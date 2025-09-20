New York Fashion Week has always been a crystal ball for what our closets will look like in the months ahead, and the spring/summer 2026 shows were no exception. Over the course of a fashion week that extended past the CFDA's traditional calendar dates, designers just couldn't wait to unveil collections that felt both forward-thinking and surprisingly wearable, giving us an early peek at the pieces and details that are about to define the season. Spoiler alert: If you follow these trends, your closet will be a gold mine.
This is the season that gave many of us faith in the power of New York Fashion Week. Behind every runway look, there was a story that was told through the lights, music, and scenery that made each show feel unique. Still, certain themes stood out again and again across the city's most talked-about shows. From useful accessories to fresh takes on womenswear, these are the trends you'll want on your radar now because they'll be everywhere by spring. Here's a peek at your 2026 wardrobe.
6 NYFW Spring/Summer Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Season:
1. Cerulean Takeover
Style Notes: When our team started comparing notes on the runways, cerulean was the first thing everyone mentioned. This bright, teal-like blue popped up everywhere, adding a jolt of colour that instantly lifted each look. As Miranda Priestly once reminded us, cerulean is no ordinary blue, so if you're looking to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe, start here.
Shop the Trend:
Dolce&Gabbana
Cropped Cardigan
Such a pretty hue.
Alaïa
Circle Mohair and Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
I want the entire outfit.
COACH®
Bleecker Bucket Bag 21
Cerulean suede? Yes, please!
2. Useful Pendants
Style Notes: It felt like every designer at NYFW got in a group chat and decided "pendants, but make them useful." Gone are the purely decorative charms. This season, pendants came with wallets, coin purses, and little functional surprises at the end. They're still chic and pretty, but now, they actually do something. Honestly, it's the kind of clever twist every editor was buzzing about. This is the one trend that was truly a "how could you miss it?" moment.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Leather-Cord Bag Charm
For the barest of essentials.
Prada
Saffiano Leather Badge Holder
This pink shade is calling my name.
Bottega Veneta
Cassette Badge Holder
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
3. Full On Femininity
Style Notes: A lot of designers, especially Altuzarra and Tory Burch, set out to explore the modern woman's wardrobe this season. The collections leaned into classic tropes of femininity but gave them a sharp, updated twist. It feels like a continuation of what we saw at Prada and Miu Miu for fall 2025 that made us fall back in love with classic silhouettes. It's chic, thoughtful, and the kind of trend that actually feels wearable.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Torin Dress
This went straight into my basket.
Charles & Keith
Jessy Recycled Polyester Bow Slingback Pumps
The perfect event heel.
Sportmax
Finire Virgin Wool Pencil Skirt
I'd reach for this in and out of the office.
4. Mega Belts
Style Notes: Designers went all in on belts this season. Think double-wrapped styles, oversize silver and gold buckles, and statement styles layered over coats and dresses alike. It's less about utility and more about pure fashion energy. Belts are showing up in places they don't technically need to be, and that's exactly the point. Sure, it might make taking your coat off at dinner a little tricky, but you'll look so good you won't even care.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Weho Hip Belt
Use this to brighten up a black or chocolate brown outfit.
DÉHANCHE
Leather Waist Belt
So chic.
MAX MARA
Textured Leather Belt
Simple but so very effective.
5. Tactile Textures
Style Notes: Feathers, fringe, fur—this season was all about tactile moments. Pretty much every brand had a textured look, whether it was on a dress, skirt, or top, and it felt like a minimalist yet striking way to make a statement. We love how it reads as an evolution of animal prints—less literal, more textural. It's like a new way to unleash your inner animal.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Fringed Jacket
I can't believe this is a high-street find.
Rotate
Floral-Appliqué Minidress
So pretty.
ZARA
Metallic Feather High-Heel Sandals
These will come in handy when party season comes around.
6. The Modern Prep
Style Notes: Forget the old-school uniform. Preppy took on a whole new meaning this season. Designers leaned into polos, polished knits, and pencil skirts that felt more "chic college rom-com" than plaid skirt and blazer. Tory Burch led the way, showing just how fresh and grown-up prep can look and striking the perfect balance between collegiate and working woman. We're calling it: This is the new prep.
Shop the Trend:
Next
Argyle Supersoft V-Neck Cardigan
Argyle knits are having a moment.
Gabriela Hearst
Wesley Plaid Wool and Silk Midi Skirt
This is giving 'frazzled English woman' in the best way.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.