Press
Lady Tremaine: Reese’s Book Club Pick (a Novel)
In 2023, Hochhauser finally channeled her dedication to fiction into her debut novel. Lady Tremaine was released earlier this year and quickly achieved major recognition as an Instant New York Times Bestseller and a Reese’s Book Club Pick. The book’s rapid success marks the fulfillment of a dream she nurtured through years of balancing demanding careers with her writing aspirations.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover the power in pursuing your passion.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.