Sofia Richie Grainge Just Made Her New "Du Cap Bob" the Hairstyle of the Summer

If there's one hair trend that is dominating my Instagram feed this summer, it's a bob hairstyle. I know, I know, the bob hair trend has been around for years, but there are so many new iterations of this stylish cut this season. From the Scandi bob to the linen bob, I've seen many chic individuals sporting this shorter look; however, Sofia Richie Grainge just debuted what I'm calling the bob hairstyle of the summer. Say hello to the "Du Cap" bob.

While on holiday at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, Grainge shared her hair transformation on TikTok and filmed a cute clip on the balcony of her room, coining her new hairstyle the "Du Cap" bob. I have no doubt that we will be seeing this elegant hairstyle everywhere this season, so keep on scrolling for all the details.

Sofia Richie Grainge's Du Cap Bob Haircut

Created by London-based hairstylist George Curran, the Du Cap bob has all the chic elements that make a classic French bob, with a touch of je ne sais quoi.

Sofia Grainge in France with a new bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Sofia Richie Grainge showed off her new short hair on Instagram.

As mentioned in her TikTok video, Grainge was keen to cut her hair shorter after "one too many keratin treatments" that left her ends feeling dry and frazzled.

Sitting just below her jawline, her new bob hairstyle features subtle texture that gives it a beautifully voluminous, swishy finish.

Sofia Grainge taking a selfie in France with a new bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Curran could be seen styling the new haircut into a bouncy blow dry, using a hair dryer and a round brush to help give it that elegant '90s feel.

Sofia Grainge on a sunbed in France with a new bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

It's safe to say that Sofia's new look is definitely giving me all of the sophisticated French vibes, and it's even tempting me to cut my own hair this summer.

If you're keen to get the look, I've rounded up lots of products below to help recreate this trending bob hairstyle...

Bondiboost 51mm Blow Out Brush
Bondiboost
51mm Blow Out Brush

Although you can use a round brush and a hairdryer, a hot brush is a quick and easy way to get a bouncy blow dry, and this Bondiboost one is a great size for shorter hair.

Ghd the Blow Dryer Ceramic Radial Hair Brush Size 4 55mm
GHD
The Blow Dryer Ceramic Radial Hair Brush Size 4 55mm

If you do want to style it in the same way as Sofia, this round brush is a good option.

Ghd Air Hairdryer
GHD
Air Hairdryer

Pair with GHD's Air Hairdryer for a sleek finish.

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
Babyliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers

You can also place rollers in the front of your hair for that swishy look.

Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray 150ml
Color Wow
Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray

I recommend adding a little bit of this volumising spray to the roots of the hair for extra bounce.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray 238ml
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

Don't forget to finish things off with some texture spray, too.

