Sofia Richie Grainge Just Made Her New "Du Cap Bob" the Hairstyle of the Summer
The star just showed off her hair transformation, and her new bob is already trending.
If there's one hair trend that is dominating my Instagram feed this summer, it's a bob hairstyle. I know, I know, the bob hair trend has been around for years, but there are so many new iterations of this stylish cut this season. From the Scandi bob to the linen bob, I've seen many chic individuals sporting this shorter look; however, Sofia Richie Grainge just debuted what I'm calling the bob hairstyle of the summer. Say hello to the "Du Cap" bob.
While on holiday at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, Grainge shared her hair transformation on TikTok and filmed a cute clip on the balcony of her room, coining her new hairstyle the "Du Cap" bob. I have no doubt that we will be seeing this elegant hairstyle everywhere this season, so keep on scrolling for all the details.
Sofia Richie Grainge's Du Cap Bob Haircut
Created by London-based hairstylist George Curran, the Du Cap bob has all the chic elements that make a classic French bob, with a touch of je ne sais quoi.
Sofia Richie Grainge showed off her new short hair on Instagram.
As mentioned in her TikTok video, Grainge was keen to cut her hair shorter after "one too many keratin treatments" that left her ends feeling dry and frazzled.
Sitting just below her jawline, her new bob hairstyle features subtle texture that gives it a beautifully voluminous, swishy finish.
Curran could be seen styling the new haircut into a bouncy blow dry, using a hair dryer and a round brush to help give it that elegant '90s feel.
It's safe to say that Sofia's new look is definitely giving me all of the sophisticated French vibes, and it's even tempting me to cut my own hair this summer.
If you're keen to get the look, I've rounded up lots of products below to help recreate this trending bob hairstyle...
Shop the Look
Although you can use a round brush and a hairdryer, a hot brush is a quick and easy way to get a bouncy blow dry, and this Bondiboost one is a great size for shorter hair.
I recommend adding a little bit of this volumising spray to the roots of the hair for extra bounce.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Here It Is—the Expert-Approved and Fuss-Free Guide to Laying Your Edges
Class is in session.
-
From Cowboy Crops to Rebel Bobs, These Short Haircuts Will Dominate Your Social Feeds This Summer
The hairstylists have spoken.
-
I Didn't Think This $12 Billie Eilish–Loved Lip Stain Could Get More Hype—Then Sofia Richie Grainge Used It
It's low effort, high impact.
-
I Can't Live Without Dry Shampoo—Ouai's New Launch Just Might Be the Best of All Time
It gives me fresh, clean, and sophisticated-smelling hair.
-
Beyoncé's Hairstylist Just Broke Down Every Product and Detail Behind Her Southern Belle Blowout
Plus, the hidden message you probably missed.
-
1998's Practical Magic Is a Crash Course in Whimsigoth Beauty, and I'm Taking Notes
Consider us enchanted.
-
The Draped Bob Is the Summer Haircut Trend Every Cool Girl Is Suddenly Getting
Experts adore the lived-in look.
-
Nikki Glaser's 3 No-Fail Tricks for an Instant Glow-Up—Plus, Why It Pays to Be a Try-Hard
The comedian talks "recession blonde," color analysis tests, and desert-island tour products.