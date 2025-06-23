Sofia Richie Grainge Just Made Her New "Du Cap Bob" the Hairstyle of the Summer

If there's one hair trend that is dominating my Instagram feed this summer, it's a bob hairstyle. I know, I know, the bob hair trend has been around for years, but there are so many new iterations of this stylish cut this season. From the Scandi bob to the linen bob, I've seen many chic individuals sporting this shorter look; however, Sofia Richie Grainge just debuted what I'm calling the bob hairstyle of the summer. Say hello to the "Du Cap" bob.

While on holiday at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, Grainge shared her hair transformation on TikTok and filmed a cute clip on the balcony of her room, coining her new hairstyle the "Du Cap" bob. I have no doubt that we will be seeing this elegant hairstyle everywhere this season, so keep on scrolling for all the details.

Sofia Richie Grainge's Du Cap Bob Haircut

Created by London-based hairstylist George Curran, the Du Cap bob has all the chic elements that make a classic French bob, with a touch of je ne sais quoi.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Sofia Richie Grainge showed off her new short hair on Instagram.

As mentioned in her TikTok video, Grainge was keen to cut her hair shorter after "one too many keratin treatments" that left her ends feeling dry and frazzled.

Sitting just below her jawline, her new bob hairstyle features subtle texture that gives it a beautifully voluminous, swishy finish.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Curran could be seen styling the new haircut into a bouncy blow dry, using a hair dryer and a round brush to help give it that elegant '90s feel.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

It's safe to say that Sofia's new look is definitely giving me all of the sophisticated French vibes, and it's even tempting me to cut my own hair this summer.

If you're keen to get the look, I've rounded up lots of products below to help recreate this trending bob hairstyle...

